A vibrant mural with the words "Reimagine Your Future" adorns the side of a building, set against a backdrop of lush trees and a clear blue sky.
La Femme Institute

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La Femme Institute

About the memberships

La Femme Institute Memberships

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Adult - Monthly
$15

Renews monthly

Ages 21-54

Adult - Annual
$150

Valid until August 5, 2027

Ages 21-54; Pay annually and save $30!

Senior - Monthly
$14

Renews monthly

Ages 55+

Senior - Annual
$140

Valid until August 5, 2027

Ages 55+; Pay annually and save $28!

Military - Monthly
$14

Renews monthly

Active Duty, Veteran, and Military families

Military - Annual
$140

Valid until August 5, 2027

Active Duty, Veteran, and Military families; Pay annually and save $28!

Young Adult - Monthly
$13

Renews monthly

Ages 11-20

Young Adult - Annual
$130

Valid until August 5, 2027

Ages 11-20; Pay annually and save $26!

Student - Monthly
$6

Renews monthly

Eligible with a valid student ID.

Does not include access to the Couture Closet

Student - Annual
$72

Valid until August 5, 2027

Eligible with a valid student ID.

Does not include access to the Couture Closet

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