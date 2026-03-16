La Boutique

Your $500 purchase supports our mission while bringing a piece of our studio's heart into your home.

This listing allows you to purchase one of our two signature handcrafted sets, each designed with intention and whimsy!





A Certificate of Appreciation is included with each purchase!





The Ragamufin Accessory Combo: A one-of-a-kind, handcrafted Ragamufin paired with a Pillow, Blanket, Bed/Storage, Raga Purse/Satchel, and a Storybook!





The Raga Purse/Satchel Combo:

A versatile, five-piece collection designed for everyday use and individual style.





All shipping and handling costs are included in this purchase. We will provide tracked shipping to your chosen facility or address.