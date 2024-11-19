Kwaai 2025 Personal AI Summit Sponsorship

Premium Branding: Logo prominently featured on all event materials (website, banners, social media). Platform Spotlight: Showcase your APIs, tools, or products to participants for integration into their projects Keynote/Workshop Opportunity: Deliver a keynote address or host a branded workshop. Custom Challenge Sponsor: Design a dedicated challenge aligned with your business. Judging Panel Seat: A representative from your company joins the judging panel. Prize Branding: Naming rights to a top prize (e.g., "Best AI Innovation Powered by [Your Company]"). Talent Access: Priority access to participant resumes for recruitment purposes. Exclusive Networking: Invitations to VIP events with top hackers, industry leaders, and sponsors.

Premium Branding: Logo prominently featured on all event materials (website, banners, social media). Platform Spotlight: Showcase your APIs, tools, or products to participants for integration into their projects Keynote/Workshop Opportunity: Deliver a keynote address or host a branded workshop. Custom Challenge Sponsor: Design a dedicated challenge aligned with your business. Judging Panel Seat: A representative from your company joins the judging panel. Prize Branding: Naming rights to a top prize (e.g., "Best AI Innovation Powered by [Your Company]"). Talent Access: Priority access to participant resumes for recruitment purposes. Exclusive Networking: Invitations to VIP events with top hackers, industry leaders, and sponsors.

More details...