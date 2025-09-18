La Plata County 4-H

Offered by

La Plata County 4-H

About the memberships

La Plata County 4-H's Enrollment Fees

New Family to 4-H - Cloverbud 5-7 years old
$15

Valid for one year

New Family to 4-H - Cloverbuds are members between 5-7 years old.

New Family to 4-H -1st Member in the Family (8-18 Years Old)
$30

Valid for one year

New Family to 4-H - The first member in the family between 8-18 years old.

New Each Additional Member in the Family (8-18 years old)
$25

Valid for one year

New Family to 4-H - Each additional member in the family between 8-18 years old.

Returning Cloverbud
$45

No expiration

Cloverbuds are members between 5-7 years old that was in 4-H in 2025.

Returning 4-H Member - 1st in the family
$60

No expiration

The first member in the family between 8-18 years old that was in 4-H in 2025

Returning 4-H member - Additional members in the family
$55

No expiration

Each additional member in the family between 8-18 years old, that was in 4-H in 2025

Add a donation for La Plata County 4-H

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!