San Marcos Texas Community Radio Association

Hosted by

San Marcos Texas Community Radio Association

About this event

KZSM Sock Hop

1701 Hunter Rd

San Marcos, TX 78666, USA

General Admission
$5
Entry to the dance and party!
Raffle and Food Tickets
$5
Value of (5) $1 tickets that can be used either food and snack items, or for a chance to win a great donated raffle prize. You will get your tickets when you check in at the door on the night of the event.
Add a donation for San Marcos Texas Community Radio Association

$

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