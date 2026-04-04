San Marcos Texas Community Radio Association

Hosted by

San Marcos Texas Community Radio Association

About this event

KZSM 2026 Sock Hop

1701 Hunter Rd

San Marcos, TX 78666, USA

General Admission
$5
Entry to the dance and party!
Raffle and Food Tickets
$5
Value of (5) $1 tickets that can be used either food and snack items, or for a chance to win a great donated raffle prize. You will get your tickets when you check in at the door on the night of the event.
"The King" - Gold Event Sponsorship
$500

Business or donor name predominantly placed on the KZSM web site, with business logo, as well as on advertising. On air mentions up to and after the event. Free admission for up to 6 guests. A special dance in your honor. 4 Complimentary KZSM T-Shirts. Special table seating.

"Buddy Holly" - Silver Sponsorship
$300

Business or donor name predominantly placed on advertising. On air mentions up to and after the event. Free admission for up to 4 guests. A dedication song by John Michael. 2 Complimentary KZSM T-Shirts. Special table seating.

"The Big Bopper" Bronze Sponsorship
$200

Business or donor name, with business logo, on raffle tables at event. On air mentions up to and after the event. Free admission for up to 4 guests. Special table seating.

Add a donation for San Marcos Texas Community Radio Association

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