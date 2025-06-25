La Legends Fest Sponsor Tickets

Recognition through the display of a printed banner or feather flag in their designated festival zone. Also, recognition on the festival's website, social media, and festival digital signage, as well as announcements during the event and:

50 Video Board Impressions

10 Video Board Commercial

6 Tickets to VIP Brunch, VIP Lounge, Artist Meet & Greet, Legend VIP Presentation, and VIP seating in Area 1.

$50 LLF Merch Voucher

2 Superfan Tickets

30 General Music Admission Tickets

4 Legend Collectible Coins

4 Signed Festival Poster

2 Parking Spaces