Hosted by

The Ivy Connection, Inc.

About this event

La Fête Belle Brune

801 S Gadsden St

Tallahassee, FL 32301, USA

General Admission
$125

This ticket grants entry to the event

Presenting Sponsor
$8,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo placement on all marketing material and registration page of The Ivy Connection website

Opportunity to address audience during sponsored event

1 complimentary table (8 tickets) to event with prominent seating

30 second “commercial” to run on social media platforms or digital ad

Follow up list of attendees

Event signage to include logo

Opportunity to share any radio or TV publicity

Opportunity to invite limited guests to pre-event mixer on location

Invitation to present at one of our monthly Chapter meetings

Social media mentions

Platinum Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo placement on all marketing material and registration page of the The Ivy Connection website

Special recognition during sponsored event

8 Complimentary seats to sponsored event with prominent seating

Event signage to include logo

Social media mentions

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo placement on all marketing material and registration page of the The Ivy Connection website

Special recognition during sponsored event

8 Complimentary seats to sponsored event with prominent seating

Event signage to include logo

Social media mentions

Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo placement on all marketing material and registration page of the The Ivy Connection website

Special recognition during sponsoed event

8 Complimentary seats to sponsored event with prominent seating

Event signage to include logo

Social media mentions

Friend
$500

Name listed on website and social media mentions as a Friend sponsor


*Please note, this donation DOES NOT include an event ticket. Tickets must be purchased separately.

VIP Couple
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Premium seating 
Gourmet bites + signature drinks at VIP Only Bar and Stations
Champagne Toast

And More...

VIP Table
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Premium seating 
Gourmet bites + signature drinks at VIP Only Bar and Stations
Champagne Toast

And More...

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