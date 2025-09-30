La Asociacion Espanola De Nueva Iberia's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This unique piece is perfect for a boy’s room or someone looking for the most perfect farm decor. This functional lamp is retails $85.
Starting bid
This piece of art is a unique wall addition. It is hand painted and depicts farmers tending to a sugarcane field.
Starting bid
This elegant piece of jewelry is a perfect transition piece. It features a bar and loop close and a large woven chain design. Retails for $180.
Starting bid
Full day rental of the Harvest Room or Sugar Kettle for an available date of your choosing. Both neighboring locations are perfect for weddings, birthday parties and more. Will be required to pay the cleaning fee of $160.00. Event rental value is up to $900.00.
Starting bid
This beautiful hand cut and hand painted art is perfect for the empty space on your wall. Made of reclaimed wood, it is a perfect conversation piece. Retails for $225
Starting bid
This piece is perfect for all Iberia Parish residents. This hand made and hand painted art depicts the Acadian flag displayed on a cut of the Iberia Parish outline. This art is perfect for an entry way or living area to welcome your guests to the key of Acadiana. Valued at: $150
Starting bid
Perfect for book lovers who also want to be foodies. Featuring local seasonings and jams and jelly’s, you can try a new recipe while enjoying a book with the whole family. This basket features book signed by local authors like: Kelly Segura, Shane Bernard, and Cora Lancoln. Valued at: $230
Starting bid
Enjoy some time to relax and unwind starting with 10 free Sound Bath or Yoga classes at Sacred Bloom Studio. Enjoy all the bath care essentials from body scrubs and oils, to bath soak, perfume, and candles. Enjoy all of your goodies wrapped up in this fabulous canvas hand bag. Valued at $300
Starting bid
All wrapped up in a cozy dog bed, this package is perfect for the ultimate pet parent! Treat your furry friend to the very best with:
✨ A full grooming session to keep them looking their best
✨ A custom-designed, handcrafted leash and collar
✨ A basket full of treats, toys, and everyday essentials
This tail-wagging package has everything your pup needs for comfort, style, and playtime. Guaranteed to keep you out of the dog house!
Valued at: $250
Starting bid
This basket has all things faith based to keep you cozy and holy. Featuring faith based journals and books, you will have hours of reflection and dedication. Freshen up your reading nook with many faith inspired decorations. This basket features a signed book by local author, Kelly Segura. Valued at: $140
Starting bid
Enjoy some time in the great outdoors with family! This basket features a kayaking family rental package from Wanderlust Rentals, A Top Golf Gift card, and all the accessories needed to stay hydrated and cool in the hot Louisiana sun. Valued at: $260
Starting bid
This basket is perfect for the outdoor cook in your life. Featuring a gift certificate to Gounsoulin Land and Cattle, this bundle has all the sauce and seasoning ingredients you could need. It has all the tools needed to be a pit master all wrapped up in the biggest ice bucket we could find. Valued at $240
Starting bid
Take the stress out of planning your next celebration with this all-in-one birthday party package! This festive basket includes a variety of fun birthday decorations to set the scene, plus incredible custom touches from some of our community’s most talented creators:
✨ Custom Banner by Chacelyn Peltier – personalized to make your party one-of-a-kind.
✨ Balloon Arch & Cupcakes by Chloe’s Creations – the perfect combination of décor and sweet treats.
✨ Custom Cake by Brinkley Lopez – designed and baked to be the centerpiece of your celebration.
With everything from décor to desserts, this package is sure to make your next birthday unforgettable!
