Kittatinny Youth Football and Cheer

Hosted by

Kittatinny Youth Football and Cheer

About this event

KYFC 4th Annual Golf Outing

342 Shore Dr

Montague, NJ 07827, USA

Golfer
$150

Please include the names of each golfer in your group. Price includes green fees, golf cart, swag bags, breakfast, lunch & a sheet of prize tickets.

FOURSOME
$600

If your paying for your foursome all together, please include the names of each golfer. Price includes green fees, golf cart, swag bags, breakfast, lunch & a sheet of prize tickets.

Non golfer Lunch
$50

Not a golfer? Not a problem...Join us for lunch & prizes. Includes lunch & sheet of prize tickets.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Thank you so much for being a hole sponsor. Please make sure to email your logo to [email protected]

Athlete Dedication Hole Sponsor
$100

What better way to honor your KYFC athlete than a hole dedication. Please make sure to email your child name and photo to [email protected]

Event Hole Sponsor
$175

Display your company sign at the hole everyone is taking about! Please make sure to email your logo to [email protected]

MULLIGANS
$5

Step up your game with some mulligans. Maximum 10! We will be selling more the day of the event!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!