L. Lamar Wilson moves fluidly across poetry, film, and music, crafting work that braids documentary rigor with lyric urgency. His creative practice insists on witnessing—amplifying Black, Brown, and Indigenous lives in the rural South, especially femmes, not as relics of survival but as architects of joy, resistance, and continuity. From award-winning poetry collections and collaborative literary projects to PBS-aired documentaries and staged musical adaptations, Wilson’s art interrogates faith, history, and the afterlives of colonial violence while honoring communal imagination