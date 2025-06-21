KutchValley League 2025 Registration - One Off waitlist confirmation

CA
If reading on Mobile devices please click "More details" button above to read the Instructions. Please read all Instructions before making a purchase. Must be member of KutchValley. Must meet age requirements as of July 18, 2025.
Men's Cricket Games will be on 19th (Saturday) and 20th July (Sunday). May also be held on 18th July (Friday) from 5.30pm to 8.00pm, so make sure you are available on all 3 days.
Women's Cricket Games will be on 19th (Saturday) and 20th July (Sunday).
Men's Volleyball Games will be on 19th (Saturday) and 20th July (Sunday).
Women's Throwball Games will be on 19th (Saturday) and 20th July (Sunday).
One more sport may be included as well if time permits. Kids would need to be of the required age as of 18th July 2025
Please join the Waitlist. One more sport may be included as well if time permits. Kids would need to be of the required age as of 18th July 2025
Please join the Waitlist. This will include a combination of sports (e.g. Bean Bag, Bocce Ball, etc). These will require some physical activity, but no running would be involved in any of these sports.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing