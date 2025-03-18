Kye's Climate Action Fund's Silent Auction

Up to 6 guests can enjoy our peaceful, private main house and guest house with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. Property features a large deck with a hot tub and grill, amazing views of coastal mountains, and old growth redwoods overhead! 10 mins to Russian River beaches, the charming towns of Duncans Mills and Jenner, and the spectacular Sonoma Coast, and 20 mins to all the shops, galleries, and restaurants that Guerneville has to offer. Surrounded by world-class wine tasting and outdoor recreation. Available May - December, Friday to Sunday, weekend to be mutually agreed upon with one month's notice. No children or pets please.

Up to 6 guests can enjoy our peaceful, private main house and guest house with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. Property features a large deck with a hot tub and grill, amazing views of coastal mountains, and old growth redwoods overhead! 10 mins to Russian River beaches, the charming towns of Duncans Mills and Jenner, and the spectacular Sonoma Coast, and 20 mins to all the shops, galleries, and restaurants that Guerneville has to offer. Surrounded by world-class wine tasting and outdoor recreation. Available May - December, Friday to Sunday, weekend to be mutually agreed upon with one month's notice. No children or pets please.

More details...