La Boutique

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About this shop
Your $500 purchase supports our mission while bringing a piece of our studio's heart into your home.
This listing allows you to purchase one of our two signature handcrafted sets, each designed with intention and whimsy!
A Certificate of Appreciation is included with each purchase!
The Ragamufin Accessory Combo: A one-of-a-kind, handcrafted Ragamufin paired with a Pillow, Blanket, Bed/Storage, Raga Purse/Satchel, and a Storybook!
The Raga Purse/Satchel Combo:
A versatile, five-piece collection designed for everyday use and individual style.
All shipping and handling costs are included in this purchase. We will provide tracked shipping to your chosen facility or address.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!