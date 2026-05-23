Mbele Leadership Foundation

Hosted by

Mbele Leadership Foundation

About this event

Kwanzaa Black Makers Expo Vendor 2026

275 S Limestone St

Springfield, OH 45505, USA

Early Bird Vendor Fee
$75

Includes a 10x10 booth with draping and piping (includes 1 table and 2 chairs). Fee secures your space and helps cover event setup and promotion. Payment confirms participation—details to follow upon receipt.


EARLY BIRD VENDOR FEE IS DUE BY AUGUST 31, 2026

General Vendor Fee
$100

Includes a 10x10 booth with draping and piping (includes 1 table and 2 chairs). Fee secures your space and helps cover event setup and promotion. Payment confirms participation—details to follow upon receipt.


GENERAL VENDOR FEE IS DUE BY NOVEMBER 1, 2026

LATE VENDOR FEE
$125

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