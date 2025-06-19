La Fête Belle Brune

Logo placement on all marketing material and registration page of The Ivy Connection website

Opportunity to address audience during sponsored event

1 complimentary table (8 tickets) to event with prominent seating

30 second “commercial” to run on social media platforms or digital ad

Follow up list of attendees

Event signage to include logo

Opportunity to share any radio or TV publicity

Opportunity to invite limited guests to pre-event mixer on location

Invitation to present at one of our monthly Chapter meetings

Social media mentions