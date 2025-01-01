Kupukupu: Unfurling

Jesa Amascual

Ghost Song (2025)

Watercolor and pen on cold press cotton paper in handmade ironwood frame

11 x 15 inches

Featuring ʻio, crimson Hawaiian damselfly, ʻōhiʻa lehua





Part of the Ecoprayers collection that creates surrealist visual spells, imagining portals of communion between humans and the more-than-human world. This painting visualizes the poem of the same name, exploring the ecological and ancestral longing of diaspora for a land their body has never touched. A figure emerges with ʻōhiʻa lehua blossoms sprouting from her mouth like a tongue while a disembodied arm offers a perch to 'Io, which holds a ribbon bearing a poetic plea to become the tree– to belong to the forest around them. The Crimson damselflies introduce a note of hope into the gothic surrealism, signaling metamorphosis.









Ghost Song by Jesa Amascual

My melody is already a ghost on my lips,

carried on a breath meant for other forests.

I read that the true song—is a threadlike key

Not a metal thing but a melodic code

Sung by native birds to their native trees

unlocking the porous membrane of the bark,

opening wider the lungs of the forest,

a whispered secret between kin.



Their breath is one breath.

My own breath is a lonely echo

I offer my song,

this ragged air from a diaspora throat.





This is the gothic truth of dislocation.

To have the tune, but a voice that betrays it.

To have a heart that beats for a soil

my feet have never touched.



I dream of the final honesty of decay.

The invitation of the grave is not an ending,

but a correction. A holy unmaking.





When my last day arrives,

let this body, this failing instrument,

be given to the forest

Let the damp earth dissolve

the barrier of this skin.

Let my last breath sigh out,

not as a song, but as a seed.



let my throat remember the key song.

Let me remember being the wind

Or let me be the tree,

my bark thirsty for the key I’ve longed to be.

or let me be the lock, open and accepting

—no longer a ghost song





Jesa Amascual (they/she) is a queer, disabled, biracial Filipinx artist and writer. Their multidisciplinary practice interrogates diaspora and solidarity, transforming grief into visions of collective liberation. Informed by the body's wisdom and guided by tarot, their work is rooted in their roles as a community doula and organizer.



