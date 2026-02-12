A Traves

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A Traves

About this event

La Feria ATLANTA 2026

339 Pine Tree Dr NE

Atlanta, GA 30305, USA

General Admission ADULTS Advance
$25

Adults and kids age 16 and older enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Items from Chef Pedro's menu will be purchased separately. Kids age 2 and under receive free admission.

General Admission KIDS Advance
$20

Kids age 4-15 years enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Items from Chef Pedro's menu will be purchased separately. Kids age 4 and under receive free admission.

Tapas trio
$25

Three tapas from the selection. Select tapas in the next step.

Tapas + Paella
$40

Three tapas plus one portion of chicken paella.

Churros & Chocolate:
$6

A serving of churros and hot chocolate

Kids combo
$20

Especially for kids age 10 and younger -- 2 tapas, half portion of paella, churros

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