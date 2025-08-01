La Cueva X-Country Booster Club

Offered by

La Cueva X-Country Booster Club

About the memberships

La Cueva X-Country 2025-2026 Season Fee

2025-2026 Season Fees
$250

No expiration

Note: As we streamline costs to use funds more effectively, platforms like Zeffy help support non-profits such as the La Cueva X-Country Booster Club. On the first page of the checkout process, there is an option to Add a donation for La Cueva X-Country Booster Club.


On the checkout page under the Summary section, you may also see an option to support Zeffy. This is completely optional—select Other and enter any amount you’re comfortable with. Please note, this contribution goes directly to the Zeffy platform and not to the La Cueva X-Country Booster Club.

Add a donation for La Cueva X-Country Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!