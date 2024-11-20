Kwanzaa Joy Celebration 2024

Kwanzaa Joy Celebration ticket for adults and children (age 6+).
Kwanzaa Joy | Family Pack
$40
Kwanzaa Joy Family Pack. Buy 4 tickets at regular price and get 5th ticket FREE. Applies to single transaction ONLY. Cannot be applied to other offers.
Kwanzaa Joy | Harambee Ticket
$250
Harambee is a Swahili word meaning “let’s pull together”. In an effort to ensure event costs are covered and equitable for all our families to attend, we have included a $250 Harambee ticket. This purchase includes 2 tickets for the purchaser as well as support entrance for 8 additional individuals; guest names may be placed at Will Call or we will have open tickets available for the community at the door.
