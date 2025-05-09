Kutchvalley

Hosted by

Kutchvalley

About this event

KutchValley League 2025 Registration

San Jose

CA

Instructions
Free

If reading on Mobile devices please click "More details" button above to read the Instructions. Please read all Instructions before making a purchase. Must be member of KutchValley. Must meet age requirements as of July 18, 2025.

Cricket - Men (15 Years & Above)
$20

Men's Cricket Games will be on 19th (Saturday) and 20th July (Sunday). May also be held on 18th July (Friday) from 5.30pm to 8.00pm, so make sure you are available on all 3 days.

Cricket - Women (15 Years & Above)
$20

Women's Cricket Games will be on 19th (Saturday) and 20th July (Sunday).

Volleyball - Men (15 Years & Above)
$16

Men's Volleyball Games will be on 19th (Saturday) and 20th July (Sunday).

Throwball - Women (15 Years & Above)
$16

Women's Throwball Games will be on 19th (Saturday) and 20th July (Sunday).

Spikeball - Kids (Age 11 to 16 Years)
$16

One more sport may be included as well if time permits. Kids would need to be of the required age as of 18th July 2025

FourSquare - Kids (Age 6 to 10 Years)
$16

Please join the Waitlist. One more sport may be included as well if time permits. Kids would need to be of the required age as of 18th July 2025

Multi-Sport - Robinhoods (Age 55 & above)
$16

Please join the Waitlist. This will include a combination of sports (e.g. Bean Bag, Bocce Ball, etc). These will require some physical activity, but no running would be involved in any of these sports.

Add a donation for Kutchvalley

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!