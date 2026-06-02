Faith United Methodist Church
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Faith United Methodist Church

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Faith United Methodist Church

About this shop

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Kwik Trip Gift Cards - June 1 - June 14

Add a donation for Faith United Methodist Church

$

Grocery Only Gift Card item
Grocery Only Gift Card
$5

$5 Grocery Only Gift Card. Can be used in store only (not at the pump).

Grocery Only Gift Card item
Grocery Only Gift Card
$10

$10 Grocery Only Gift Card. Can be used in store only (not at the pump).

Grocery Only Gift Card item
Grocery Only Gift Card
$20

$20 Grocery Only Gift Card. Can be used in store only (not at the pump).

Grocery Only Gift Card item
Grocery Only Gift Card
$25

$25 Grocery Only Gift Card. Can be used in store only (not at the pump).

Grocery Only Gift Card item
Grocery Only Gift Card
$50

$50 Grocery Only Gift Card. Can be used in store only (not at the pump).

Grocery Only Gift Card item
Grocery Only Gift Card
$100

$100 Grocery Only Gift Card. Can be used in store only (not at the pump).

Grocery Only Gift Card item
Grocery Only Gift Card
$200

$200 Grocery Only Gift Card. Can be used in store only (not at the pump).

Grocery Only Gift Card item
Grocery Only Gift Card
$500

$500 Grocery Only Gift Card. Can be used in store only (not at the pump).

5 Count Car Wash Card item
5 Count Car Wash Card
$36

5 - Count Ultimate Car Wash Card. Can be used at any Kwik Trip Car Wash.

General Gift Card item
General Gift Card
$5

$5 Standard Gift Card. Can be used inside or at the pump.

General Gift Card item
General Gift Card
$10

$10 Standard Gift Card. Can be used inside or at the pump.

General Gift Card item
General Gift Card
$20

$20 Standard Gift Card. Can be used inside or at the pump.

General Gift Card item
General Gift Card
$25

$25 Standard Gift Card. Can be used inside or at the pump.

General Gift Card item
General Gift Card
$50

$50 Standard Gift Card. Can be used inside or at the pump.

General Gift Card item
General Gift Card
$100

$100 Standard Gift Card. Can be used inside or at the pump.

General Gift Card item
General Gift Card
$200

$200 Standard Gift Card. Can be used inside or at the pump.

General Gift Card item
General Gift Card
$500

$500 Standard Gift Card. Can be used inside or at the pump.

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