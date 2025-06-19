La Fête Belle Brune

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About this event
This ticket grants entry to the event
Logo placement on all marketing material and registration page of The Ivy Connection website
Opportunity to address audience during sponsored event
1 complimentary table (8 tickets) to event with prominent seating
30 second “commercial” to run on social media platforms or digital ad
Follow up list of attendees
Event signage to include logo
Opportunity to share any radio or TV publicity
Opportunity to invite limited guests to pre-event mixer on location
Invitation to present at one of our monthly Chapter meetings
Social media mentions
Logo placement on all marketing material and registration page of the The Ivy Connection website
Special recognition during sponsored event
8 Complimentary seats to sponsored event with prominent seating
Event signage to include logo
Social media mentions
Logo placement on all marketing material and registration page of the The Ivy Connection website
Special recognition during sponsored event
8 Complimentary seats to sponsored event with prominent seating
Event signage to include logo
Social media mentions
Logo placement on all marketing material and registration page of the The Ivy Connection website
Special recognition during sponsoed event
8 Complimentary seats to sponsored event with prominent seating
Event signage to include logo
Social media mentions
Name listed on website and social media mentions as a Friend sponsor
*Please note, this donation DOES NOT include an event ticket. Tickets must be purchased separately.
Premium seating
Gourmet bites + signature drinks at VIP Only Bar and Stations
Champagne Toast
And More...
Premium seating
Gourmet bites + signature drinks at VIP Only Bar and Stations
Champagne Toast
And More...
$
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