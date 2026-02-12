La Feria ATLANTA 2026

About this event
Adults and kids age 16 and older enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Items from Chef Pedro's menu will be purchased separately. Kids age 2 and under receive free admission.
Kids age 4-15 years enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Items from Chef Pedro's menu will be purchased separately. Kids age 4 and under receive free admission.
Three tapas from the selection. Select tapas in the next step.
Three tapas plus one portion of chicken paella.
A serving of churros and hot chocolate
Especially for kids age 10 and younger -- 2 tapas, half portion of paella, churros
$
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