Kupukupu: Unfurling

Starting bid
Kaiʻili Kaulukukui
Hōlei Watercolor Study (2025)
Watercolor on paper
5.8 x 8 inches
Featuring Hōlei
Kai‘ili Kaulukukui is Kanaka Maoli painter and muralist blending classical and contemporary styles in watercolor and acrylic to explore conservation and culture.
Starting bid
Kai'ili Kaulukukui
Kupukupu Goldleaf (2025)
Watercolor, goldleaf
2.7 x 6 inches
Featuring Kupukupu
Kai‘ili Kaulukukui is Kanaka Maoli painter and muralist blending classical and contemporary styles in watercolor and acrylic to explore conservation and culture.
Starting bid
Kaiʻili Kaulukukui
Unfurling, Kupukupu Camp (2025)
Acrylic on wood
12 x 12 inches
Featuring hōlei
Kaiʻili Kaulukukui is Kanaka Maoli painter and muralist blending classical and contemporary styles in watercolor and acrylic to explore conservation and culture.
Starting bid
Kahealani Mahone-Brooks
kupukupu (2025)
Watercolor, ink
11 x 14 inches
Featuring kupukupu
Inspired by the revolutionary, quiet strength of kupukupu. Blooming first in places not yet suitable for much to survive, environments raw and sharp, not wait for nurturing conditions, but instead creates them. Breaking through hardened ground not with force, but persistence, opening not because the environment is gentle, but because the environment needs gentleness to begin again. Knowing that this opening will create soil for generations to come, building an ecosystem from absence, holding the future in its roots before the future can even imagine itself. Unfurling in the face of hardship, transforming destruction into a birthplace, a place for life to begin again. #kupukupu so honored and looking forward to being alongside so many other amazing community artist, raising funds to protect and Malama our Hawai’i Nei
Kahealani Mahone-Brooks is a self-taught Kanaka ʻŌiwi artist using instinct and memory to create reflective watercolor work grounded in ʻāina.
Starting bid
Kaleilehua Meyer
Hōʻola Hou (2025) (SOLD)
Watercolor
11 x 14 inches
Featuring hau kuahiwi
Hōʻola Hou, meaning revive, was created to show the revival of the hau kuahiwi from once being labeled as extinct. This artwork celebrates its life and return and the beauty of all stages of life by showcasing its senescence. Senescence is the process the flower goes through that changes its colors as it ages. Hōʻola Hou stands as a hopeful reminder of life in all its stages and the beauty of it in its fullness.
The emerging artist of Kaleilehua Designs, exhibiting in several local galleries and shops, Kaleilehua Meyer loves to paint nostalgic scenes and native plants in watercolor to cultivate love for Hawaiʻi.
Starting bid
Mariana Monasi
Koa Symbiosis (2025)
Linocut with oil based ink on printmaking paper in handmade, custom monkeypod frame
14 x 14 inches
Featuring koa, koa butterfly
This piece was developed through photography, pantone color matching. On our hike, I noticed different organisms that you can find on and around koa trees, from the algae, to the leaves and flowers, to the butterfly, unfurling in this piece shows how one part of the whole leads and feeds to another species.
I took photos of these species and used a pantone color matching program, to find specific colors that stood out to me, which most closely matched each piece reflected in the block print. I mixed block printing ink to color match the pantone colors i picked from my photos:
2148U
2433C
601C
16-0123TPG
Starting bid
Mariana Monasi
‘Ōpe’ape’a (2025)
Linocut on printmaking paper in handmade, custom monkeypod frame.
12 x 18 inches
Featuring Hawaiian hoary bat
A mixed media visual artist, Mariana focuses on art for and about indigenous people and nature- in photography, digital illustration, linocut, and tattooing.
Starting bid
Carl F.K. Pao
Kupukupu (2025)
Acrylic and varathane on canvas
12 x 16 inches
Featuring kupukupu
Retail $500.00
Kupukupu represents the unfurling of possibilities. The kupukupu fern is represented in a chevron motif of my kūpuna ʻōiwi. The background pattern is a niho or shark tooth pattern representing the fresh lava fields. Ferns are one of the first life forms to bring new life to these spaces. Overlaying in vertical columns on both sides are the word KUPUKUPU in blue. The blue symbolizing the wai or fresh water and knowledge that is transferred from one generation to the next through our moʻolelo. Interesting that the singular kupu, means “to surge forth, as lava.” (https://wehewehe.org)
Starting bid
Avalon Paradea
Golden Ratio: Hāpuʻu Style (2025)
Kapa, lehu, mea kanu waihoʻoluʻu (hili kukui, ʻōlena, roselle)
12 x 27 inches
Featuring hāpuʻu
For the love of the fiddlehead, posterchild of the golden ratio (imprecise though it may be). Hāpuʻu does its best with that golden pulu all ovah lookin’ so shiny.
Avalon Paradea is a genderliminal creative working with natural materials like kapa and plant dyes to examine queer identity and ancestral connection.
Starting bid
Kaleiheana Stormcrow
Cracks in the Veneer (2025)
Oil on canvas
12 x 12 inches
Featuring hau kuahiwi, ʻamakihi, kupukupu
Kaleiheana Stormcrow is a Kanaka ʻŌiwi artist and ornithologist exploring magic and the natural world through words, feathers, acrylic, and goldleaf.
Starting bid
Kauʻinohea Wāwaeʻiole
Levels (2025)
Acrylic, oil on canvas
11 x 28.6 inches, diptych
Featuring kupukupu, naupaka kahakai
We donʻt often see what could be termed as outsider art in the realms of wildlife landscapes and nature based works. The figure in “levels” stands with us as we embark on new horizons and reminds us that in order to get a complete picture of the future of conservation, we must see ourselves as an integral part of the process.
Kauʻinohea Wāwaeʻiole is a multidisciplinary artist from Puna who listens to the land, working with acrylic and wood.
Starting bid
Jesa Amascual
Lifted (2025)
Watercolor, chalk pastel and pen on cold press cotton paper
11 x 15 inches
Featuring pulelehua, kupukupu, Galerina nana
Part of the Ecoprayers collection that creates surrealist visual spells, imagining portals of communion between humans and the more-than-human world. This painting explores the boundary between bodies and 'āina through a figure crowned with mushrooms and attended by endangered butterflies. Three hands rise from portals, adorned with native ferns and sacred water, echoing themes of collective power like laulima and the three of cups. These elements visualize the prayer, "May the low be lifted up and the high be brought down," framing ecological and social justice as the same, sacred responsibility to lift all that is oppressed and endangered.
Jesa Amascual (they/she) is a queer, disabled, biracial Filipinx artist and writer. Their multidisciplinary practice interrogates diaspora and solidarity, transforming grief into visions of collective liberation. Informed by the body's wisdom and guided by tarot, their work is rooted in their roles as a community doula and organizer.
Starting bid
Jesa Amascual
Ghost Song (2025)
Watercolor and pen on cold press cotton paper in handmade ironwood frame
11 x 15 inches
Featuring ʻio, crimson Hawaiian damselfly, ʻōhiʻa lehua
Part of the Ecoprayers collection that creates surrealist visual spells, imagining portals of communion between humans and the more-than-human world. This painting visualizes the poem of the same name, exploring the ecological and ancestral longing of diaspora for a land their body has never touched. A figure emerges with ʻōhiʻa lehua blossoms sprouting from her mouth like a tongue while a disembodied arm offers a perch to 'Io, which holds a ribbon bearing a poetic plea to become the tree– to belong to the forest around them. The Crimson damselflies introduce a note of hope into the gothic surrealism, signaling metamorphosis.
Ghost Song by Jesa Amascual
My melody is already a ghost on my lips,
carried on a breath meant for other forests.
I read that the true song—is a threadlike key
Not a metal thing but a melodic code
Sung by native birds to their native trees
unlocking the porous membrane of the bark,
opening wider the lungs of the forest,
a whispered secret between kin.
Their breath is one breath.
My own breath is a lonely echo
I offer my song,
this ragged air from a diaspora throat.
This is the gothic truth of dislocation.
To have the tune, but a voice that betrays it.
To have a heart that beats for a soil
my feet have never touched.
I dream of the final honesty of decay.
The invitation of the grave is not an ending,
but a correction. A holy unmaking.
When my last day arrives,
let this body, this failing instrument,
be given to the forest
Let the damp earth dissolve
the barrier of this skin.
Let my last breath sigh out,
not as a song, but as a seed.
let my throat remember the key song.
Let me remember being the wind
Or let me be the tree,
my bark thirsty for the key I’ve longed to be.
or let me be the lock, open and accepting
—no longer a ghost song
Jesa Amascual (they/she) is a queer, disabled, biracial Filipinx artist and writer. Their multidisciplinary practice interrogates diaspora and solidarity, transforming grief into visions of collective liberation. Informed by the body's wisdom and guided by tarot, their work is rooted in their roles as a community doula and organizer.
Starting bid
Jesa Amascual
Becoming (2025)
Watercolor and pen on cold press cotton paper
11 x 15 inches
Featuring ʻilima, nananana makakiʻi, Hawaiian yellow-faced bees, Laetiporus sp.
Part of the Ecoprayers collection that creates surrealist visual spells, imagining portals of communion between humans and the more-than-human world. This painting constructs a surrealist portal where death and life intimately dialogue, transforming a skull adorned with a lei into an altar blooming with native mushrooms. Hands emerge from bone-gray portals to cradle resilient spiders as native bees, messengers of community, move through the space. The piece acts as a spell for reparative kinship, suggesting that liberation is found within these patient, intertwined cycles of decay and rebirth.
Jesa Amascual (they/she) is a queer, disabled, biracial Filipinx artist and writer. Their multidisciplinary practice interrogates diaspora and solidarity, transforming grief into visions of collective liberation. Informed by the body's wisdom and guided by tarot, their work is rooted in their roles as a community doula and organizer.
Starting bid
Jesa Amascual
Ofrenda (2025)
Watercolor and pen on cold press cotton paper
11 x 15 inches
Featuring pueo, kupukupu, horned sphinx caterpillar
Part of the Ecoprayers collection that creates surrealist visual spells, imagining portals of communion between humans and the more-than-human world. This painting maps a dreamscape where a diaspora wahine connects in reciprocity with 'āina, guided by a transformative caterpillar and the gaze of the guardian Pueo. The repeated declaration, “Tengo mucho amor que ofrecer,” visualizes a spiritual ecology where love is an active force and ancestral counsel arrives on the horns of pupa, suggesting that true transformation occurs when we offer our devotional love to spirit, 'āina, and the transformative darkness they inhabit.
Jesa Amascual (they/she) is a queer, disabled, biracial Filipinx artist and writer. Their multidisciplinary practice interrogates diaspora and solidarity, transforming grief into visions of collective liberation. Informed by the body's wisdom and guided by tarot, their work is rooted in their roles as a community doula and organizer.
Starting bid
Brianne Bishop
Ka nāhele o Ka'ū ma ka pō
iPhone Photography printed on metal
20 x30 inches
Featuring kanawao, ʻōhiʻa, ʻamaʻu
A nighttime photo of the forest of Kaʻū.
Brianne is a conservation fieldworker and lover of Hawaiian forests and all life that resides within them. She has been capturing the natural world around her through photography since she was 10 years old. Her camera of choice is her iPhone because it is easy to take with her in the field. Her work has taken her to experience incredible places and she hopes to share more of her images with the community in the near future.
Starting bid
Megan Burris
Conservation Cruisers- ʻŌhiʻa lehua blossoms (SOLD)
Skateboard deck, 7 ply Canadian maple
8.5 x 32 inches
Featuring ʻōhiʻa lehua
After graduating UH Hilo, Megan pursued a career in conservation, starting as a Kupu intern, and worked for Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park helping to eradicate invasive plants on the Invasive Plant Management Team. Now a stay at home mom, she still enjoys native plant photography and helping to clear out invasive species in her neighborhood!
Starting bid
Megan Burris
Conservation Cruisers- A New ʻAmaʻu fern
Skateboard deck, 7 ply Canadian maple
8.5 x 32 inches
Featuring ʻamaʻu
After graduating UH Hilo, Megan pursued a career in conservation, starting as a Kupu intern, and worked for Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park helping to eradicate invasive plants on the Invasive Plant Management Team. Now a stay at home mom, she still enjoys native plant photography and helping to clear out invasive species in her neighborhood!
Starting bid
Abigail Carbon
ʻIeʻie Blossom
Acrylic paint
11 x 14 inches
Featuring ʻieʻie and ʻōhiʻa lehua
ʻIeʻie vine reaching through the ʻōhiʻa tree to compete for sunlight. Waimanu Valley in the distance featuring Wai'ilikahi Falls.
Abigail Carbon is a Hilo based artist who finds inspiration through exploring nature.
Starting bid
Malia Chau
Mind the Gap
Digital drawing printed on archival paper
16 x 20 inches
Featuring Hygrocybe pakelo, Philonotis sullivantii, Pogonatum tahitense, Dumortiera hirsuta, Acrobolbus integrifolius, Marchantia polymorpha, Bazzania nuuanuensis, Lepelepe a moa (Selaginella arbuscula)
This piece is a reminder to be mindful of the disparities of the overlooked, and unseen.
Kula Collections began as a way for me to connect and learn about my Hawaiian heritage while combining my background in art and science. I hope to inspire others to explore their own unique culture and observe the world around them.
Starting bid
Eva-Elizabeth Chisholm
ʻŌhiʻa Lehua Socks (2025)
Knitted merino wool socks, Women's size 8 (EU 39)
Featuring ʻōhiʻa lehua
These are an original design, knit from merino wool sock yarn. These socks were inspired by a July hike across the ʻIki trail in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, where the image of lehua blooms breaking through the stark lava field left a lasting impression. The beautiful contrast between the volcanic rock and the vibrant flowers was a sight that brought immense joy. This pattern is an attempt to capture the essence of those resilient lehua blooms within the creative constraints of knitting.
A self-taught knitter from the lakes and woods of Northern Michigan, she now finds inspiration in Hawaii, guided by curiosity and a commitment to slow, careful growth. The creative process, with its trial and error, brings her profound delight, especially in unraveling and reworking projects. Through all of life's changes, knitting has become her way of coming home to herself.
Starting bid
Ellen Dunkle
Grounded (2025)
Oil on canvas
8 x 10 inches
Featuring Blackburnia hawaiiensis
An endemic ground beetle Blackburnia hawaiiensis rests on ʻŌhiʻa tree.
Ellen is an entomologist using their skills to work in conservation on big island and using art to process existence.
Starting bid
Jon Goebel
Roots (2025)
Intaglio (copperplate etching and aquatint)
15 x 20 inches
Featuring ʻōhiʻa lehua
This artwork incorporates the ʻōhiʻa lehua flower situated amidst the everchanging Hawaiian terrain.
Jon Goebel is an avid printmaker-artist known for his symbolically charged artworks. He received his MFA in Printmaking from Texas Tech University and serves as Associate Professor of Art at the University of Hawaii Hilo. He has shown in over 150 exhibitions across the United States and abroad including Portugal, Mexico, China, Bulgaria, Argentina, Spain, South Korea, Canada, India, and Puerto Rico. Jon has also taught numerous color intaglio workshops across the Country and in China.
Starting bid
Ioana Gotschall
ʻIʻiwi Hangin' in There (2025)
Acrylic on handmade paper
2.5 i x 6 inches
Featuring ʻōhiʻa lehua and ʻiʻiwi
A part of a series, “Hangin’ in There”. Depicted here is the ʻiʻiwi (Drepanis coccinea), one of Hawai‘i’s most iconic endemic honeycreepers. Its long, curved bill, evolved to sip nectar from the native ʻōhiʻa lehua (Metrosideros polymorpha) portrayed in the background, is a symbol of exquisite coevolution. Today, the ʻiʻiwi’s scarlet plumage and call is rare, echoing mostly through the upper recesses of conservation areas and memory.
This painting captures a moment of resilience —the bird mid-call. Vibrant against a shifting forest, it seems to hover in a moment of endurance —bright, alert, uncertain. These pieces live between heartbreak and humor, between fieldwork and faith. They carry the same message I’ve heard on every reef and ridge-line I’ve worked along: we’re still here, doing our best, just hangin’ in there.
Ioanna Gotschall is a Pacific Island artist and conservationist whose work bridges ecology, ancestry, and storytelling through vibrant depictions of island life. Rooted in Kiribati, growing in Hawai‘i, she draws from her experiences in native ecosystem restoration to portray connections between land, ocean, and culture. Her painted works, often featuring native birds, insects, plants, and ocean life, capture both the fragility and resilience of the natural world. Her art honors the relationships between people and place, reflecting her belief that caring for the environment is an act of cultural continuity and love.
Starting bid
Ryan Ikeuchi
ʻApapane at Kaluapele (2025)
Photograph on "Photo Rag Baryta" Cotton Paper
11 x 14 inches
Featuring ʻapapane
Encountering ʻapapane at Kīlauea inspired me to learn more about their behavior, their role in the ecosystem, and the existential threats they face. I hope that this photograph sparks curiosity in others who may not be familiar with the ʻapapane and motivates them to collaborate in their conservation.
Starting bid
Ryan Ikeuchi
Koa'e Kea Lavalfall (2025)
Photography / Print on "Photo Rag" Cotton Paper
11 x 14 inches
Featuring koaʻe kea
The koaʻe kea are incredible! Watching them soar in the updrafts around towering lava fountains motivated me to learn more about their behavior and conservation threats. I hope that his photograph inspires others to learn more about them as well.
Ryan Ikeuchi is a nature photographer from Honokaʻa on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi. Photograhy has helped him deepen his relationships and respect for the landscapes, native species, and culture of Hawaiʻi. Ryan hopes that his photographs convey some of the awe and reverence he felt while capturing them.
Starting bid
ʻAlihilani Katoa
Stop Calling Her Madame
A mixture of oil pastels, watercolor, and acrylic paint on canvas paper
8.5 x 11 inches
Featuring Lai, Kupukupu, wa Pele
ʻAlihilani Katoa is a Hawaiian Nationalist, aloha ʻāina activist, and artist. Raised in the valley of Palolo, Waiomao where the Waiomao winds blow down the back of the Koolaus i kai, the wai of Waiomao and Pukele nourish the valley and the Lililehua mist keeps the aina pulu. E ola no. A Ku ka lau lama o Hawaii.
Starting bid
Devyn Park
Koa Bug (Coleotichus blackburniae) (2025)
Risograph print
10.5 x 16.5 inches
Featuring puʻu ko
Koa Bug pays homage to the relationship between artist and insect. Artists have been inspired by the vibrant colors of insects for millennia; both as subject mater and literal material for artist pigments. This piece portrays the koa shield bug in bright risograph spot colors to attempt to capture the intense and incredible feeling of seeing one of these magnificent creatures in the wild.
Devyn Park is an artist / illustrator / printmaker from Kailua-Kona Hawai’i. Park’s work integrates original illustration, photography and design into unique Risograph and screen prints that reflect on the natural vs. the manmade.
Starting bid
Sarah Week
Koa Butterfly (Udara blackburni) (2025)
Risograph print
8.5 x 11 inches
Featuring koa butterfly
Sarah Week is an artist and educator based in her hometown of Kailua Kona, Hawaii. She creates colorful illustrations inspired by the natural beauty on Hawaii and the simple charms of small town life. Sarah has a BFA in animation from the Academy of Art University and works to create accessible community art experiences.
Digital painting risograph printed with yellow, fluorescent orange, cornflower blue and black ink.
Starting bid
Erin Voss
World of ʻŌhia
Digital Illustration
16 x 20 inches
Featuring ʻōhia, kōpiko, ʻiliahi, opala, kupukupu fern, Kamehameha butterfly, ʻapapane
Erin Voss is an artist-researcher whose interdisciplinary practice investigates ecological and social systems within coastal territories and their relation to climate change. Informed by her affinity for the ocean and upbringing in Hawai‘i, Erin’s work is grounded in ‘āina and wai as both subject and collaborator, engaging with natural and digital ephemera to explore interconnections between oceanic cosmologies, biocultural knowledge, and the practice of design.
Starting bid
ʻAkiapōlāʻau
Bryan Shirota
Digital photo printed on Moab Entrada Bright Rag paper, mounted on foam board. Photo (9 x 12 inches) is framed on single white mat with 11”x14” black metal frame with sawtooth hanger
Featuring ʻakiapōlāʻau
Bryan Shirota is a Hilo-based photographer and bird enthusiast. I love to capture the beauty of Hawai‘i’s rare forest birds to help raise awareness for their conservation. This is my first ever entry into an art exhibition. When not photographing birds, I work as a pilot for a major U.S. airline.
Starting bid
Kaili Kaeo
Kāhuli on Hāpu'u
Ceramic kāhuli snails on a water etched hāpu'u fern tray.
Tray: 5 x 7.5 inches
Snails: < 1 inch each
Featuring kāhuli, hāpuʻu
@Kaiistry is a Hawaii Island based creative. From painting to sewing, digital to hand building, she enjoys highlighting native species and local favorites in various mediums.
Starting bid
Jessica Rodriguez
Double Hibiscus
35mm film in-camera double exposure, giclee print on archival photo paper
35mm film
8”x10” print in an 11”x14” mat
kokiʻo keʻokeʻo, Hawaiian white hibiscus
Jessica Rodriguez is an artist based out Kailua, Hawaii, where she was born and raised. She enjoys art, science, and storytelling, and is mesmerized by the spaces where they meet. Her native Hawaiian and native Apache ancestry deeply influence her work. Undertones of loss, grief, and displacement often come through. Jess is analytical, observant, and inspired by life and nature, “the creation and the destruction, the beauty and the pain, and the neutral moments of peace in-between.” She has been making art her whole life and works with many mediums. There is an unpredictable nature to ceramics and film photography, making them her favorite mediums to work with. Jess's ceramic work involves many decorative and often meticulous design techniques that she makes by hand-building and also on the wheel. Sometimes she has a plan; sometimes a vision presented in a dream. She begins her process with mutable intention, allowing things to adapt along the way. Her pottery has been described as "whimsical" and "avante-garde punk rock". Jess's film photography carries an ethereal quality. She balances her style at the fulcrum between chance and control with her experimental in-camera multiple exposure compositions, layering two or more photos on the same frame of film. This in-camera double exposure process creates something unknown and magical.
Starting bid
Sarah Week
Kamehameha butterfly (Vanessa tameamea) (2025)
Risograph print
8.5 x 11 inches
Featuring pulelehua
Sarah is an artist and educator based in her hometown of Kailua Kona, Hawaii. She creates colorful illustrations inspired by the natural beauty on Hawaii and the simple charms of small town life. Sarah has a BFA in animation from the Academy of Art University and works to create accessible community art experiences.
Risograph print, digital painting risograph printed with yellow, fluorescent orange, cornflower blue and black ink, scent orange, cornflower blue and black ink.
Starting bid
Carly Kalikopualokelani Zablan
ʻĀmama, Ua Noa
Acrylic on paper
9 x 12 inches
Featuring pulelehua, māmaki
The pulelehua (Kamehameha butterfly) takes flight; the pule is finished, and the insect is make "free". The native mamaki, a key habitat of the pulelehua, is pictured in pattern.
Aloha! ʻO wau ʻo Kaliko a he kupa au no ka mokupuni ʻo Maui. I was born and raised in Hawaiʻi where I have played in the waves, been to many a family parties, and rebuilt connections to native forested. Aside from student and teacher of this place, I have been a creative all my life and my art is used as a reflection of everything I observe and resonate in every other aspect of my life; every "person, place, and plant" that make my Hawaiʻi is woven into the stokes of kaona behind my pieces. I tend to choose the simple paper and colors to encapsulate my bright perspectives of the world, and try to picture the small moments within our environment and communities that bring a sense of yearning for what (I think) Hawaiʻi is.
Starting bid
Malialani Dullanty
Kupukupu
Watercolor and ink
18 x 24 inches in handmade monkeypod frame
Featuring kupukupu
Malialani Dullanty is a Native Hawaiian artist who uses watercolor and mixed media to visually represent her experiences with indigeneity and personal sovereignty.
Starting bid
Moses Aikens, 8 years old
Untitled (2025)
Acrylic paint pens, ink and pencil
12 x 16 inches
Featuring ʻio (Hawaiian hawk), ʻōhiʻa, kupukupu
Fauna and flora near the crater of Kilauea
Starting bid
Merdina Deva Gores
Fern Unfurled (2025)
Botanical dye ecoprint on watercolor paper
4.5 x 6.5 inches
Featuring hāpuʻu
Merdina Deva was born in Agana, Guam. She completed her bachelor's degree with a minor in studio art at Humboldt State University in California. She moved to Hawaiʻi Island in 2016 and has been quietly making art and caring for the land here in Mountain View.
Starting bid
Dena Nakahashi
ʻOhana, 2025
Acrylic on canvas
6 x 6 inches
Featuring Hawaiʻi ʻelepaio
R
Starting bid
Justine ʻIolani
Ke Ala ʻIke Pauʻole
Photography on metal
10 x 14 inches
As Uluhe grows, she thrives through the continued process of new life, journeys enriched by new knowledge. As some ferns unfurl, others emerge, protected by those open and returning to the ʻāina, a continuous process of new life.
Raised in Maunalua, Oʻahu, Justine lives on the slopes of Mauna Loa seeking to build resilient and equitable communities across Hawaiʻi paeʻāina. A lawyer and researcher by training, Justine has appreciated the healing experienced through exploring Hawai'i Island and hobbyist photography of Hawai'i's special species.
Starting bid
Justine ʻIolani
Ma ka Wai ka ʻIke
Photography on metal
10 x 14 inches
Uluhe gathers the morning wai, holding ancestral wisdom and life itself. Holding each droplet helps the fern to unfurl, creating a blanket of vibrant life for species around it.
Raised in Maunalua, Oʻahu, Justine lives on the slopes of Mauna Loa seeking to build resilient and equitable communities across Hawaiʻi paeʻāina. A lawyer and researcher by training, Justine has appreciated the healing experienced through exploring Hawai'i Island and hobbyist photography of Hawai'i's special species.
Starting bid
Kahealani Mahone-Brooks
