La Fiesta Fantasma Silent Auction

Unleash your inner phantom of the freeway with a heart-racing 4-hour drive in a Lamborghini Huracán Coupe. Feel the roar of 600+ horses beneath you as you glide through the night—sleek, powerful, and just a little dangerous. With 50 miles included, this is your chance to experience pure, unearthly luxury. A hauntingly unforgettable ride for those who dare to take the wheel. 🖤
This is a Bucket List Dream not to be missed. Drive Colorado Exotics
🔪 Signed Original Scream Movie Poster
Own a spine-tingling piece of horror history with this original Scream poster, signed by Neve Campbell, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Roger L Jackosn (the voice of Ghostface) Lee Waddell and Toney Cecere(stunts).Bonus signatures by Chris Duran (stuntman for Scream 2) A collector’s dream (or nightmare), this eerie gem will have fans screaming with delight. Display it proudly—if you’re brave enough to look. 👻
:🕸️ 40 Units of Botox
Turn back time—no witchcraft required! Smooth away the years and keep your look hauntingly flawless with 40 units of Botox. A magical way to banish those pesky lines and keep your glow eternal.
Injectu - Cortnie@Injectu
💋 Lip Filler Treatment
Pucker up, pumpkin! Plump and perfect your pout with a luxurious lip filler treatment. Whether you’re channeling a glamorous ghoul or a mysterious vamp, this prize will leave you looking drop-dead gorgeous.
Injectu -Cortnie@Injectu
⚽ Signed Colorado Rapids Jersey + 4 Tickets to Next Season
Score big with this frightfully good package! Snag a signed Rapids jersey and four tickets to a 2026 match. Feel the electric energy of the stadium—no ghostly chills, just pure fan excitement.
🏒 Signed Colorado Avalanche Pennant
From the depths of the rink rises a treasure for true fans—a signed Colorado Avalanche pennant! Perfect for your lair, this collectible is a chilling reminder of hockey’s fiercest spirits.
🦅 2 Eagles Hockey Tickets
Prepare for a night of icy thrills! Two tickets to cheer on the Colorado Eagles will have your heart racing faster than a midnight haunt. Hockey never looked so wickedly fun!
🏈 2 CU Buffs Football Tickets-11/22/2025
Don your black and gold and get ready for spine-tingling action! Two CU Buffs football tickets promise an unforgettable game day—energy so high, it’s almost supernatural.
⛳ Golf Foursome at The Club at Rolling Hills
Tee off—if you dare—on the exclusive fairways of The Club at Rolling Hills, a private course where beauty meets challenge. Gather your most spirited foursome for a day of golf that’s to die for! Lush greens, sweeping views, and a touch of mystery make this a rare treat for those lucky enough to win. Don’t ghost this opportunity—it’s frighteningly good. 👻
🕸️ 20 Units of Botox
Turn back time—no witchcraft required! Smooth away the years and keep your look hauntingly flawless with 20 units of Botox. A magical way to banish those pesky lines and keep your glow eternal. Injections by Tracy
🧪 Chemical Peel Treatment
Awaken your skin from the crypt! This rejuvenating chemical peel will leave your complexion radiant and refreshed—no tricks, just a treat for your face that even the undead would envy. Injections by Tracy
💎 Custom Turquoise Necklace & Earrings from Inde and Sol
Enchant your look with this one-of-a-kind treasure from Inde and Sol. Hand-cut turquoise set in gleaming sterling silver makes this necklace and earring set a true spellbinder. Each piece is crafted with care and shimmer—perfect for adding a touch of magic (and a hint of mischief) to any outfit. A hauntingly beautiful statement for any spirit with timeless style. 🌙
📸 Wanderlust & Whimsical Photo Session with Jill P. Mott Photography
Step into the light of the camera and capture your family’s magic—no stiff poses, just authentic moments filled with laughter, love, and a touch of whimsy. This playful one-hour portrait session includes 25 enchanting images, with the option to add more. Jill P. Mott weaves warmth and creativity into every shot, turning fleeting moments into timeless treasures. ✨
🎢 Fort Fun Adventure Package
Gather your ghouls and goblins for a frightfully fun day at Fort Fun! This package includes 8 rounds of mini golf, 8 laser tag games, 8 go-kart passes, and 8 2-hour slide passes—all for a ghostly good time. Race, laugh, and play under the moonlight for memories that will haunt you (in the best way) forever! 👻
