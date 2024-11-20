Kwanzaa Joy Celebration 2024

Harambee is a Swahili word meaning “let’s pull together”. In an effort to ensure event costs are covered and equitable for all our families to attend, we have included a $250 Harambee ticket. This purchase includes 2 tickets for the purchaser as well as support entrance for 8 additional individuals; guest names may be placed at Will Call or we will have open tickets available for the community at the door.

Harambee is a Swahili word meaning “let’s pull together”. In an effort to ensure event costs are covered and equitable for all our families to attend, we have included a $250 Harambee ticket. This purchase includes 2 tickets for the purchaser as well as support entrance for 8 additional individuals; guest names may be placed at Will Call or we will have open tickets available for the community at the door.

More details...