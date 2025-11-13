Kwanzaa Film Festival 2025 (In person & Virtual)

Hosted by
Join us for the Unity Awards Presentation and Kwanzaa Libation Ritual, started with a lively Reception with food and drinks. Enjoy an inspiring Film Screening, an Impromptu Fashion Show, and powerful Entertainment featuring a Drum Procession.
A night of culture, creativity, and community! 🖤💚❤️
Theme: Self-Determination Through Art and Activism
Experience a powerful lineup of films that embody the spirit of Kujichagulia (Self-Determination)—celebrating creativity, identity, and purpose.
🎬 Featured Film:
A dynamic screening featuring Chuck D, the legendary voice of truth and resistance, whose work continues to inspire generations through art and activism.
💬 Panel Discussion:
Following the screening, join an insightful panel of leading women industry professionals as they discuss the role of film, media, and self-determination in shaping cultural narratives and empowering communities.
🍷 Networking & Refreshments:
Enjoy light refreshments and connect with filmmakers, artists, and community leaders in an atmosphere of inspiration and collaboration.
🎬 An Inspiring Evening of Culture & Connection 🎬
Experience an engaging Film Screening followed by a Celebrity Panel.
Enjoy Light Refreshments, network at the Black Achiever Mix & Mingle, and explore Exhibits & Vendors celebrating art, innovation, and community.
Join us for an empowering day of film, conversation, and creativity focused on community, collaboration, and economic growth through the arts.
🎬 Film Screenings:
Experience the iconic film Juice, featuring a special appearance by Ralph McDaniels, as we explore the cultural impact of hip-hop, brotherhood, and nonviolence in our communities.
💬 Panel Discussion:
“The Power of Art in the Anti-Violence Movement”
Engage with filmmakers, activists, and youth leaders as they discuss how film and media can transform communities and inspire peace.
💡 Industry Panel:
“How to Monetize Your Content”
Learn practical strategies from industry professionals on how to turn your creative work into sustainable income—covering distribution, branding, sponsorships, and ownership.
🎭 Drama Masterclass:
An interactive workshop for emerging actors and creators to sharpen their craft and elevate their storytelling power.
🎥 Films of Purpose: An Evening of Art, Film & Inspiration 🎨
Experience Films of Purpose that move hearts and spark change!
Enjoy powerful Panel Discussions, a captivating Art Exhibit, and a thought-provoking Film Screening.
Plus Light Refreshments and Door Prizes — a day celebrating creativity, community, and culture!
December 31 | Streaming on GRDiscovery
Experience a curated selection of International Films from around the world, highlighting diverse voices and global storytelling. Panel Discussion exploring the theme: “Hip-Hop and Media: How It Has Impacted the World”. Join filmmakers, scholars, and artists as they discuss the global influence of hip-hop culture, media, and storytelling.
January 1 | Virtual Event
Celebrate Faith-Based Films and engage in a dynamic
Special Highlights Include:
Tune in, participate, and be part of this intelligent, inspiring, and culturally rich celebration as we close one year and welcome the next with purpose, creativity, and unity.
Presentation of Unity Awards,
Light Refreshments
Film Screening
Impromptu fashion Show
Entertainment- Sammalous
Gain full access to the Kwanzaa Film Festival screenings over five days, including all standard films and events. (Does not include special ticketed events or VIP experiences.)
Suggested Alternative Names:
DELUXE FULL FESTIVAL PASS
Enjoy unlimited access and priority seating* to all films, virtual screenings, panels, parties, the hospitality lounge, and the KFF awards ceremony. This pass includes a festival gift bag .
Please arrive 15 minutes prior to events; otherwise, tickets will be released to standby guests. One pass per guest.
Pricing: $225 (includes access to virtual events with a password)
The Industry Pass provides guaranteed access to both feature and short film screenings, giving holders the opportunity to view films before their general release.
Pass benefits include:
Perfect for industry professionals seeking insider access, networking opportunities, and early film previews.
Single Feature Film 12/28/2025
Kwanzaa Film Festival (KFF) Presents
“Waiting to Exhale” — 30th Anniversary Celebration
Saturday, December 27, 2025
3:30 PM — Reception
4:00 PM — Program
Tribute Honoring
Whitney Houston & Gregory Hines
Panel Discussion
“What Do Men Think?”
A deeper conversation on 1990s film, Black culture, masculinity, and legacy
Panelists Include:
Ralph McDaniels
Monty Ross
Doug E. Fresh
Omekongo Dibinga
Special Presentation
Never-Before-Seen Photos from “Mo’ Better Blues”
by David Lee
Celebrating the legacy of composer Bill Lee INCLUDED WITH DAY PASS
