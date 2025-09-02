Kwame Alexander's 1000 Schools Campaign

Sponsor three schools/libraries of your choice to attend all four Author Study events this year.





Thank You Gifts:

Name a character in a future Kwame Alexander novel

A digital broadside of a brand new, previously unpublished Kwame Alexander poem designed for framing

Name recognition on the One Word at a Time website

A limited-edition One Word at a Time totebag

A digital copy of Kwame Alexander’s motivational audiobook, Say Yes

An audiobook copy of Kwame Alexander’s first children’s picture book, Indigo Blume and The Garden City

A digital copy of the Indigo Blume and The Garden City theme song produced and performed by SPEECH of ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT

Note: You'll receive a confirmation email with a receipt and a link to a form where you can designate which schools/libraries you want to sponsor and other information needed to fulfill the Thank You gift distribution.