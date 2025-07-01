KZSM Sock Hop

Value of (5) $1 tickets that can be used either food and snack items, or for a chance to win a great donated raffle prize. You will get your tickets when you check in at the door on the night of the event.
Value of (5) $1 tickets that can be used either food and snack items, or for a chance to win a great donated raffle prize. You will get your tickets when you check in at the door on the night of the event.
Add a donation for San Marcos Texas Community Radio Association
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