La Farm Bakery Boxed Lunch Sale with Riley's Army Triangle
Le Parisien (Ham and Cheese) Sandwich Meal
$15
The Le Parisien sandwich includes ham, gruyere, and butter. Served with hearth baked potato chips and buttermilk ranch dip. All sandwiches are built on artisan breads baked fresh daily!
Southwest Roasted Turkey Sandwich Meal
$15
The Southwest Roasted Turkey sandwich is served with aged cheddar, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion. Includes hearth baked potato chips with homemade buttermilk ranch dip. All sandwiches are built on artisan breads baked fresh daily!
Mediterraneo (Veggie) Sandwich Meal
$15
The Mediterraneo (vegie) sandwich is served with fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, basil, balsamic vinaigrette. Includes hearth baked potato chips and buttermilk ranch dip. All sandwiches are built on artisan breads baked fresh daily!
Add a donation for Riley's Army
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!