KZSM Sock Hop

Value of (5) $1 tickets that can be used either food and snack items, or for a chance to win a great donated raffle prize. You will get your tickets when you check in at the door on the night of the event.

Value of (5) $1 tickets that can be used either food and snack items, or for a chance to win a great donated raffle prize. You will get your tickets when you check in at the door on the night of the event.

More details...