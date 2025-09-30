La Asociacion Espanola De Nueva Iberia's Silent Auction

All wrapped up in a cozy dog bed, this package is perfect for the ultimate pet parent! Treat your furry friend to the very best with:

✨ A full grooming session to keep them looking their best

✨ A custom-designed, handcrafted leash and collar

✨ A basket full of treats, toys, and everyday essentials

This tail-wagging package has everything your pup needs for comfort, style, and playtime. Guaranteed to keep you out of the dog house!

Valued at: $250