La Casita Mia's Silent Auction

Autographed SSPC 1975 Card # 480. Raliegh Fingers is famous for his handlebar moustache and pitching ability.
Utah Jazz Guard, Isaiah Collier, autographed 8 X 10 picture.
Four tickets to a Utah Grizzlies Hockey Game at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, UT.
Are you a fan of hockey and bobbleheads? Here is an item for you.
Cheer on your favorite hockey team with this pendant.
This Swag bag contains a snow globe, glass cup, a plastic mug, and a beanie. Good way to carry your gear to the game or to the gym.
