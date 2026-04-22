Kye's Climate Action Fund Silent Auction 2026

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Your Private Pied-à-Terre in the 8th Arrondissement
Starting Bid: $2000
Escape to one of the world's most iconic cities and live like a true Parisian. This stunning two-bedroom apartment places you in the prestigious 8th Arrondissement — the golden heart of Paris, home to grand boulevards, world-class dining, and timeless elegance.
Just a 5-minute stroll from the Seine, you'll wake up each morning knowing that one of history's most romantic rivers is practically at your doorstep. Step outside and within 2 minutes, you're on the Champs-Élysées — that legendary avenue of luxury boutiques, storied cafés, and the kind of effortless glamour that only Paris can offer.
Spend seven glorious days exploring the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower, and Montmartre — then return each evening to the comfort and privacy of your own Parisian home. No hotels, no lobbies, no compromises. Just you, a beautiful apartment, and the most romantic city on Earth.
Generously donated by the Lepinard Family. 7-day stay, 3 months advanced coordination required. Must redeem within 2 years.
Starting bid
A Spectacular Retreat at Dillon Beach
Starting Bid: $1000
Wake up to breathtaking panoramic views of Dillon Beach and Tomales Bay from this stunning, beautifully appointed coastal sanctuary — where nearly every room frames the Pacific in all its glory. The spacious open-concept living area is furnished with high-quality pieces that feel more like a beloved home than a rental, and the fully equipped kitchen, three comfortable bedrooms, and massive wraparound deck make it perfect for families or groups of up to 6 people looking to truly unwind. A short drive or scenic 15-minute hike takes you to the gorgeous, wide-open beach — and with a dedicated dog run and hot water dog shower on site, your furry companions are every bit as welcome as you are. Four days, one unforgettable retreat.
Generously donated by Toni Garret. Available for 3-4 days between Sept 15th - May 15th, not available on holidays or high season. Must redeem within 1 year. Toni will work with you to schedule your stay!
Starting bid
Private Retreat in the Heart of
West Sonoma
Starting Bid: $1500
Nestled in the charming enclave of Occidental, this stunning home with your own private pool sleeps up to six guests and puts you at the center of everything that makes Sonoma County legendary. Within just 15 minutes, you can be savoring world-class wines at premier tasting rooms, exploring the wild beauty of Bodega Bay, or drifting along the serene Russian River — and for the more adventurous, world-class surfing, hiking, biking, and rock climbing are all right at your doorstep.
Whether you're planning a packed itinerary of coastal and wine country adventures or simply lounging poolside with a glass of Pinot in hand, this is the kind of escape that leaves you completely restored. Four nights, endless possibilities — this is Sonoma living at its finest.
Generously donated by the Sophie Hahn and Eric Bjerkholt. Dates to be coordinated at least 1 month in advance - 4 nights. Must redeem within 1 year. No pets.
Starting bid
A Magical Weekend Among the Redwoods - Private Cazadero Retreat
Starting Bid: $1200
Tucked beneath a canopy of ancient old-growth redwoods in the enchanting enclave of Cazadero, this extraordinary property offers up to six guests a rare combination of seclusion, beauty, and adventure. Spread across a private main house and guest house with three bedrooms and three baths, the space is as generous as the setting is magical — and after a day of exploring, nothing beats soaking in the hot tub on the expansive deck while gazing out over breathtaking coastal mountain views with the giants of the forest towering overhead.
In just 10 minutes you can be splashing at Russian River beaches, wandering the charming villages of Duncans Mills and Jenner, or marveling at the rugged splendor of the Sonoma Coast — with the shops, galleries, and restaurants of beloved Guerneville only 20 minutes away. World-class wine tasting and outdoor recreation surround you in every direction.
Generously donated by the Stabler Family. Available May - December, Friday to Sunday, weekend to be mutually agreed upon with one month's notice. Must redeem within 1 year. No children or pets.
Starting bid
A Mountain Escape for All Seasons
Entire Condo in the Heart of Mammoth Lakes
Starting Bid: $500
Perched between magnificent ski slopes and the charming village of Mammoth Lakes, this beautifully renovated 4-bedroom, 3-bath condo sleeps up to 10 guests and serves as the ultimate base camp for four seasons of breathtaking Sierra Nevada adventure — available from April through early December. In winter, world-class skiing and snowboarding on iconic Mammoth Mountain await just moments from your door; come summer, the same dramatic landscape transforms into a paradise of hiking, mountain biking, fishing, and endless exploration through some of California's most spectacular alpine terrain.
After a day of adventure, gather around the wood-burning stove, fire up the private balcony grill, and soak in that crisp mountain air. Spacious, warm, and thoughtfully appointed with every comfort a large group could need, this condo is as inviting as the mountains surrounding it are awe-inspiring.
The Sierra Nevada is calling!
Generously donated by Connor O'Day. Long weekend (3-4 nights). Will need a month or two heads up, any dates pending availability, April through early December. Will likely be able to accommodate up to a week during shoulder season (May-June, September-October). Must redeem within 1 year.
Starting bid
Signed Stanley Mouse Grateful Dead Framed Poster — A True Collector's Piece
This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of rock 'n' roll history.
Generously donated by the family of one of Kye's coaches — a family deeply rooted in the Grateful Dead community — this stunning framed poster is signed by none other than Stanley Mouse, one of the original and most iconic artists behind the Grateful Dead's legendary visual identity. Mouse's psychedelic concert posters from the 1960s and '70s are among the most recognized and celebrated works in rock art history, and his signature makes this piece genuinely special.
Beautifully framed and ready to hang, this 16½" × 16½" piece would be a standout addition to any music lover's home or collection.
Details:
Starting bid
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