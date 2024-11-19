Kwaai 2025 Personal AI Summit Sponsorship

300 E Green St

Pasadena, CA 91101

Diamond Sponsor (only 1 on offer)
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Premier Branding Speaking Opportunities Attendee Access Content Distribution For details see https://www.kwaai.ai/summit2025/sponsor
Platinum Sponsor ( 4 on offer)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Gold Sponsor (10 on offer)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Startup Sponsor (25 on offer)
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
KwaaiLight Networking Mixer - Bar Sponsor (4 on offer)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
KwaaiLight Networking Mixer - Snack Sponsor (4 on offer)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
KwaaiLight Networking Mixer - Table Sponsor (6 on offer)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Kwaai Investor Reception - Bar Sponsor (4 on offer)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Kwaai Investor Reception - Snack Sponsor (4 on offer)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Kwaai Investor Reception - Table Sponsor (6 on offer)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Kwaai Hackathon Innovator Sponsor (only 1 on offer)
$10,000
Premium Branding: Logo prominently featured on all event materials (website, banners, social media). Platform Spotlight: Showcase your APIs, tools, or products to participants for integration into their projects Keynote/Workshop Opportunity: Deliver a keynote address or host a branded workshop. Custom Challenge Sponsor: Design a dedicated challenge aligned with your business. Judging Panel Seat: A representative from your company joins the judging panel. Prize Branding: Naming rights to a top prize (e.g., "Best AI Innovation Powered by [Your Company]"). Talent Access: Priority access to participant resumes for recruitment purposes. Exclusive Networking: Invitations to VIP events with top hackers, industry leaders, and sponsors.
Kwaai Hackathon Trailblazer Sponsor (4 on offer)
$2,500
Visible Branding: Logo featured on hackathon materials and event website. API Promotion: Encourage teams to use your tools, APIs, or platforms. Workshop Hosting: Facilitate a technical workshop to showcase your product offerings. Challenge Sponsor: Sponsor a pre-existing or aligned challenge for participants. Participant Profiles: Access participant resumes for recruitment efforts.
Kwaai Hackathon Explorer Sponsor (10 on offer)
$1,000
Event Presence: Logo displayed on event signage and the hackathon website. Challenge Contributor: Sponsor a pre-existing challenge or suggest a new one. Participant Engagement: Provide product demos, swag, or trials to participants. Prize Contributor: Support winning teams with branded prizes (e.g., software licenses, cloud credits).
Kwaai Hackathon Partner Sponsor (In-Kind Contributions)
Free
Technology Support: Offer your APIs, tools, or services for participant use during the hackathon. Swag Sponsorship: Provide branded merchandise like T-shirts or stickers for participants. Hospitality Branding: Sponsor food, snacks, or drinks during the event for recognition. Prize Sponsorship: Contribute product subscriptions, cloud credits, or other offerings as rewards for winning teams.
Kwaai Personal AI OS Workshop Sponsor (10 on offer)
$250
Technology Support: Offer your APIs, tools, or services for participant use during the hackathon. Swag Sponsorship: Provide branded merchandise like T-shirts or stickers for participants. Hospitality Branding: Sponsor food, snacks, or drinks during the event for recognition. Prize Sponsorship: Contribute product subscriptions, cloud credits, or other offerings as rewards for winning teams.
Add a donation for Kwaai

