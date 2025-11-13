Kwanzaa Film Festival 2025 (In person & Virtual)

Kujichagulia Block: Featuring Film with Chuck D

Theme: Self-Determination Through Art and Activism

Experience a powerful lineup of films that embody the spirit of Kujichagulia (Self-Determination)—celebrating creativity, identity, and purpose.

🎬 Featured Film:

A dynamic screening featuring Chuck D, the legendary voice of truth and resistance, whose work continues to inspire generations through art and activism.

💬 Panel Discussion:

Following the screening, join an insightful panel of leading women industry professionals as they discuss the role of film, media, and self-determination in shaping cultural narratives and empowering communities.

🍷 Networking & Refreshments:

Enjoy light refreshments and connect with filmmakers, artists, and community leaders in an atmosphere of inspiration and collaboration.