Kye's Climate Action Fund Silent Auction 2026

Your Private Pied-à-Terre in the 8th Arrondissement

Starting Bid: $2000





Escape to one of the world's most iconic cities and live like a true Parisian. This stunning two-bedroom apartment places you in the prestigious 8th Arrondissement — the golden heart of Paris, home to grand boulevards, world-class dining, and timeless elegance.

Just a 5-minute stroll from the Seine, you'll wake up each morning knowing that one of history's most romantic rivers is practically at your doorstep. Step outside and within 2 minutes, you're on the Champs-Élysées — that legendary avenue of luxury boutiques, storied cafés, and the kind of effortless glamour that only Paris can offer.





Spend seven glorious days exploring the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower, and Montmartre — then return each evening to the comfort and privacy of your own Parisian home. No hotels, no lobbies, no compromises. Just you, a beautiful apartment, and the most romantic city on Earth.





Generously donated by the Lepinard Family. 7-day stay, 3 months advanced coordination required. Must redeem within 2 years.



