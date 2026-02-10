La Honda Educational Foundation

Hosted by

La Honda Educational Foundation

About this event

La Honda Fair June 6-7

La Honda Gardens

8865 La Honda Rd, Redwood City, CA 94062, USA

Locals Craft Booth
$150

Products created inside these zip-codes: 94020, 94060, 94062, 94074, and anyone on Kinds Mountain, Turnitas Creek Rd. or Higgins Canyon

Locals Food Booth
$250

Products created inside these zip-codes: 94020, 94060, 94062, 94074, and anyone on Kinds Mountain, Turnitas Creek Rd. or Higgins Canyon


Must complete San Mateo County Temp Food Vendor application and provide to [email protected]

Arts/Crafts Booth
$250
Food Booth
$350

Must complete San Mateo County Temp Food Vendor application and provide to [email protected]

Non-profit/Informational
Pay what you can
Add a donation for La Honda Educational Foundation

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