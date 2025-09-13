La Center United's The Loft Teen Center 2025 is in a New Location!

Offered by
About the memberships
Hours of Operation
The Loft is open every Wednesday that the La Center School District is in session, from 3:30PM to 5:30PM.
Getting Started
Each youth is required to complete both a registration and parent release form prior to attending The Loft Teen Center.
Youth are responsible for...
Abiding by the Youth Code of Conduct at all times while at The Loft:
You are appreciated!
Thank you for making a commitment to The Loft. We hope your experience here will be fulfilling.
What Do I Do?
La Center United members will train you and help you become familiar and comfortable volunteering at The Loft. Your main job is to ensure that all youth are safe, comfortable, and having fun. In order to accomplish these goals it is advised that you interact with the youth and engage in activities with them. It is highly recommended to plan an activity for the youth at least once per year and encourage them to participate during all activities.
What’s my Schedule?
The Loft is always looking for volunteers and scheduling is flexible. Each volunteer will be able to pick dates that work best for you but scheduling ahead of time is a must. The more time you can commit to The Loft the better relationships you will be able to build with the youth in attendance.
When you volunteer, it is expected that you will arrive at The Loft at 3PM and stay until the last teen is picked up.
