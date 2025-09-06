La Cultura Cura

39-45 Crescent St

Long Island City, NY 11101, USA

Seed Contribution 🌱
$30

A gentle entry point to support your participation.

Bloom Contribution 🌸
$50

Sustains the event and nurtures our collective care.

Harvest Contribution 🌞
$70

Helps the event flourish and allows others to join. As a thank you, you’ll also receive a small limpia spray —a cleansing mist to carry the energy of La Cultura Cura beyond the gathering. 

Abundance ✨
free

Your being here is a gift, a reflection of the truth that abundance is not measured by what we give, but by how deeply we allow ourselves to belong.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing