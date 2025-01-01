Sales closed

Kupukupu: Unfurling

Hōlei Watercolor Study by Kai'ili Kaulukukui item
Hōlei Watercolor Study by Kai'ili Kaulukukui
$50

Starting bid

Kaiʻili Kaulukukui

Hōlei Watercolor Study (2025)

Watercolor on paper

5.8 x 8 inches

Featuring Hōlei


Kai‘ili Kaulukukui is Kanaka Maoli painter and muralist blending classical and contemporary styles in watercolor and acrylic to explore conservation and culture.

Kupukupu Goldleaf by Kai'ili Kaulukukui item
Kupukupu Goldleaf by Kai'ili Kaulukukui
$35

Starting bid

Kai'ili Kaulukukui

Kupukupu Goldleaf  (2025)

Watercolor, goldleaf

2.7 x 6 inches

Featuring Kupukupu

Kai‘ili Kaulukukui is Kanaka Maoli painter and muralist blending classical and contemporary styles in watercolor and acrylic to explore conservation and culture.

Unfurling, Kupukupu Camp by Kaiʻili Kaulukukui item
Unfurling, Kupukupu Camp by Kaiʻili Kaulukukui
$300

Starting bid

Kaiʻili Kaulukukui

Unfurling, Kupukupu Camp (2025)

Acrylic on wood

12 x 12 inches

Featuring hōlei


Kaiʻili Kaulukukui is Kanaka Maoli painter and muralist blending classical and contemporary styles in watercolor and acrylic to explore conservation and culture.

kupukupu item
kupukupu
$200

Starting bid

Kahealani Mahone-Brooks

kupukupu (2025)

Watercolor, ink

11 x 14 inches

Featuring kupukupu


Inspired by the revolutionary, quiet strength of kupukupu. Blooming first in places not yet suitable for much to survive, environments raw and sharp, not wait for nurturing conditions, but instead creates them. Breaking through hardened ground not with force, but persistence, opening not because the environment is gentle, but because the environment needs gentleness to begin again. Knowing that this opening will create soil for generations to come, building an ecosystem from absence, holding the future in its roots before the future can even imagine itself. Unfurling in the face of hardship, transforming destruction into a birthplace, a place for life to begin again. #kupukupu so honored and looking forward to being alongside so many other amazing community artist, raising funds to protect and Malama our Hawai’i Nei



Kahealani Mahone-Brooks is a self-taught Kanaka ʻŌiwi artist using instinct and memory to create reflective watercolor work grounded in ʻāina.

(SOLD) Hō'ola Hou by Kaleilehua Meyer item
(SOLD) Hō'ola Hou by Kaleilehua Meyer
$1,200

Starting bid

Kaleilehua Meyer 

Hōʻola Hou (2025) (SOLD)

Watercolor 

11 x 14 inches

Featuring hau kuahiwi


Hōʻola Hou, meaning revive, was created to show the revival of the hau kuahiwi from once being labeled as extinct. This artwork celebrates its life and return and the beauty of all stages of life by showcasing its senescence. Senescence is the process the flower goes through that changes its colors as it ages. Hōʻola Hou stands as a hopeful reminder of life in all its stages and the beauty of it in its fullness.


The emerging artist of Kaleilehua Designs, exhibiting in several local galleries and shops, Kaleilehua Meyer loves to paint nostalgic scenes and native plants in watercolor to cultivate love for Hawaiʻi.


Koa Symbiosis item
Koa Symbiosis
$150

Starting bid

Mariana Monasi

Koa Symbiosis (2025)

Linocut with oil based ink on printmaking paper in handmade, custom monkeypod frame

14 x 14 inches

Featuring koa, koa butterfly


This piece was developed through photography, pantone color matching. On our hike, I noticed different organisms that you can find on and around koa trees, from the algae, to the leaves and flowers, to the butterfly, unfurling in this piece shows how one part of the whole leads and feeds to another species.

I took photos of these species and used a pantone color matching program, to find specific colors that stood out to me, which most closely matched each piece reflected in the block print. I mixed block printing ink to color match the pantone colors i picked from my photos:

2148U

2433C

601C

16-0123TPG

(SOLD) ‘Ōpe’ape’a by Mariana Monasi item
(SOLD) ‘Ōpe’ape’a by Mariana Monasi
$150

Starting bid

Mariana Monasi

‘Ōpe’ape’a (2025)

Linocut on printmaking paper in handmade, custom monkeypod frame.
12 x 18 inches

Featuring Hawaiian hoary bat


A mixed media visual artist, Mariana focuses on art for and about indigenous people and nature- in photography, digital illustration, linocut, and tattooing.


Kupukupu by Carl F.K. Pao item
Kupukupu by Carl F.K. Pao
$250

Starting bid

Carl F.K. Pao

Kupukupu (2025)

Acrylic and varathane on canvas

12 x 16 inches

Featuring kupukupu

Retail $500.00


Kupukupu represents the unfurling of possibilities.  The kupukupu fern is represented in a chevron motif of my kūpuna ʻōiwi.  The background pattern is a niho or shark tooth pattern representing the fresh lava fields.  Ferns are one of the first life forms to bring new life to these spaces.  Overlaying in vertical columns on both sides are the word KUPUKUPU in blue.  The blue symbolizing the wai or fresh water and knowledge that is transferred from one generation to the next through our moʻolelo.  Interesting that the singular kupu, means “to surge forth, as lava.” (https://wehewehe.org)

Golden Ratio: Hāpuʻu Style by Avalon Paradea item
Golden Ratio: Hāpuʻu Style by Avalon Paradea
$300

Starting bid

Avalon Paradea

Golden Ratio: Hāpuʻu Style (2025)

Kapa, lehu, mea kanu waihoʻoluʻu (hili kukui, ʻōlena, roselle)

12 x 27 inches

Featuring hāpuʻu


For the love of the fiddlehead, posterchild of the golden ratio (imprecise though it may be). Hāpuʻu does its best with that golden pulu all ovah lookin’ so shiny.


Avalon Paradea is a genderliminal creative working with natural materials like kapa and plant dyes to examine queer identity and ancestral connection.

Cracks in the Veneer item
Cracks in the Veneer
$250

Starting bid

Kaleiheana Stormcrow

Cracks in the Veneer (2025)

Oil on canvas

12 x 12 inches

Featuring hau kuahiwi, ʻamakihi, kupukupu


Kaleiheana Stormcrow is a Kanaka ʻŌiwi artist and ornithologist exploring magic and the natural world through words, feathers, acrylic, and goldleaf.

Levels item
Levels
$232

Starting bid

Kauʻinohea Wāwaeʻiole

Levels (2025)

Acrylic, oil on canvas

11 x 28.6 inches, diptych

Featuring kupukupu, naupaka kahakai


We donʻt often see what could be termed as outsider art in the realms of wildlife landscapes and nature based works. The figure in “levels” stands with us as we embark on new horizons and reminds us that in order to get a complete picture of the future of conservation, we must see ourselves as an integral part of the process.


Kauʻinohea Wāwaeʻiole is a multidisciplinary artist from Puna who listens to the land, working with acrylic and wood.

Lifted by Jesa Amascual item
Lifted by Jesa Amascual
$75

Starting bid

Jesa Amascual

Lifted (2025)

Watercolor, chalk pastel and pen on cold press cotton paper

11 x 15 inches

Featuring pulelehua, kupukupu, Galerina nana


Part of the Ecoprayers collection that creates surrealist visual spells, imagining portals of communion between humans and the more-than-human world. This painting explores the boundary between bodies and 'āina through a figure crowned with mushrooms and attended by endangered butterflies. Three hands rise from portals, adorned with native ferns and sacred water, echoing themes of collective power like laulima and the three of cups. These elements visualize the prayer, "May the low be lifted up and the high be brought down," framing ecological and social justice as the same, sacred responsibility to lift all that is oppressed and endangered.


Jesa Amascual (they/she) is a queer, disabled, biracial Filipinx artist and writer. Their multidisciplinary practice interrogates diaspora and solidarity, transforming grief into visions of collective liberation. Informed by the body's wisdom and guided by tarot, their work is rooted in their roles as a community doula and organizer.

Ghost Song by Jesa Amascual item
Ghost Song by Jesa Amascual
$75

Starting bid

Jesa Amascual

Ghost Song (2025)

Watercolor and pen on cold press cotton paper in handmade ironwood frame

11 x 15 inches

Featuring ʻio, crimson Hawaiian damselfly, ʻōhiʻa lehua


Part of the Ecoprayers collection that creates surrealist visual spells, imagining portals of communion between humans and the more-than-human world. This painting visualizes the poem of the same name, exploring the ecological and ancestral longing of diaspora for a land their body has never touched. A figure emerges with ʻōhiʻa lehua blossoms sprouting from her mouth like a tongue while a disembodied arm offers a perch to 'Io, which holds a ribbon bearing a poetic plea to become the tree– to belong to the forest around them. The Crimson damselflies introduce a note of hope into the gothic surrealism, signaling metamorphosis.



Ghost Song by Jesa Amascual

My melody is already a ghost on my lips, 

carried on a breath meant for other forests.

I read that the true song—is a threadlike key

Not a metal thing but a melodic code

Sung by native birds to their native trees
unlocking the porous membrane of the bark, 

opening wider the lungs of the forest, 

a whispered secret between kin. 


Their breath is one breath.
My own breath is a lonely echo
I offer my song, 

this ragged air from a diaspora throat.


This is the gothic truth of dislocation.
To have the tune, but a voice that betrays it.
To have a heart that beats for a soil 

my feet have never touched.


I dream of the final honesty of decay.
The invitation of the grave is not an ending,

 but a correction. A holy unmaking.


When my last day arrives, 

let this body, this failing instrument, 

be given to the forest
Let the damp earth dissolve 

the barrier of this skin.
Let my last breath sigh out, 

not as a song, but as a seed.


let my throat remember the key song.
Let me remember being the wind
Or let me be the tree, 

my bark thirsty for the key I’ve longed to be.
or let me be the lock, open and accepting

—no longer a ghost song


Jesa Amascual (they/she) is a queer, disabled, biracial Filipinx artist and writer. Their multidisciplinary practice interrogates diaspora and solidarity, transforming grief into visions of collective liberation. Informed by the body's wisdom and guided by tarot, their work is rooted in their roles as a community doula and organizer.


Becoming by Jesa Amascual item
Becoming by Jesa Amascual
$75

Starting bid

Jesa Amascual

Becoming (2025)

Watercolor and pen on cold press cotton paper

11 x 15 inches

Featuring ʻilima, nananana makakiʻi, Hawaiian yellow-faced bees, Laetiporus sp.


Part of the Ecoprayers collection that creates surrealist visual spells, imagining portals of communion between humans and the more-than-human world. This painting constructs a surrealist portal where death and life intimately dialogue, transforming a skull adorned with a lei into an altar blooming with native mushrooms. Hands emerge from bone-gray portals to cradle resilient spiders as native bees, messengers of community, move through the space. The piece acts as a spell for reparative kinship, suggesting that liberation is found within these patient, intertwined cycles of decay and rebirth.


Jesa Amascual (they/she) is a queer, disabled, biracial Filipinx artist and writer. Their multidisciplinary practice interrogates diaspora and solidarity, transforming grief into visions of collective liberation. Informed by the body's wisdom and guided by tarot, their work is rooted in their roles as a community doula and organizer.

Ofrenda by Jesa Amascual item
Ofrenda by Jesa Amascual
$75

Starting bid

Jesa Amascual

Ofrenda (2025)

Watercolor and pen on cold press cotton paper

11 x 15 inches

Featuring pueo, kupukupu, horned sphinx caterpillar


Part of the Ecoprayers collection that creates surrealist visual spells, imagining portals of communion between humans and the more-than-human world. This painting maps a dreamscape where a diaspora wahine connects in reciprocity with 'āina, guided by a transformative caterpillar and the gaze of the guardian Pueo. The repeated declaration, “Tengo mucho amor que ofrecer,” visualizes a spiritual ecology where love is an active force and ancestral counsel arrives on the horns of pupa, suggesting that true transformation occurs when we offer our devotional love to spirit, 'āina, and the transformative darkness they inhabit.



Jesa Amascual (they/she) is a queer, disabled, biracial Filipinx artist and writer. Their multidisciplinary practice interrogates diaspora and solidarity, transforming grief into visions of collective liberation. Informed by the body's wisdom and guided by tarot, their work is rooted in their roles as a community doula and organizer.

Ka nāhele o Ka'ū ma ka pō by Brianne Bishop item
Ka nāhele o Ka'ū ma ka pō by Brianne Bishop
$55

Starting bid

Brianne Bishop

Ka nāhele o Ka'ū ma ka pō

iPhone Photography printed on metal

20 x30 inches

Featuring kanawao, ʻōhiʻa, ʻamaʻu


A nighttime photo of the forest of Kaʻū.


Brianne is a conservation fieldworker and lover of Hawaiian forests and all life that resides within them. She has been capturing the natural world around her through photography since she was 10 years old. Her camera of choice is her iPhone because it is easy to take with her in the field. Her work has taken her to experience incredible places and she hopes to share more of her images with the community in the near future.

(SOLD) Conservation Cruisers- ʻŌhiʻa lehua by Megan Burris item
(SOLD) Conservation Cruisers- ʻŌhiʻa lehua by Megan Burris
$200

Starting bid

Megan Burris

Conservation Cruisers- ʻŌhiʻa lehua blossoms (SOLD)

Skateboard deck, 7 ply Canadian maple

8.5 x 32 inches

Featuring ʻōhiʻa lehua


After graduating UH Hilo, Megan pursued a career in conservation, starting as a Kupu intern, and worked for Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park helping to eradicate invasive plants on the Invasive Plant Management Team. Now a stay at home mom, she still enjoys native plant photography and helping to clear out invasive species in her neighborhood!


Conservation Cruisers- A new Ama'u fern by Megan Burris item
Conservation Cruisers- A new Ama'u fern by Megan Burris
$100

Starting bid

Megan Burris

Conservation Cruisers- A New ʻAmaʻu fern

Skateboard deck, 7 ply Canadian maple

8.5 x 32 inches

Featuring ʻamaʻu


After graduating UH Hilo, Megan pursued a career in conservation, starting as a Kupu intern, and worked for Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park helping to eradicate invasive plants on the Invasive Plant Management Team. Now a stay at home mom, she still enjoys native plant photography and helping to clear out invasive species in her neighborhood!


ʻIeʻie Blossom by Abigail Carbon item
$45

Starting bid

Abigail Carbon

ʻIeʻie Blossom 

Acrylic paint

11 x 14 inches

Featuring ʻieʻie and ʻōhiʻa lehua


ʻIeʻie vine reaching through the ʻōhiʻa tree to compete for sunlight. Waimanu Valley in the distance featuring Wai'ilikahi Falls.


Abigail Carbon is a Hilo based artist who finds inspiration through exploring nature.




Mind the Gap by Malia Chau item
Mind the Gap by Malia Chau
$45

Starting bid

Malia Chau

Mind the Gap

Digital drawing printed on archival paper 

16 x 20 inches

Featuring Hygrocybe pakelo, Philonotis sullivantii, Pogonatum tahitense, Dumortiera hirsuta, Acrobolbus integrifolius, Marchantia polymorpha, Bazzania nuuanuensis, Lepelepe a moa (Selaginella arbuscula)


This piece is a reminder to be mindful of the disparities of the overlooked, and unseen.


Kula Collections began as a way for me to connect and learn about my Hawaiian heritage while combining my background in art and science. I hope to inspire others to explore their own unique culture and observe the world around them.



‘Ōhi‘a Lehua Socks by Eva-Elizabeth Chisholm item
‘Ōhi‘a Lehua Socks by Eva-Elizabeth Chisholm
$65

Starting bid

Eva-Elizabeth Chisholm

ʻŌhiʻa Lehua Socks (2025)

Knitted merino wool socks, Women's size 8 (EU 39)

Featuring ʻōhiʻa lehua


These are an original design, knit from merino wool sock yarn. These socks were inspired by a July hike across the ʻIki trail in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, where the image of lehua blooms breaking through the stark lava field left a lasting impression. The beautiful contrast between the volcanic rock and the vibrant flowers was a sight that brought immense joy. This pattern is an attempt to capture the essence of those resilient lehua blooms within the creative constraints of knitting.


A self-taught knitter from the lakes and woods of Northern Michigan, she now finds inspiration in Hawaii, guided by curiosity and a commitment to slow, careful growth. The creative process, with its trial and error, brings her profound delight, especially in unraveling and reworking projects. Through all of life's changes, knitting has become her way of coming home to herself.

Grounded by Ellen Dunkle item
$45

Starting bid

Ellen Dunkle

Grounded (2025)

Oil on canvas

8 x 10 inches

Featuring Blackburnia hawaiiensis


An endemic ground beetle Blackburnia hawaiiensis rests on ʻŌhiʻa tree.


Ellen is an entomologist using their skills to work in conservation on big island and using art to process existence.


Roots by Jon Goebel item
Roots by Jon Goebel
$75

Starting bid

Jon Goebel

Roots (2025)

Intaglio (copperplate etching and aquatint)

15 x 20 inches

Featuring ʻōhiʻa lehua


This artwork incorporates the ʻōhiʻa lehua flower situated amidst the everchanging Hawaiian terrain.


Jon Goebel is an avid printmaker-artist known for his symbolically charged artworks. He received his MFA in Printmaking from Texas Tech University and serves as Associate Professor of Art at the University of Hawaii Hilo. He has shown in over 150 exhibitions across the United States and abroad including Portugal, Mexico, China, Bulgaria, Argentina, Spain, South Korea, Canada, India, and Puerto Rico. Jon has also taught numerous color intaglio workshops across the Country and in China.


ʻIʻiwi Hangin’ in There by Ioana Gotschall item
ʻIʻiwi Hangin’ in There by Ioana Gotschall
$45

Starting bid

Ioana Gotschall

ʻIʻiwi Hangin' in There (2025)

Acrylic on handmade paper

2.5 i x 6 inches

Featuring ʻōhiʻa lehua and ʻiʻiwi


A part of a series, “Hangin’ in There”. Depicted here is the ʻiʻiwi (Drepanis coccinea), one of Hawai‘i’s most iconic endemic honeycreepers. Its long, curved bill, evolved to sip nectar from the native ʻōhiʻa lehua (Metrosideros polymorpha) portrayed in the background, is a symbol of exquisite coevolution. Today, the ʻiʻiwi’s scarlet plumage and call is rare, echoing mostly through the upper recesses of conservation areas and memory.

This painting captures a moment of resilience —the bird mid-call. Vibrant against a shifting forest, it seems to hover in a moment of endurance —bright, alert, uncertain. These pieces live between heartbreak and humor, between fieldwork and faith. They carry the same message I’ve heard on every reef and ridge-line I’ve worked along: we’re still here, doing our best, just hangin’ in there.


Ioanna Gotschall is a Pacific Island artist and conservationist whose work bridges ecology, ancestry, and storytelling through vibrant depictions of island life. Rooted in Kiribati, growing in Hawai‘i, she draws from her experiences in native ecosystem restoration to portray connections between land, ocean, and culture. Her painted works, often featuring native birds, insects, plants, and ocean life, capture both the fragility and resilience of the natural world. Her art honors the relationships between people and place, reflecting her belief that caring for the environment is an act of cultural continuity and love.


ʻApapane at Kaluapele by Ryan Ikeuchi item
ʻApapane at Kaluapele by Ryan Ikeuchi
$45

Starting bid

Ryan Ikeuchi

ʻApapane at Kaluapele (2025)

Photograph on "Photo Rag Baryta" Cotton Paper

11 x 14 inches

Featuring ʻapapane


Encountering ʻapapane at Kīlauea inspired me to learn more about their behavior, their role in the ecosystem, and the existential threats they face. I hope that this photograph sparks curiosity in others who may not be familiar with the ʻapapane and motivates them to collaborate in their conservation.



Koaʻe Kea by Ryan Ikeuchi item
Koaʻe Kea by Ryan Ikeuchi
$45

Starting bid

Ryan Ikeuchi

Koa'e Kea Lavalfall (2025)

Photography / Print on "Photo Rag" Cotton Paper

11 x 14 inches

Featuring koaʻe kea


The koaʻe kea are incredible! Watching them soar in the updrafts around towering lava fountains motivated me to learn more about their behavior and conservation threats. I hope that his photograph inspires others to learn more about them as well.


Ryan Ikeuchi is a nature photographer from Honokaʻa on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi. Photograhy has helped him deepen his relationships and respect for the landscapes, native species, and culture of Hawaiʻi. Ryan hopes that his photographs convey some of the awe and reverence he felt while capturing them.

Stop Calling Her Madame item
$35

Starting bid

ʻAlihilani Katoa

Stop Calling Her Madame

A mixture of oil pastels, watercolor, and acrylic paint on canvas paper

8.5 x 11 inches

Featuring Lai, Kupukupu, wa Pele


ʻAlihilani Katoa is a Hawaiian Nationalist, aloha ʻāina activist, and artist. Raised in the valley of Palolo, Waiomao where the Waiomao winds blow down the back of the Koolaus i kai, the wai of Waiomao and Pukele nourish the valley and the Lililehua mist keeps the aina pulu. E ola no. A Ku ka lau lama o Hawaii.

Koa Bug (Coleotichus blackburniae) by Devyn Park item
Koa Bug (Coleotichus blackburniae) by Devyn Park
$55

Starting bid

Devyn Park

Koa Bug (Coleotichus blackburniae) (2025)

Risograph print

10.5 x 16.5 inches

Featuring puʻu ko

Koa Bug pays homage to the relationship between artist and insect. Artists have been inspired by the vibrant colors of insects for millennia; both as subject mater and literal material for artist pigments. This piece portrays the koa shield bug in bright risograph spot colors to attempt to capture the intense and incredible feeling of seeing one of these magnificent creatures in the wild.


Devyn Park is an artist / illustrator / printmaker from Kailua-Kona Hawai’i. Park’s work integrates original illustration, photography and design into unique Risograph and screen prints that reflect on the natural vs. the manmade.

Koa Butterfly (Udara blackburni) item
Koa Butterfly (Udara blackburni)
$45

Starting bid

Sarah Week

Koa Butterfly (Udara blackburni) (2025)

Risograph print

8.5 x 11 inches

Featuring koa butterfly


Sarah Week is an artist and educator based in her hometown of Kailua Kona, Hawaii. She creates colorful illustrations inspired by the natural beauty on Hawaii and the simple charms of small town life. Sarah has a BFA in animation from the Academy of Art University and works to create accessible community art experiences.


Digital painting risograph printed with yellow, fluorescent orange, cornflower blue and black ink.



World of ʻŌhia by Erin Voss item
World of ʻŌhia by Erin Voss
$55

Starting bid

Erin Voss

World of ʻŌhia

Digital Illustration

16 x 20 inches

Featuring ʻōhia, kōpiko, ʻiliahi, opala, kupukupu fern, Kamehameha butterfly, ʻapapane



Erin Voss is an artist-researcher whose interdisciplinary practice investigates ecological and social systems within coastal territories and their relation to climate change. Informed by her affinity for the ocean and upbringing in Hawai‘i, Erin’s work is grounded in ‘āina and wai as both subject and collaborator, engaging with natural and digital ephemera to explore interconnections between oceanic cosmologies, biocultural knowledge, and the practice of design.


ʻAkiapōlāʻau by Bryan Shirota item
$45

Starting bid

ʻAkiapōlāʻau

Bryan Shirota

Digital photo printed on Moab Entrada Bright Rag paper, mounted on foam board. Photo (9 x 12 inches) is framed on single white mat with 11”x14” black metal frame with sawtooth hanger

Featuring ʻakiapōlāʻau


Bryan Shirota is a Hilo-based photographer and bird enthusiast. I love to capture the beauty of Hawai‘i’s rare forest birds to help raise awareness for their conservation. This is my first ever entry into an art exhibition. When not photographing birds, I work as a pilot for a major U.S. airline.

Kāhuli on Hāpu'u by Kaili Kaeo item
Kāhuli on Hāpu'u by Kaili Kaeo
$65

Starting bid

Kaili Kaeo

Kāhuli on Hāpu'u

Ceramic kāhuli snails on a water etched hāpu'u fern tray.

Tray: 5 x 7.5 inches

Snails: < 1 inch each

Featuring kāhuli, hāpuʻu


@Kaiistry is a Hawaii Island based creative. From painting to sewing, digital to hand building, she enjoys highlighting native species and local favorites in various mediums.

Double Hibiscus by Jessica Rodriguez item
$35

Starting bid

Jessica Rodriguez

Double Hibiscus

35mm film in-camera double exposure, giclee print on archival photo paper

35mm film

8”x10” print in an 11”x14” mat

kokiʻo keʻokeʻo, Hawaiian white hibiscus


Jessica Rodriguez is an artist based out Kailua, Hawaii, where she was born and raised. She enjoys art, science, and storytelling, and is mesmerized by the spaces where they meet. Her native Hawaiian and native Apache ancestry deeply influence her work. Undertones of loss, grief, and displacement often come through. Jess is analytical, observant, and inspired by life and nature, “the creation and the destruction, the beauty and the pain, and the neutral moments of peace in-between.” She has been making art her whole life and works with many mediums. There is an unpredictable nature to ceramics and film photography, making them her favorite mediums to work with. Jess's ceramic work involves many decorative and often meticulous design techniques that she makes by hand-building and also on the wheel. Sometimes she has a plan; sometimes a vision presented in a dream. She begins her process with mutable intention, allowing things to adapt along the way. Her pottery has been described as "whimsical" and "avante-garde punk rock". Jess's film photography carries an ethereal quality. She balances her style at the fulcrum between chance and control with her experimental in-camera multiple exposure compositions, layering two or more photos on the same frame of film. This in-camera double exposure process creates something unknown and magical.

Kamehameha butterfly (Vanessa tameamea) by Sarah Week item
Kamehameha butterfly (Vanessa tameamea) by Sarah Week
$45

Starting bid

Sarah Week

Kamehameha butterfly (Vanessa tameamea) (2025)

Risograph print

8.5 x 11 inches

Featuring pulelehua


Sarah is an artist and educator based in her hometown of Kailua Kona, Hawaii. She creates colorful illustrations inspired by the natural beauty on Hawaii and the simple charms of small town life. Sarah has a BFA in animation from the Academy of Art University and works to create accessible community art experiences.


Risograph print, digital painting risograph printed with yellow, fluorescent orange, cornflower blue and black ink, scent orange, cornflower blue and black ink.

ʻĀmama, Ua Noa by Carly Kalikopualokelani Zablan item
$25

Starting bid

Carly Kalikopualokelani Zablan

ʻĀmama, Ua Noa

Acrylic on paper

9 x 12 inches

Featuring pulelehua, māmaki


The pulelehua (Kamehameha butterfly) takes flight; the pule is finished, and the insect is make "free". The native mamaki, a key habitat of the pulelehua, is pictured in pattern.


Aloha! ʻO wau ʻo Kaliko a he kupa au no ka mokupuni ʻo Maui. I was born and raised in Hawaiʻi where I have played in the waves, been to many a family parties, and rebuilt connections to native forested. Aside from student and teacher of this place, I have been a creative all my life and my art is used as a reflection of everything I observe and resonate in every other aspect of my life; every "person, place, and plant" that make my Hawaiʻi is woven into the stokes of kaona behind my pieces. I tend to choose the simple paper and colors to encapsulate my bright perspectives of the world, and try to picture the small moments within our environment and communities that bring a sense of yearning for what (I think) Hawaiʻi is.



Kupukupu by Malialani Dullanty item
Kupukupu by Malialani Dullanty
$150

Starting bid

Malialani Dullanty

Kupukupu

Watercolor and ink

18 x 24 inches in handmade monkeypod frame

Featuring kupukupu


Malialani Dullanty is a Native Hawaiian artist who uses watercolor and mixed media to visually represent her experiences with indigeneity and personal sovereignty.

Untitled by Moses Aikens item
$10

Starting bid

Moses Aikens, 8 years old

Untitled (2025)

Acrylic paint pens, ink and pencil

12 x 16 inches

Featuring ʻio (Hawaiian hawk), ʻōhiʻa, kupukupu


Fauna and flora near the crater of Kilauea


Fern Unfurled by Merdina Deva Gores item
Fern Unfurled by Merdina Deva Gores
$35

Starting bid

Merdina Deva Gores

Fern Unfurled (2025)

Botanical dye ecoprint on watercolor paper

4.5 x 6.5 inches

Featuring hāpuʻu


Merdina Deva was born in Agana, Guam. She completed her bachelor's degree with a minor in studio art at Humboldt State University in California. She moved to Hawaiʻi Island in 2016 and has been quietly making art and caring for the land here in Mountain View.

ʻOhana By Dena Nakahashi item
ʻOhana By Dena Nakahashi
$125

Starting bid

Dena Nakahashi

ʻOhana, 2025

Acrylic on canvas

6 x 6 inches

Featuring Hawaiʻi ʻelepaio

R

Ke Ala ʻIke Pauʻole by Justine ʻIolani item
$30

Starting bid

Justine ʻIolani

Ke Ala ʻIke Pauʻole

Photography on metal

10 x 14 inches


As Uluhe grows, she thrives through the continued process of new life, journeys enriched by new knowledge. As some ferns unfurl, others emerge, protected by those open and returning to the ʻāina, a continuous process of new life.


Raised in Maunalua, Oʻahu, Justine lives on the slopes of Mauna Loa seeking to build resilient and equitable communities across Hawaiʻi paeʻāina. A lawyer and researcher by training, Justine has appreciated the healing experienced through exploring Hawai'i Island and hobbyist photography of Hawai'i's special species.

Ma ka Wai ka ʻIke by Justine ʻIolani item
$30

Starting bid

Justine ʻIolani

Ma ka Wai ka ʻIke

Photography on metal

10 x 14 inches


Uluhe gathers the morning wai, holding ancestral wisdom and life itself. Holding each droplet helps the fern to unfurl, creating a blanket of vibrant life for species around it.


Raised in Maunalua, Oʻahu, Justine lives on the slopes of Mauna Loa seeking to build resilient and equitable communities across Hawaiʻi paeʻāina. A lawyer and researcher by training, Justine has appreciated the healing experienced through exploring Hawai'i Island and hobbyist photography of Hawai'i's special species.

Untitled by Kahealani Mahone-Brooks item
Untitled by Kahealani Mahone-Brooks
$100

Starting bid

Kahealani Mahone-Brooks

