KZMU Merch - Spring Radiothon!

Offered by
Moab Golf Course has generously donated two 18-hole Green Fees with a golfcart passes! Not only that, you can ride around in a golf cart - included in this pass! Each pass is valued at $144 and can be yours with a $150 donation to your favorite local community radio station! Exp. 12/31/2026.
Triple Play Records in Grand Junction has generously donated a $50 gift certificate to KZMU, which can be yours for the same amount! Your money gets you records AND helps keep KZMU on the air?! What a great deal! Triple Play Records is a locally owned and operated Independent Record Store serving Southeastern Utah and the Western Slope since 1988!
Moab Recreation and Aquatic Center has generously donated a one month unlimited pass to both their gym AND pool!
Balance your body's systems and create harmony with a gift certificate to Sundial Medicinals. From tea blends, to balms and body care, Sundial's products are created with a vision of effective and holistic health. For a $40 donation to KZMU, you'll get a $40 gift certificate and beautiful Sundial Medicinals sticker! Thanks Emily!
Climb Moab Gym has generously donated 5 day passes to the gym, valued at $20 each! Climb all day AND support KZMU with a $25 donation!
Desert Wild has generously donated a women's Castleton Grid Hoodie-The perfect champion of adventure layers. This hoodie is packed with features such as a double-layered hood, snug thumbhole sleeves, and YKK zippers to keep you comfortable on any escapade. The cozy pockets and outer zipper pockets make it an ideal place to store your essentials, snacks, or even dog treats! This hoodie, valued at $95, can be yours for a donation of $100 to KZMU
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!