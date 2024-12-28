KYC Jr. Sailing Fundraiser

44-503 Kaneohe Bay Dr

Kaneohe, HI 96744, USA

LATE TO THE DANCE TICKET *Does not include pre-order dinner
$40
This ticket provides entry to the event, silent auction, and comes with a raffle ticket for entry to win a host of prizes. Ticket includes 2 drink tickets. This ticket DOES NOT INCLUDE PRE-ORDERED DINNER. Dinner may be purchased on the night of the event, pending availability.
VIP Ticket - Chicken Dinner
$200
This Ticket includes entrance to the VIP lounge on the upper Deck from 4:30-6pm for small group Q&A with Mark Towill. Signature drinks available in the VIP lounge. Reserved seating in the longhouse during the event, Dinner, 2 drink tickets, and Raffle ticket. This dinner option includes Moroccan Roasted Chicken, Saffron Rice, and Garden Salad.
VIP Ticket- Fish Dinner
$200
This ticket includes entrance to the VIP lounge on the upper Deck from 4:30-6pm for small group Q&A with Mark Towill. Signature drinks available in the VIP lounge. Reserved seating in the longhouse during the event, Dinner, 2 drink tickets, and Raffle ticket. This dinner option includes Lemon Herb Snapper, Saffron Rice, and Garden Salad.
VIP Ticket - Vegetarian Dinner
$200
This ticket includes entrance to the VIP lounge on the upper Deck from 4:30-6pm for small group Q&A with Mark Towill. Signature drinks available in the VIP lounge. Reserved seating in the longhouse during the event, Dinner, 2 drink tickets, and Raffle ticket. This dinner option includes Thai Basil Vegetable and Tofu, Saffron Rice, and Garden Salad.
RAFFLE TICKET
$6
You don't need to be present to win!
RAFFLE TICKET 5 FOR $20 (BULK-HEAD DEAL)
$20
Buy your raffle tickets in bulk! 5 for $20! No need to be present to win!
Adult Ticket - Chicken Dinner (SOLD OUT)
$60
Ticket includes Dinner, 2 Drink Tickets, 1 Raffle Ticket. This dinner option includes Moroccan Roasted Chicken, Saffron Rice, and Garden Salad.
Adult Ticket- Fish Dinner (SOLD OUT)
$60
Ticket includes Dinner, 2 Drink Tickets, 1 Raffle Ticket. This dinner option includes Lemon Herb Snapper, Saffron Rice, and Garden Salad.
Adult Ticket - Vegetarian Dinner (SOLD OUT)
$60
Ticket includes Dinner, 2 Drink Tickets, 1 Raffle Ticket. This dinner option includes Thai Basil Vegetable and Tofu, Saffron Rice, and Garden Salad.
Child/Teen (under 18) - Chicken Dinner (SOLD OUT)
$20
Ticket includes Dinner and 1 Raffle Ticket. This dinner option includes Moroccan Roasted Chicken, Saffron Rice, and Garden Salad.
Child/Teen (under 18) - Fish Dinner (SOLD OUT)
$20
Ticket includes Dinner and 1 Raffle Ticket. This dinner option includes Lemon Herb Snapper, Saffron Rice, and Garden Salad.
Child/Teen (under 18) - Vegetarian Dinner (SOLD OUT)
$20
Ticket includes Dinner and 1 Raffle Ticket. This dinner option includes Thai Basil Vegetable and Tofu, Saffron Rice, and Garden Salad.
