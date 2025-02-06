LA Prospects ELITE Player Fee Shop

This is a required monthly payment for players for the Elite program. Monthly tuition covers: Facility and Lighting rental, Drinks and snacks for teams ,team building activities, player polo,etc.
MAY MONTHLY PLAYER FEE -Practice Squad-
$25
This is a required monthly payment for players for the Elite program Practice Squad. Monthly tuition covers: Facility and Lighting rental, Drinks and snacks for teams during tournaments, team building activities, player polo,etc.
APRIL MONTHLY PLAYER FEE
$55
LATE FEE APLLIED This is a required monthly payment for players for the Elite program. Monthly tuition covers: Facility and Lighting rental, Drinks and snacks for teams during tournaments, team building activities, player polo,etc.
APRIL MONTHLY PLAYER FEE -Practice Squad-
$25
This is a required monthly payment for players for the Elite program Practice Squad. Monthly tuition covers: Facility and Lighting rental, Drinks and snacks for teams during tournaments, team building activities, player polo,etc.
MARCH MONTHLY PLAYER FEE
$55
LATE FEE IS APPLIED This is a required monthly payment for players for the Elite program. Monthly tuition covers: Facility and Lighting rental, Drinks and snacks for teams during tournaments, team building activities, player polo,etc.
Player Monthly Fee- Full Season Buyout
$400
This option is only for those who wish to pay for the $400 ahead of time and not pay the $50 a month. Monthly payments will still be an option starting in March.
Practice Squad Player Monthly Fee- Full Season Buy-out
$200
This option is only for those who wish to pay for the $200 ahead of time and not pay the $25 a month. Monthly payments will still be an option starting in March.
MARCH MONTHLY PLAYER FEE -Practice Squad-
$25
This is a required monthly payment for players for the Elite program Practice Squad. Monthly tuition covers: Facility and Lighting rental, Drinks and snacks for teams during tournaments, team building activities, player polo,etc.
LA Prospects ELITE Player BAG LATE ORDER
$55
7U Tournament Fee 1/2-FIELDING
$120
If you wish to pay the full tournament Fee now , simply add the 1/2 to your cart TWICE
8U Tournament Fee 1/2-BOONE
$177.50
If you wish to pay the full tournament Fee now , simply add the 1/2 to your cart TWICE
10U Tournament Fee 1/2-GUIDRY
$157.50
If you wish to pay the full tournament Fee now , simply add the 1/2 to your cart TWICE
ALL 12u-13U PLAYER TOURNAMENT FEE 1/2
$165
THIS IS FOR ALL 12u & 13u Players Regardless of the team.
THIS IS FOR ALL 12u & 13u Players Regardless of the team.
14/15u Tournament Fee 1/2-HEBERT
$120
If you wish to pay the full tournament Fee now , simply add the 1/2 to your cart TWICE
