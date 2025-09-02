Kwame Alexander's 1000 Schools Campaign

Mission Advocate
$25

Help bring the joy and power of reading to students across America. 

Classroom Champion
$119

Sponsor one classroom or school library/media center of your choice to attend all four Author Study events for the 2025-26 season.


Thank You Gifts:

  • An audiobook copy of Kwame Alexander’s first children’s picture book, Indigo Blume and The Garden City


Note: You'll receive a confirmation email with a receipt and a link to a form where you can designate which classroom you want to sponsor and other information needed to fulfill the Thank You gift distribution.

Sequel Supporter
$219

Sponsor two classrooms or school library/media centers of your choice to attend all four Author Study events for the 2025-26 season.


Thank You Gifts:

  • An audiobook copy of Kwame Alexander’s first children’s picture book, Indigo Blume and The Garden City
  • A digital copy of the Indigo Blume and The Garden City theme song produced and performed by SPEECH of ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT


Note: You'll receive a confirmation email with a receipt and a link to a form where you can designate which classrooms you want to sponsor and other information needed to fulfill the Thank You gift distribution.

Reading Rockstar
$499

Sponsors five classrooms/library media centers of your choice to attend all four Author Study events for the 2025-26 season.


Thank You Gifts:

  • A limited-edition One Word at a Time totebag
  • A digital copy of Kwame Alexander’s motivational audiobook, Say Yes
  • An audiobook copy of Kwame Alexander’s first children’s picture book, Indigo Blume and The Garden City
  • A digital copy of the Indigo Blume and The Garden City theme song produced and performed by SPEECH of ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT


Note: You'll receive a confirmation email with a receipt and a link to a form where you can designate which classrooms you want to sponsor and other information needed to fulfill the Thank You gift distribution.

School Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor an entire school or public library of your choice to attend all four Author Study events this year.


Thank You Gifts:

  • Name recognition on the One Word at a Time website
  • A digital broadside of a brand new, previously unpublished Kwame Alexander poem designed for framing
  • A limited-edition One Word at a Time totebag
  • A digital copy of Kwame Alexander’s motivational audiobook, Say Yes
  • An audiobook copy of Kwame Alexander’s first children’s picture book, Indigo Blume and The Garden City
  • A digital copy of the Indigo Blume and The Garden City theme song produced and performed by SPEECH of ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT


Note: You'll receive a confirmation email with a receipt and a link to a form where you can designate which school/library you want to sponsor and other information needed to fulfill the Thank You gift distribution.

Community Champion
$2,500

Sponsor three schools/libraries of your choice to attend all four Author Study events this year.


Thank You Gifts:

  • Name a character in a future Kwame Alexander novel
  • A digital broadside of a brand new, previously unpublished Kwame Alexander poem designed for framing
  • Name recognition on the One Word at a Time website
  • A limited-edition One Word at a Time totebag
  • A digital copy of Kwame Alexander’s motivational audiobook, Say Yes
  • An audiobook copy of Kwame Alexander’s first children’s picture book, Indigo Blume and The Garden City
  • A digital copy of the Indigo Blume and The Garden City theme song produced and performed by SPEECH of ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT

Note: You'll receive a confirmation email with a receipt and a link to a form where you can designate which schools/libraries you want to sponsor and other information needed to fulfill the Thank You gift distribution.

District Partner (only 5 available)
$10,000

Sponsor every middle, intermediate or junior high school in a district of your choice to attend all four Author Study events this year.

  • A Kwame Alexander themed Little Free Library including five autographed Kwame Alexander books donated to the location of your choice
  • Name/Logo placement on all Author Study Collateral and One Word at a Time website
  • Recognition in Annual Report
  • Name a character in a future Kwame Alexander novel
  • A digital broadside of a brand new, previously unpublished Kwame Alexander poem designed for framing
  • A limited-edition One Word at a Time totebag
  • A digital copy of Kwame Alexander’s motivational audiobook, Say Yes
  • An audiobook copy of Kwame Alexander’s first children’s picture book, Indigo Blume and The Garden City
  • A digital copy of the Indigo Blume and The Garden City theme song produced and performed by SPEECH of ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT


Note: You'll receive a confirmation email with a receipt and a link to a form where you can designate which school district you want to sponsor and other information needed to fulfill the Thank You gift distribution.

