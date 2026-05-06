KVL Night At The Races 2026 Event

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities! Food and Beer included in ticket. Lots of raffle baskets and additional ways to win!
Reserve a table for the event and be right in the heart of the action! Enjoy a Derby-decorated table complete with snacks for your group to enjoy throughout the night.
Skip the stress of wondering if your group will find seats together — reserved tables guarantee your crew has a designated spot to relax, celebrate, and enjoy the excitement together all evening long!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!