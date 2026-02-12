La Redoma, Inc.'s Benefit Concert Silent Auction.

Achieve your best skin with our Signature Facial, a result-driven treatment designed to restore balance, hydration, and radiance.

We start with a personalized consultation to understand your skin type, concerns, and goals, ensuring a fully customized experience.

Using advanced techniques and high performing products, this facial deeply cleanses, exfoliates, treats, and nourishes your skin for long-lasting results.





Whether you're targeting acne, fine lines, dehydration, or uneven texture, this treatment is designed to reveal a healthier, more vibrant complexion, completed with an at-home care plan tailored just for you.





donated by

Nova Salon & Skincare

At Salons of Champions

5915 Louetta

Suite 109

Susan Stanley - 281 704 8360



