La Plata County 4-H's Enrollment Fees

Valid for one year
New Family to 4-H - Cloverbuds are members between 5-7 years old.
Valid for one year
New Family to 4-H - The first member in the family between 8-18 years old.
Valid for one year
New Family to 4-H - Each additional member in the family between 8-18 years old.
No expiration
Cloverbuds are members between 5-7 years old that was in 4-H in 2025.
No expiration
The first member in the family between 8-18 years old that was in 4-H in 2025
No expiration
Each additional member in the family between 8-18 years old, that was in 4-H in 2025
$
