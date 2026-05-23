Kwanzaa Black Makers Expo Vendor 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Includes a 10x10 booth with draping and piping (includes 1 table and 2 chairs). Fee secures your space and helps cover event setup and promotion. Payment confirms participation—details to follow upon receipt.
EARLY BIRD VENDOR FEE IS DUE BY AUGUST 31, 2026
Includes a 10x10 booth with draping and piping (includes 1 table and 2 chairs). Fee secures your space and helps cover event setup and promotion. Payment confirms participation—details to follow upon receipt.
GENERAL VENDOR FEE IS DUE BY NOVEMBER 1, 2026
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!