L.A. County Fire Search Dogs Shop

Show your pride for the LA County Fire Search Dogs with this premium, 100% cotton tee. It's built for comfort and designed to make a statement.
Show your pride for the LA County Fire Search Dogs with this premium, 100% cotton tee. It's built for comfort and designed to make a statement.
Show your pride for the LA County Fire Search Dogs with this premium, 100% cotton tee. It's built for comfort and designed to make a statement.
Show your pride for the LA County Fire Search Dogs with this premium, 100% cotton tee. It's built for comfort and designed to make a statement.
Show your pride for the LA County Fire Search Dogs with this premium, 100% cotton tee. It's built for comfort and designed to make a statement.
Wear it with pride on your jacket, backpack, hat, or add it to your collection. It’s more than a patch—it’s a statement of support for LACoFD search dogs.
Features:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!