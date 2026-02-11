La Crosse Area Synod - Mutual Aid

La Crosse Area Synod - Mutual Aid

La Crosse Area Mutual Aid

Groceries - 1 share item
Groceries - 1 share
$50

Each $50 share will help cover the cost of groceries for one person for a week. Four shares ($200) will help cover the cost of groceries for a family of four for a week. Donate as many shares as you would like.

Housing Assitance - 1 share item
Housing Assitance - 1 share
$125

Ten (10) shares will cover the average cost of rent for one family for 1 month.

Immigration Legal Counsel - 1 hour item
Immigration Legal Counsel - 1 hour
$300

$300 will allow an immigrant family to secure an average of 1 hour of legal representation. Depending on the type of immigration case, families often need 10-50 hours of representation ($3,000-$15,000) for their case.

Where needed most (in $25 increments) item
Where needed most (in $25 increments)
$25

We will work with community partners to make sure your donation impacts the life of someone in our community.


Donate at the level you desire in increments of $25.

