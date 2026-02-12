Hosted by

La Redoma, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

La Redoma, Inc.'s Benefit Concert Silent Auction.

Pick-up location

20434 Kuykendahl Rd, Spring, TX 77379, USA

Signature Luxe Facial item
Signature Luxe Facial item
Signature Luxe Facial item
Signature Luxe Facial
$125

Starting bid

Achieve your best skin with our Signature Facial, a result-driven treatment designed to restore balance, hydration, and radiance.

We start with a personalized consultation to understand your skin type, concerns, and goals, ensuring a fully customized experience.

Using advanced techniques and high performing products, this facial deeply cleanses, exfoliates, treats, and nourishes your skin for long-lasting results.


Whether you're targeting acne, fine lines, dehydration, or uneven texture, this treatment is designed to reveal a healthier, more vibrant complexion, completed with an at-home care plan tailored just for you.


donated by

Nova Salon & Skincare

At Salons of Champions

5915 Louetta

Suite 109

Susan Stanley - 281 704 8360


Premium Angus Steaks & Ground Beef item
Premium Angus Steaks & Ground Beef item
Premium Angus Steaks & Ground Beef item
Premium Angus Steaks & Ground Beef
$200

Starting bid

Two Filet Mignon 2” Thick
Two Boneless Ribeyes 1.25” Thick
Two NY Strips 2” Thick
Five 1 lb packs of Ground Beef 85/15 Blend


donated by

Olde Oaks Beef

943 Bishop Rd

Huntsville, TX 77320

[email protected]


Steed Smith – 936 662 7907

Hand Crafted Salsa made in Tomball item
Hand Crafted Salsa made in Tomball item
Hand Crafted Salsa made in Tomball
$20

Starting bid

One $25 gift certificates

redeemable at Pain Train Salsa store in Tomball, TX


Pain Train Salsa delivers the best salsa in Texas!

Made every day in Tomball - Pain Train uses the best ingredients to deliver the freshest salsa possible. From Roasted Red to Creamy Avocado, Pain Train provides the best salsa for every taste bud!


Always 100% all-natural with no additives, preservatives. or added sugars!

We live by this simple rule: “We don’t put anything in our salsas that we can’t spell” (even though “tomatillos” is tough sometimes).


donated by

Pain Train Salsa

104 S Oak St Tomball, TX, 77375


Shane Noble - (832)-212-4375

Custom Engraved Decanter, Glasses & Blanton’s Bourbon item
Custom Engraved Decanter, Glasses & Blanton’s Bourbon
$250

Starting bid

Elevate your home bar with this premier collection designed for the discerning bourbon enthusiast. This set seamlessly blends artistry with one of the most sought-after names in American whiskey.


One Custom Engraved Decanter: Featuring the Redoma logo.


Four Engraved Rocks Glasses: Perfectly weighted and etched with the Redoma logo.


One Bottle of Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon.


donated by

Kelly Park


Crisp & Custom: Italian White Wine Set item
Crisp & Custom: Italian White Wine Set
$50

Starting bid

Indulge in a refreshing evening with this elegant pairing, perfect for the wine lover who appreciates a personalized touch. This package features the bright, clean notes of a classic Italian white, beautifully complemented by bespoke glassware.


One Bottle of Villa Puccini Pinot Grigio: A delightful Tuscan white known for its crisp acidity and vibrant notes of fresh pear and citrus.


Two Custom Engraved Wine Glasses: High-quality stemware featuring elegant engraving with the Redoma logo.


donated by

Kelly Park

The Perfect Pour: Custom Chianti Experience item
The Perfect Pour: Custom Chianti Experience
$50

Starting bid

Bring the spirit of Italy to your home collection with this sophisticated wine lover’s package. This set features a premium bottle of Welcome to Italy Chianti D.O.C.G., a classic, medium-bodied red known for its vibrant notes of red berries and traditional Tuscan character.


To complete the experience, the winning bidder will receive two elegantly engraved wine glasses, customized with the Redoma logo.

 

This Package Includes:

One Bottle of Welcome to Italy Chianti D.O.C.G.


Two Custom Wine Glasses featuring the engraved Redoma logo.


donated by

Kelly Park

Man in the Arena – Mixing Glass 16 oz item
Man in the Arena – Mixing Glass 16 oz item
Man in the Arena – Mixing Glass 16 oz
$20

Starting bid

Man in the Arena – Mixing Glass 16 oz

Honor the Effort, Toast the Brave.


Inspired by Theodore Roosevelt’s timeless words, this isn't just a glass—it’s a tribute to those who are "actually in the arena." Elevate your drinking experience with a classic, sturdy look perfect for those who are not afraid to spend themselves in a worthy cause. This piece serves as a daily reminder that credit belongs to the one who strives valiantly.


Two-in-one: these mixing glasses are both shakers and serving glasses.

One size: 16oz

Material: 100% clear glass

Heavy, solid glass base minimizes spilling.


One Glass.


donated by

Simpatico

www.simpatico.life

Man in the Arena – Mixing Glass 16 oz (Copy) item
Man in the Arena – Mixing Glass 16 oz (Copy) item
Man in the Arena – Mixing Glass 16 oz (Copy)
$20

Starting bid

Man in the Arena – Mixing Glass 16 oz

Honor the Effort, Toast the Brave.


Inspired by Theodore Roosevelt’s timeless words, this isn't just a glass—it’s a tribute to those who are "actually in the arena." Elevate your drinking experience with a classic, sturdy look perfect for those who are not afraid to spend themselves in a worthy cause. This piece serves as a daily reminder that credit belongs to the one who strives valiantly.


Two-in-one: these mixing glasses are both shakers and serving glasses.

One size: 16oz

Material: 100% clear glass

Heavy, solid glass base minimizes spilling.


One Glass.


donated by

Simpatico

www.simpatico.life

“Mucho love” Black Velveteen Plush Blanket item
“Mucho love” Black Velveteen Plush Blanket item
“Mucho love” Black Velveteen Plush Blanket
$25

Starting bid

Mucho love - Big white letters on a black background

4' x 5'


Create a cozy and warm atmosphere at home with this plush velveteen blanket. It is soft to the touch and perfect for any home.

-          50x60" = 4'x 5'

-          100% polyester  

-          -Medium heavy-weight fabric (8.85 oz/yd² (300 g/m²)) that feels extra soft to the touch


donated by

Simpatico

www.simpatico.life

“Mucho love - Echo” Red Velveteen Plush Blanket (Copy) item
“Mucho love - Echo” Red Velveteen Plush Blanket (Copy) item
“Mucho love - Echo” Red Velveteen Plush Blanket (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Mucho love - echo in white letters on a red background

4' x 5'

Create a cozy and warm atmosphere at home with this plush velveteen blanket. It is soft to the touch and perfect for any home.

-         50x60" = 4'x 5' 

-          100% polyester  

-          -Medium heavy-weight fabric (8.85 oz/yd² (300 g/m²)) that feels extra soft to the touch


donated by

Simpatico

www.simpatico.life

Mucho love – Mixing Glass 16 oz item
Mucho love – Mixing Glass 16 oz item
Mucho love – Mixing Glass 16 oz
$20

Starting bid

Mucho love – Mixing Glass 16 oz

Mucho is just a word, but it means a lot…


Mucho Love is a way to express gratitude and appreciation to those you admire, respect, and care for. It’s also a mindset and a way of looking at your daily interactions, finding ways to connect with others and recognize their contributions and inspirations.


Two-in-one: these mixing glasses are both shakers and serving glasses.

One size: 16oz

Material: 100% clear glass

Heavy solid glass base minimizes spilling.


One Glass


donated by

Simpatico

www.simpatico.life

Mucho love – Mixing Glass 16 oz (Copy) item
Mucho love – Mixing Glass 16 oz (Copy) item
Mucho love – Mixing Glass 16 oz (Copy)
$20

Starting bid

Mucho love – Mixing Glass 16 oz

Mucho is just a word, but it means a lot…


Mucho Love is a way to express gratitude and appreciation to those you admire, respect, and care for. It’s also a mindset and a way of looking at your daily interactions, finding ways to connect with others and recognize their contributions and inspirations.


Two-in-one: these mixing glasses are both shakers and serving glasses.

One size: 16oz

Material: 100% clear glass

Heavy solid glass base minimizes spilling.


One Glass


donated by

Simpatico

www.simpatico.life

“Difference maker” – Velveteen Plush Blanket item
“Difference maker” – Velveteen Plush Blanket item
“Difference maker” – Velveteen Plush Blanket
$25

Starting bid

Wrap Yourself in Impact: This isn’t just a blanket; it’s a tribute to the power of one. 4' x 5'


This ultra-plush, velveteen soft throw is designed for those who believe that small actions create ripples of change. Whether you’re curling up on a rainy afternoon or looking for the perfect gift for a mentor, this blanket offers both physical warmth and a beautiful reminder of the mark we leave on the world.


Create a cozy and warm atmosphere at home with this plush velveteen blanket. It is soft to the touch and perfect for any home.

- 50x60" = 4'x 5'

- 100% polyester 

-Medium heavy-weight fabric (8.85 oz/yd² (300 g/m²)) that feels extra soft to the touch.


donated by

Simpatico

www.simpatico.life

Difference maker – Mixing Glass 16 oz item
Difference maker – Mixing Glass 16 oz item
Difference maker – Mixing Glass 16 oz
$20

Starting bid

Difference maker – Mixing Glass 16 oz

A reminder of the power of one


Elevate your glassware collection while celebrating the spirit of impact. This custom pint glass is more than just a vessel for your favorite beverage—it’s a daily reminder of the power of one individual to change the world.


Whether you're treating yourself or looking for the perfect gift for a mentor, volunteer, or friend, this glass serves as a toast to those who go above and beyond.


Two-in-one: these mixing glasses are both shakers and serving glasses.

One size: 16oz

Material: 100% clear glass

Heavy solid glass base minimizes spilling.


One Glass.


donated by

Simpatico

www.simpatico.life

Difference maker – Mixing Glass 16 oz (Copy) item
Difference maker – Mixing Glass 16 oz (Copy) item
Difference maker – Mixing Glass 16 oz (Copy)
$20

Starting bid

Difference maker – Mixing Glass 16 oz

A reminder of the power of one


Elevate your glassware collection while celebrating the spirit of impact. This custom pint glass is more than just a vessel for your favorite beverage—it’s a daily reminder of the power of one individual to change the world.


Whether you're treating yourself or looking for the perfect gift for a mentor, volunteer, or friend, this glass serves as a toast to those who go above and beyond.


Two-in-one: these mixing glasses are both shakers and serving glasses.

One size: 16oz

Material: 100% clear glass

Heavy solid glass base minimizes spilling.


One Glass.


donated by

Simpatico

www.simpatico.life

“In Hoc Signo Vinces” Velveteen Plush Blanket item
“In Hoc Signo Vinces” Velveteen Plush Blanket item
“In Hoc Signo Vinces” Velveteen Plush Blanket
$25

Starting bid

Bring a sense of warmth and tradition into your home with this premium velveteen plush blanket. 4'x5'

Featuring the powerful and historic motto "In Hoc Signo Vinces," this piece is as meaningful as it is functional.

Create a cozy and warm atmosphere at home with this plush velveteen blanket. It is soft to the touch and perfect for any home.

-          50x60" = 4'x 5'

-          100% polyester  

-          -Medium heavy-weight fabric (8.85 oz/yd² (300 g/m²)) that feels extra soft to the touch


donated by

Simpatico

www.simpatico.life

In Hoc Signo Vinces – Mixing Glass 16 oz item
In Hoc Signo Vinces – Mixing Glass 16 oz item
In Hoc Signo Vinces – Mixing Glass 16 oz
$20

Starting bid

In Hoc Signo Vinces – Mixing Glass 16 oz

In this sign, thou shalt conquer


Constructed from durable, high-quality glass, this pint is perfect for your favorite brew or as a standout addition to a display shelf. It’s more than just drinkware—it's a conversation starter.


Two-in-one: these mixing glasses are both shakers and serving glasses.

-          One size: 16oz

-          Material: 100% clear glass

-          Heavy solid glass base minimizes spilling


One Glass.


donated by

Simpatico

www.simpatico.life

Coat of Arms -Velveteen Plush Blanket item
Coat of Arms -Velveteen Plush Blanket item
Coat of Arms -Velveteen Plush Blanket
$25

Starting bid

Wrap yourself in the legacy of the Sigma Chi Coat of Arms Blanket.  Bring a sense of warmth and tradition into your home with this premium velveteen plush blanket.


Create a cozy and warm atmosphere at home with this plush velveteen blanket. It is soft to the touch and perfect for any home.

-          50x60" = 4'x 5'

-          100% polyester  

-          -Medium heavy-weight fabric (8.85 oz/yd² (300 g/m²)) that feels extra soft to the touch


donated by

Simpatico

www.simpatico.life

Coat of Arms – Mixing Glass 16 oz item
Coat of Arms – Mixing Glass 16 oz
$20

Starting bid

Coat of Arms – Mixing Glass 16 oz

Exclusive Heritage Pint Glass


Elevate your glassware collection with this striking 16 oz. pint glass, featuring a rendering of the Sigma Chi coat of arms. This piece blends fraternal tradition with everyday utility, making it an essential addition to any alumnus’s home bar or office.


Two-in-one: these mixing glasses are both shakers and serving glasses.

-          One size: 16oz

-          Material: 100% clear glass

-          Heavy solid glass base minimizes spilling


One Glass.


donated by

Simpatico

www.simpatico.life

Redoma Concert – Colors Velveteen Plush Blanket item
Redoma Concert – Colors Velveteen Plush Blanket item
Redoma Concert – Colors Velveteen Plush Blanket
$25

Starting bid

A Gift That Gives Back. Take the warmth of tonight’s concert home with you. This Redoma Benefit Velveteen Blanket is designed for those who appreciate both comfort and community. Extra-soft, durable, and featuring commemorative benefit concert graphics.


Create a cozy and warm atmosphere at home with this plush velveteen blanket. It is soft to the touch and perfect for any home.

-          50x60" = 4'x 5'

-          100% polyester  

-          -Medium heavy-weight fabric (8.85 oz/yd² (300 g/m²)) that feels extra soft to the touch


donated by

Simpatico

www.simpatico.life

Redoma Concert – Black Velveteen Plush Blanket item
Redoma Concert – Black Velveteen Plush Blanket item
Redoma Concert – Black Velveteen Plush Blanket
$25

Starting bid

A Gift That Gives Back. Take the warmth of tonight’s concert home with you. This Redoma Benefit Velveteen Blanket is designed for those who appreciate both comfort and community. Extra-soft, durable, and featuring commemorative benefit concert graphics.


Create a cozy and warm atmosphere at home with this plush velveteen blanket. It is soft to the touch and perfect for any home.

-          50x60" = 4'x 5'

-          100% polyester  

-          -Medium heavy-weight fabric (8.85 oz/yd² (300 g/m²)) that feels extra soft to the touch


donated by

Simpatico

www.simpatico.life

Redoma Concert – Green Velveteen Plush Blanket item
Redoma Concert – Green Velveteen Plush Blanket item
Redoma Concert – Green Velveteen Plush Blanket
$25

Starting bid

A Gift That Gives Back. Take the warmth of tonight’s concert home with you. This Redoma Benefit Velveteen Blanket is designed for those who appreciate both comfort and community. Extra-soft, durable, and featuring commemorative benefit concert graphics.


Create a cozy and warm atmosphere at home with this plush velveteen blanket. It is soft to the touch and perfect for any home.

-          50x60" = 4'x 5'

-          100% polyester  

-          -Medium heavy-weight fabric (8.85 oz/yd² (300 g/m²)) that feels extra soft to the touch


donated by

Simpatico

www.simpatico.life

Totally Awesome "Support Autism" Tote item
Totally Awesome "Support Autism" Tote item
Totally Awesome "Support Autism" Tote item
Totally Awesome "Support Autism" Tote
$90

Starting bid

The Community Heart Autism Awareness Bundle


Carry your support on your sleeve—literally. This curated collection is more than just "merch"; it’s a toolkit for advocacy and a statement of solidarity with our local autism community. Includes

One Trucker Hat

One T-shirt

One long sleeve thermal shirt

One koozie, magnet, sticker

All gathered in one COOL tote bag. 


(combined total value of $165)


Donated by

Elizabeth Pearce

Peace Love Autism

310 E Main Street

Tomball, TX 77375

7” HANDMADE Skinning/Hunting Knife “Blackwater” item
7” HANDMADE Skinning/Hunting Knife “Blackwater” item
7” HANDMADE Skinning/Hunting Knife “Blackwater” item
7” HANDMADE Skinning/Hunting Knife “Blackwater”
$80

Starting bid

"Blackwater"

Exquisitely handcrafted over 30 hours, this masterfully carved Suriname ironwood handle captures the striking contrast of Suriname’s landscape, mirroring the interplay of gold and deep brown found where blackwater rivers meet golden sands


Materials & Process

Fixed Blade, full tang design for stability & durability

Heat-treated & tempered high-carbon 1080 steel stays sharp under heavy use

Suriname ironwood scales (handle)

Peened brass pins & 2-part epoxy make construction doubly strong

Thumb jimping along spine for added grip

Leather sheath

Leather lanyard with sliding knot


Handmade & donated by

Jay McCormick

[email protected]

832 229 6695

The Jolly Thoughts Exclusive Subscription item
The Jolly Thoughts Exclusive Subscription
$60

Starting bid

 "Jolly Thoughts by Jose." 


A one-of-a-kind, a 3 month-long digital residency:

3 months = 12 weeks of emails/texts


Digital subscription starts Monday April 6, ends Monday June 29, 2026


The winning bidder will receive an exclusive, private weekly dispatch written personally for them. These aren't your typical "hang in there" cat posters. These are Jolly Thoughts—whimsical, slightly surreal, and deeply uplifting observations on life, leadership, and the pursuit of a well-lived day.


Think of it as a "Deep Thought" for the soul. Whether it’s a meditation on why breakfast pie is a moral imperative, these weekly notes are designed to be the highlight of your inbox.


Donated by

Jose Tovar

Abstract Wood Sculpture with Texas Cedar item
Abstract Wood Sculpture with Texas Cedar item
Abstract Wood Sculpture with Texas Cedar item
Abstract Wood Sculpture with Texas Cedar
$200

Starting bid

Meet La Salsera

This is one of those pieces where the wood itself leads the way. The sculptor, John West, took a raw piece of Texas cedar root and transformed it into a flowing, expressive wood sculpture he calls, La Salsera.  “The natural curves of the root reminded me of a salsa dancer mid‑spin — full of rhythm, confidence, and movement — so I leaned into that energy throughout the shaping and finishing process. Every twist and contour in this root had a story to tell. My goal was to reveal the dancer hidden inside — preserving the wild character of the cedar while giving it a refined, sculptural presence”.


Materials & Process

Raw Texas Cedar Root

Hand‑sanded through progressive grits to a smooth 1000‑grit sheen

Finished with Walrus Oil Tung Oil for depth and warmth

Sealed with Walrus Oil Furniture Butter for a rich, natural glow

Stands 24" tall


donated by

JDub Woodworks

[email protected]

John West

www.jdub-life.com

Inward Rift - painting by Darin Coin item
Inward Rift - painting by Darin Coin
$250

Starting bid

24” x 24” Acrylic, charcoal & graphite on canvas


Witness the power of transition in Darin Coin’s "Inward Rift". A gritty acrylic painting incorporating charcoal and graphite, reflective of both earthly geologic processes that shape our worldly landscape and internal rifts that, over time, shape who we are. A horizon meets an ethereal acrylic glow in this stunning 24" x 24" abstract work.

Every bid moves us closer to our goal—bid high!


donated by

Darin Coin

facebook.com/DarinCoinArt

instagram.com/darincoinart

pinterest.com/darincoin

Flavor Fanatic Triple Play Total Value $75 item
Flavor Fanatic Triple Play Total Value $75 item
Flavor Fanatic Triple Play Total Value $75 item
Flavor Fanatic Triple Play Total Value $75
$60

Starting bid

Why settle for one craving when you can conquer three? This ultimate dining bundle brings together the best of bold spice, iconic comfort, and classic Tex-Mex. Whether you’re planning three distinct date nights or one epic weekend of feasting, this package has your palate covered.


What’s in the Bag?

·PainTrain Salsa ($25): Take home the "Best Salsa in Texas." This local favorite is famous for its fresh ingredients and addictive kick. Perfect for your next tailgate or a quiet night on the couch.

·Portillo’s ($25): Snag a taste of Chicago right here. From their legendary Italian Beef sandwiches and snap-at-the-bite hot dogs to that world-famous chocolate cake shake, Portillo’s is the gold standard of casual comfort food.

·Gringo’s Tex-Mex ($25): Treat yourself to the ultimate Tex-Mex experience. Use this toward their signature sizzling fajitas, gooey enchiladas, or a round of refreshing margaritas in a fun, vibrant atmosphere.

Premier Dining Experience: Landry’s Kitchen - value $200 item
Premier Dining Experience: Landry’s Kitchen - value $200
$140

Starting bid

Treat yourself to an unforgettable night out with two $100 gift cards to the Landry’s family of restaurants. Whether you are looking for a sophisticated waterfront dinner, a fun family outing, or a classic steakhouse experience, this package offers the ultimate in flexibility and flavor.

Total value $200


What’s in the Bag?

With over 600 locations nationwide and a diversity of brands, these gift cards are your passport to some of the most celebrated dining destinations in the country.

Redeemable at iconic favorites, including:

·Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse, Morton’s The Steakhouse, and Brenner’s Steakhouse. McCormick & Schmick’s, Chart House, and Landry’s Seafood. Rainforest Cafe, Saltgrass Steak House.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!