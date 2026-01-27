KYFC 4th Annual Golf Outing

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About this event
Please include the names of each golfer in your group. Price includes green fees, golf cart, swag bags, breakfast, lunch & a sheet of prize tickets.
If your paying for your foursome all together, please include the names of each golfer. Price includes green fees, golf cart, swag bags, breakfast, lunch & a sheet of prize tickets.
Not a golfer? Not a problem...Join us for lunch & prizes. Includes lunch & sheet of prize tickets.
Thank you so much for being a hole sponsor. Please make sure to email your logo to [email protected]
What better way to honor your KYFC athlete than a hole dedication. Please make sure to email your child name and photo to [email protected]
Display your company sign at the hole everyone is taking about! Please make sure to email your logo to [email protected]
Step up your game with some mulligans. Maximum 10! We will be selling more the day of the event!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!