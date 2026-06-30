KVL 2026 Food Order

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Cost $10 (send via Zelle). Wrap+VadaPav+Fruits - for KVL Players and Spectators. Note: Select qty and Regular/Jain option.
Cost $5 (send via Zelle). IdliChutney+ChocolateMilk - for kid KVL players (FourSquare/LemonRace) or kid Spectators. Note: Select qty. This is Jain-friendly option.
Cost $12 (send via Zelle). Mexican Veggie Bowl by Qdoba - For KVL Spectators (Not playing KVL). Note: Select qty and Regular/Jain option.
Cost $4 (send via Zelle). Pineapple/Cheese Pizza - For KVL kid Spectators (Not playing KVL). Note: Select qty and Regular/Jain option.
Mexican Veggie Bowl by Qdoba (adults) & Pineapple/Cheese Pizza (kids - FourSquare/LemonRace) - Only for all KVL playing Players. Note: Do not need to order here. Will collect Jain preference via players channel.
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