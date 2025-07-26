Hosted by

La Casita Mia

About this event

La Casita Mia's Silent Auction

Raliegh Fingers Signed Baseball Card item
Raliegh Fingers Signed Baseball Card
$50

Starting bid

Autographed SSPC 1975 Card # 480. Raliegh Fingers is famous for his handlebar moustache and pitching ability.

Isaiah Collier item
Isaiah Collier
$150

Starting bid

Utah Jazz Guard, Isaiah Collier, autographed 8 X 10 picture.

Family Four Pack Utah Grizzlies Hockey Tickets item
Family Four Pack Utah Grizzlies Hockey Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Four tickets to a Utah Grizzlies Hockey Game at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, UT.

Utah Grizzlies Kinasewich Bobblehead item
Utah Grizzlies Kinasewich Bobblehead
$25

Starting bid

Are you a fan of hockey and bobbleheads? Here is an item for you.

Utah Grizzlies Hockey Team Pendant. item
Utah Grizzlies Hockey Team Pendant.
$30

Starting bid

Cheer on your favorite hockey team with this pendant.

Utah Grizzlies Hockey Swag Bag item
Utah Grizzlies Hockey Swag Bag
$100

Starting bid

This Swag bag contains a snow globe, glass cup, a plastic mug, and a beanie. Good way to carry your gear to the game or to the gym.

