Kwaai 2025 Personal AI Summit Sponsorship

Premier Branding
Speaking Opportunities
Attendee Access
Content Distribution
For details see https://www.kwaai.ai/summit2025/sponsor
Premier Branding
Speaking Opportunities
Attendee Access
Content Distribution
For details see https://www.kwaai.ai/summit2025/sponsor
Platinum Sponsor ( 4 on offer)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Premier Branding
Speaking Opportunities
Attendee Access
Content Distribution
For details see https://www.kwaai.ai/summit2025/sponsor
Premier Branding
Speaking Opportunities
Attendee Access
Content Distribution
For details see https://www.kwaai.ai/summit2025/sponsor
Gold Sponsor (10 on offer)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Premier Branding
Speaking Opportunities
Attendee Access
Content Distribution
For details see https://www.kwaai.ai/summit2025/sponsor
Premier Branding
Speaking Opportunities
Attendee Access
Content Distribution
For details see https://www.kwaai.ai/summit2025/sponsor
Startup Sponsor (25 on offer)
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Premier Branding
Speaking Opportunities
Attendee Access
Content Distribution
For details see https://www.kwaai.ai/summit2025/sponsor
Premier Branding
Speaking Opportunities
Attendee Access
Content Distribution
For details see https://www.kwaai.ai/summit2025/sponsor
KwaaiLight Networking Mixer - Bar Sponsor (4 on offer)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Premier Branding
Opening Remarks
Attendee Access
Content Distribution
For details see https://www.kwaai.ai/summit2025/sponsor
Premier Branding
Opening Remarks
Attendee Access
Content Distribution
For details see https://www.kwaai.ai/summit2025/sponsor
KwaaiLight Networking Mixer - Snack Sponsor (4 on offer)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Premier Branding
Opening Remarks
Attendee Access
Content Distribution
For details see https://www.kwaai.ai/summit2025/sponsor
Premier Branding
Opening Remarks
Attendee Access
Content Distribution
For details see https://www.kwaai.ai/summit2025/sponsor
KwaaiLight Networking Mixer - Table Sponsor (6 on offer)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Premier Branding
Table with Signage
Attendee Access
Content Distribution
For details see https://www.kwaai.ai/summit2025/sponsor
Premier Branding
Table with Signage
Attendee Access
Content Distribution
For details see https://www.kwaai.ai/summit2025/sponsor
Kwaai Investor Reception - Bar Sponsor (4 on offer)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Premier Branding
Opening Remarks
Attendee Access
Content Distribution
For details see https://www.kwaai.ai/summit2025/sponsor
Premier Branding
Opening Remarks
Attendee Access
Content Distribution
For details see https://www.kwaai.ai/summit2025/sponsor
Kwaai Investor Reception - Snack Sponsor (4 on offer)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Premier Branding
Opening Remarks
Attendee Access
Content Distribution
For details see https://www.kwaai.ai/summit2025/sponsor
Premier Branding
Opening Remarks
Attendee Access
Content Distribution
For details see https://www.kwaai.ai/summit2025/sponsor
Kwaai Investor Reception - Table Sponsor (6 on offer)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Premier Branding
Table with Signage
Attendee Access
Content Distribution
For details see https://www.kwaai.ai/summit2025/sponsor
Premier Branding
Table with Signage
Attendee Access
Content Distribution
For details see https://www.kwaai.ai/summit2025/sponsor
Kwaai Hackathon Innovator Sponsor (only 1 on offer)
$10,000
Premium Branding: Logo prominently featured on all event materials (website, banners, social media).
Platform Spotlight: Showcase your APIs, tools, or products to participants for integration into their projects
Keynote/Workshop Opportunity: Deliver a keynote address or host a branded workshop.
Custom Challenge Sponsor: Design a dedicated challenge aligned with your business.
Judging Panel Seat: A representative from your company joins the judging panel.
Prize Branding: Naming rights to a top prize (e.g., "Best AI Innovation Powered by [Your Company]").
Talent Access: Priority access to participant resumes for recruitment purposes.
Exclusive Networking: Invitations to VIP events with top hackers, industry leaders, and sponsors.
Premium Branding: Logo prominently featured on all event materials (website, banners, social media).
Platform Spotlight: Showcase your APIs, tools, or products to participants for integration into their projects
Keynote/Workshop Opportunity: Deliver a keynote address or host a branded workshop.
Custom Challenge Sponsor: Design a dedicated challenge aligned with your business.
Judging Panel Seat: A representative from your company joins the judging panel.
Prize Branding: Naming rights to a top prize (e.g., "Best AI Innovation Powered by [Your Company]").
Talent Access: Priority access to participant resumes for recruitment purposes.
Exclusive Networking: Invitations to VIP events with top hackers, industry leaders, and sponsors.
Kwaai Hackathon Trailblazer Sponsor (4 on offer)
$2,500
Visible Branding: Logo featured on hackathon materials and event website.
API Promotion: Encourage teams to use your tools, APIs, or platforms.
Workshop Hosting: Facilitate a technical workshop to showcase your product offerings.
Challenge Sponsor: Sponsor a pre-existing or aligned challenge for participants.
Participant Profiles: Access participant resumes for recruitment efforts.
Visible Branding: Logo featured on hackathon materials and event website.
API Promotion: Encourage teams to use your tools, APIs, or platforms.
Workshop Hosting: Facilitate a technical workshop to showcase your product offerings.
Challenge Sponsor: Sponsor a pre-existing or aligned challenge for participants.
Participant Profiles: Access participant resumes for recruitment efforts.
Kwaai Hackathon Explorer Sponsor (10 on offer)
$1,000
Event Presence: Logo displayed on event signage and the hackathon website.
Challenge Contributor: Sponsor a pre-existing challenge or suggest a new one.
Participant Engagement: Provide product demos, swag, or trials to participants.
Prize Contributor: Support winning teams with branded prizes (e.g., software licenses, cloud credits).
Event Presence: Logo displayed on event signage and the hackathon website.
Challenge Contributor: Sponsor a pre-existing challenge or suggest a new one.
Participant Engagement: Provide product demos, swag, or trials to participants.
Prize Contributor: Support winning teams with branded prizes (e.g., software licenses, cloud credits).
Technology Support: Offer your APIs, tools, or services for participant use during the hackathon.
Swag Sponsorship: Provide branded merchandise like T-shirts or stickers for participants.
Hospitality Branding: Sponsor food, snacks, or drinks during the event for recognition.
Prize Sponsorship: Contribute product subscriptions, cloud credits, or other offerings as rewards for winning teams.
Technology Support: Offer your APIs, tools, or services for participant use during the hackathon.
Swag Sponsorship: Provide branded merchandise like T-shirts or stickers for participants.
Hospitality Branding: Sponsor food, snacks, or drinks during the event for recognition.
Prize Sponsorship: Contribute product subscriptions, cloud credits, or other offerings as rewards for winning teams.
Kwaai Personal AI OS Workshop Sponsor (10 on offer)
$250
Technology Support: Offer your APIs, tools, or services for participant use during the hackathon.
Swag Sponsorship: Provide branded merchandise like T-shirts or stickers for participants.
Hospitality Branding: Sponsor food, snacks, or drinks during the event for recognition.
Prize Sponsorship: Contribute product subscriptions, cloud credits, or other offerings as rewards for winning teams.
Technology Support: Offer your APIs, tools, or services for participant use during the hackathon.
Swag Sponsorship: Provide branded merchandise like T-shirts or stickers for participants.
Hospitality Branding: Sponsor food, snacks, or drinks during the event for recognition.
Prize Sponsorship: Contribute product subscriptions, cloud credits, or other offerings as rewards for winning teams.
Add a donation for Kwaai
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!