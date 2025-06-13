KutchValley League 2025 Registration - Waitlist confirmation
San Jose
CA
Instructions
Free
If reading on Mobile devices please click "More details" button above to read the Instructions. Please read all Instructions before making a purchase. Must be member of KutchValley. Must meet age requirements as of July 18, 2025.
FourSquare - Kids (Age 6 to 10 Years)
$16
Please join the Waitlist. One more sport may be included as well if time permits. Kids would need to be of the required age as of 18th July 2025
Multi-Sport - Robinhoods (Age 55 & above)
$16
Please join the Waitlist. This will include a combination of sports (e.g. Bean Bag, Bocce Ball, etc). These will require some physical activity, but no running would be involved in any of these sports.
