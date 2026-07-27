La Femme Institute Memberships

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Renews monthly
Ages 21-54
Valid until August 5, 2027
Ages 21-54; Pay annually and save $30!
Renews monthly
Ages 55+
Valid until August 5, 2027
Ages 55+; Pay annually and save $28!
Renews monthly
Active Duty, Veteran, and Military families
Valid until August 5, 2027
Active Duty, Veteran, and Military families; Pay annually and save $28!
Renews monthly
Ages 11-20
Valid until August 5, 2027
Ages 11-20; Pay annually and save $26!
Renews monthly
Eligible with a valid student ID.
Does not include access to the Couture Closet
Valid until August 5, 2027
Eligible with a valid student ID.
Does not include access to the Couture Closet
$
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