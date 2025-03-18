Kye's Climate Action Fund's Silent Auction

Stay in a week in a beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in the 8th arrondissement of Paris! 5 min walk from the Seine and 2 min from the Champs Elisées.
We need a 3 months of heads up on when you want to stay there.
4 night stay in beautiful West Sonoma
$1,500
Starting bid
Home w/ pool for up to 6 guests. 15 minutes from Bodega Bay, the Russian river, and tons of wine tasting opportunities. Great access to surfing, biking, hiking, rock climbing and wine tasting - or just lay back and enjoy your own personal retreat!
Dates to be coordinated pending availability.
Weekend Beach House in Dillon Beach
$1,200
Starting bid
Beautiful quality home with spectacular ocean view from almost every room. Spacious open floor plan. Short drive or 15 minute hike to gorgeous beach. Huge wraparound deck is perfect for relaxing and family gatherings. Totally equipped with all amenities. Dog friendly, with a dog run and hot water dog shower area. No cats due to allergies. A wonderful, relaxing, quiet retreat...
Available for 2-3 days between Sept 15 - May 15th
More info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/10499681?viralityEntryPoint=1&unique_share_id=DCEBCEFC-E698-452B-88D7-2F28EFDFF273&slcid=66de8270866e4dd1a0631e2889a0f997&s=76&feature=share&adults=1&channel=native&slug=BudCJDhE&source_impression_id=p3_1745011472_P3oN7LjLf0SAI-kP&check_in=2025-05-02&guests=1&check_out=2025-05-05
Magical weekend getaway in Cazadero, CA
$750
Starting bid
Up to 6 guests can enjoy our peaceful, private main house and guest house with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. Property features a large deck with a hot tub and grill, amazing views of coastal mountains, and old growth redwoods overhead! 10 mins to Russian River beaches, the charming towns of Duncans Mills and Jenner, and the spectacular Sonoma Coast, and 20 mins to all the shops, galleries, and restaurants that Guerneville has to offer. Surrounded by world-class wine tasting and outdoor recreation.
Available May - December, Friday to Sunday, weekend to be mutually agreed upon with one month's notice. No children or pets please.
Long weekend stay at in Mammoth Lakes
$800
Starting bid
Come stay at our beautifully renovated 4 bed, 3 bath condo! Nestled between the magnificent ski slopes and the charming town, our condo offers the perfect blend of convenience, comfort, and breathtaking natural beauty. With the capacity to sleep up to 10 people, this is the ideal spot for a memorable mountain getaway with family and friends.
Will need a month or two heads up, any dates pending availability April through early December. Will be much more likely to accommodate up to a week during shoulder season (May-June, September-October)
More info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1004006835920456475?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=4034792c-7a70-4aa5-b99c-08091d62a1c0&source_impression_id=p3_1745624012_P3NGCIG37l9Pum24
Guided overnight kayak adventure for 2 in Pt. Reyes/Tomales
$800
Starting bid
Guided by Sarah who is a professional guide and accompanied by Simon.
Advance notice required to secure camping permits and reserve Kayaks.
1-hour photo shoot for a couple (or small family)
$900
Starting bid
I am a professional wedding photographer based in New England but the shoot can be anywhere as I travel to the west coast for work often.
Photo catalog can be found at: https://hopeallisonphotography.com/about
Will need to coordinate location and timing, may have to be on a weekday.
2 1-hour long (in-person or zoom) guitar or bass lessons
$200
Starting bid
Timmy Stabler, a deeply enthusiastic music teacher and performer. In addition to playing SF venues such as Outside Lands, Stern Grove, Great American Music Hall, and The Independent, Timmy has toured across the U.S. and Europe and has led music workshops at Marin Academy High School and SF Day School. Timmy has taught hundreds of private lessons and is eager to share insights that he has learned to students of any age and skill level!
Dates/times to be coordinated pending availability
One session with a professional trainer
$80
Starting bid
Magdalena is a trainer with a Master’s in Exercise Physiology and Sports Science. Join her for a personalized training session focused on what you want to explore — whether it’s strength for longevity and posture, building muscle and improving performance, endurance sports like running technique, or how to get started with training and movement in general.
The winner and the trainer will decide on a suitable date and time after the auction. The session has to be in Berkeley
Mt Tam Spring Hills/Bolinas Ocean Wavs by Reed Martin
$250
Starting bid
11x14 acrylic painting on stretched canvas.
Additional artwork: https://www.instagram.com/blurry_m0de/
Watercolor Painting By Olivia Ryder
$150
Starting bid
Head Kore 99 Skis Length 177
$250
Starting bid
Giro Ledge FS Mips Helmet Size Small Color White
$100
Starting bid
2 Yearly Memberships to the Lawn Bowling Club of SF
$200
Starting bid
Two memberships to the Lawn Bowling Club till then end of the year. Includes 3 intro lessons to get started.
1 Day Guided Rock Climbing Outing with Peter Mayfield
$400
Starting bid
Enjoy a perfect day on the rock, beginner to advanced, and kids welcome. Peter Mayfield is former Chief Guide of the Yosemite Mountaineering School, Founder of Gateway Mountain Center has achieved world class first ascents, and has devoted his life to connecting people to nature.
