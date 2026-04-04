KZSM 2026 Sock Hop

About this event
Business or donor name predominantly placed on the KZSM web site, with business logo, as well as on advertising. On air mentions up to and after the event. Free admission for up to 6 guests. A special dance in your honor. 4 Complimentary KZSM T-Shirts. Special table seating.
Business or donor name predominantly placed on advertising. On air mentions up to and after the event. Free admission for up to 4 guests. A dedication song by John Michael. 2 Complimentary KZSM T-Shirts. Special table seating.
Business or donor name, with business logo, on raffle tables at event. On air mentions up to and after the event. Free admission for up to 4 guests. Special table seating.
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