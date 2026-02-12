La Redoma, Inc.'s Benefit Concert Silent Auction.

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Starting bid
Achieve your best skin with our Signature Facial, a result-driven treatment designed to restore balance, hydration, and radiance.
We start with a personalized consultation to understand your skin type, concerns, and goals, ensuring a fully customized experience.
Using advanced techniques and high performing products, this facial deeply cleanses, exfoliates, treats, and nourishes your skin for long-lasting results.
Whether you're targeting acne, fine lines, dehydration, or uneven texture, this treatment is designed to reveal a healthier, more vibrant complexion, completed with an at-home care plan tailored just for you.
donated by
Nova Salon & Skincare
At Salons of Champions
5915 Louetta
Suite 109
Susan Stanley - 281 704 8360
Starting bid
Two Filet Mignon 2” Thick
Two Boneless Ribeyes 1.25” Thick
Two NY Strips 2” Thick
Five 1 lb packs of Ground Beef 85/15 Blend
donated by
Olde Oaks Beef
943 Bishop Rd
Huntsville, TX 77320
Steed Smith – 936 662 7907
Starting bid
One $25 gift certificates
redeemable at Pain Train Salsa store in Tomball, TX
Pain Train Salsa delivers the best salsa in Texas!
Made every day in Tomball - Pain Train uses the best ingredients to deliver the freshest salsa possible. From Roasted Red to Creamy Avocado, Pain Train provides the best salsa for every taste bud!
Always 100% all-natural with no additives, preservatives. or added sugars!
We live by this simple rule: “We don’t put anything in our salsas that we can’t spell” (even though “tomatillos” is tough sometimes).
donated by
Pain Train Salsa
104 S Oak St Tomball, TX, 77375
Shane Noble - (832)-212-4375
Starting bid
Elevate your home bar with this premier collection designed for the discerning bourbon enthusiast. This set seamlessly blends artistry with one of the most sought-after names in American whiskey.
One Custom Engraved Decanter: Featuring the Redoma logo.
Four Engraved Rocks Glasses: Perfectly weighted and etched with the Redoma logo.
One Bottle of Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon.
donated by
Kelly Park
Starting bid
Indulge in a refreshing evening with this elegant pairing, perfect for the wine lover who appreciates a personalized touch. This package features the bright, clean notes of a classic Italian white, beautifully complemented by bespoke glassware.
One Bottle of Villa Puccini Pinot Grigio: A delightful Tuscan white known for its crisp acidity and vibrant notes of fresh pear and citrus.
Two Custom Engraved Wine Glasses: High-quality stemware featuring elegant engraving with the Redoma logo.
donated by
Kelly Park
Starting bid
Bring the spirit of Italy to your home collection with this sophisticated wine lover’s package. This set features a premium bottle of Welcome to Italy Chianti D.O.C.G., a classic, medium-bodied red known for its vibrant notes of red berries and traditional Tuscan character.
To complete the experience, the winning bidder will receive two elegantly engraved wine glasses, customized with the Redoma logo.
This Package Includes:
One Bottle of Welcome to Italy Chianti D.O.C.G.
Two Custom Wine Glasses featuring the engraved Redoma logo.
donated by
Kelly Park
Starting bid
Man in the Arena – Mixing Glass 16 oz
Honor the Effort, Toast the Brave.
Inspired by Theodore Roosevelt’s timeless words, this isn't just a glass—it’s a tribute to those who are "actually in the arena." Elevate your drinking experience with a classic, sturdy look perfect for those who are not afraid to spend themselves in a worthy cause. This piece serves as a daily reminder that credit belongs to the one who strives valiantly.
Two-in-one: these mixing glasses are both shakers and serving glasses.
One size: 16oz
Material: 100% clear glass
Heavy, solid glass base minimizes spilling.
One Glass.
donated by
Simpatico
Starting bid
Man in the Arena – Mixing Glass 16 oz
Honor the Effort, Toast the Brave.
Inspired by Theodore Roosevelt’s timeless words, this isn't just a glass—it’s a tribute to those who are "actually in the arena." Elevate your drinking experience with a classic, sturdy look perfect for those who are not afraid to spend themselves in a worthy cause. This piece serves as a daily reminder that credit belongs to the one who strives valiantly.
Two-in-one: these mixing glasses are both shakers and serving glasses.
One size: 16oz
Material: 100% clear glass
Heavy, solid glass base minimizes spilling.
One Glass.
donated by
Simpatico
Starting bid
Mucho love - Big white letters on a black background
4' x 5'
Create a cozy and warm atmosphere at home with this plush velveteen blanket. It is soft to the touch and perfect for any home.
- 50x60" = 4'x 5'
- 100% polyester
- -Medium heavy-weight fabric (8.85 oz/yd² (300 g/m²)) that feels extra soft to the touch
donated by
Simpatico
Starting bid
Mucho love - echo in white letters on a red background
4' x 5'
Create a cozy and warm atmosphere at home with this plush velveteen blanket. It is soft to the touch and perfect for any home.
- 50x60" = 4'x 5'
- 100% polyester
- -Medium heavy-weight fabric (8.85 oz/yd² (300 g/m²)) that feels extra soft to the touch
donated by
Simpatico
Starting bid
Mucho love – Mixing Glass 16 oz
Mucho is just a word, but it means a lot…
Mucho Love is a way to express gratitude and appreciation to those you admire, respect, and care for. It’s also a mindset and a way of looking at your daily interactions, finding ways to connect with others and recognize their contributions and inspirations.
Two-in-one: these mixing glasses are both shakers and serving glasses.
One size: 16oz
Material: 100% clear glass
Heavy solid glass base minimizes spilling.
One Glass
donated by
Simpatico
Starting bid
Mucho love – Mixing Glass 16 oz
Mucho is just a word, but it means a lot…
Mucho Love is a way to express gratitude and appreciation to those you admire, respect, and care for. It’s also a mindset and a way of looking at your daily interactions, finding ways to connect with others and recognize their contributions and inspirations.
Two-in-one: these mixing glasses are both shakers and serving glasses.
One size: 16oz
Material: 100% clear glass
Heavy solid glass base minimizes spilling.
One Glass
donated by
Simpatico
Starting bid
Wrap Yourself in Impact: This isn’t just a blanket; it’s a tribute to the power of one. 4' x 5'
This ultra-plush, velveteen soft throw is designed for those who believe that small actions create ripples of change. Whether you’re curling up on a rainy afternoon or looking for the perfect gift for a mentor, this blanket offers both physical warmth and a beautiful reminder of the mark we leave on the world.
Create a cozy and warm atmosphere at home with this plush velveteen blanket. It is soft to the touch and perfect for any home.
- 50x60" = 4'x 5'
- 100% polyester
-Medium heavy-weight fabric (8.85 oz/yd² (300 g/m²)) that feels extra soft to the touch.
donated by
Simpatico
Starting bid
Difference maker – Mixing Glass 16 oz
A reminder of the power of one
Elevate your glassware collection while celebrating the spirit of impact. This custom pint glass is more than just a vessel for your favorite beverage—it’s a daily reminder of the power of one individual to change the world.
Whether you're treating yourself or looking for the perfect gift for a mentor, volunteer, or friend, this glass serves as a toast to those who go above and beyond.
Two-in-one: these mixing glasses are both shakers and serving glasses.
One size: 16oz
Material: 100% clear glass
Heavy solid glass base minimizes spilling.
One Glass.
donated by
Simpatico
Starting bid
Difference maker – Mixing Glass 16 oz
A reminder of the power of one
Elevate your glassware collection while celebrating the spirit of impact. This custom pint glass is more than just a vessel for your favorite beverage—it’s a daily reminder of the power of one individual to change the world.
Whether you're treating yourself or looking for the perfect gift for a mentor, volunteer, or friend, this glass serves as a toast to those who go above and beyond.
Two-in-one: these mixing glasses are both shakers and serving glasses.
One size: 16oz
Material: 100% clear glass
Heavy solid glass base minimizes spilling.
One Glass.
donated by
Simpatico
Starting bid
Bring a sense of warmth and tradition into your home with this premium velveteen plush blanket. 4'x5'
Featuring the powerful and historic motto "In Hoc Signo Vinces," this piece is as meaningful as it is functional.
Create a cozy and warm atmosphere at home with this plush velveteen blanket. It is soft to the touch and perfect for any home.
- 50x60" = 4'x 5'
- 100% polyester
- -Medium heavy-weight fabric (8.85 oz/yd² (300 g/m²)) that feels extra soft to the touch
donated by
Simpatico
Starting bid
In Hoc Signo Vinces – Mixing Glass 16 oz
In this sign, thou shalt conquer
Constructed from durable, high-quality glass, this pint is perfect for your favorite brew or as a standout addition to a display shelf. It’s more than just drinkware—it's a conversation starter.
Two-in-one: these mixing glasses are both shakers and serving glasses.
- One size: 16oz
- Material: 100% clear glass
- Heavy solid glass base minimizes spilling
One Glass.
donated by
Simpatico
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in the legacy of the Sigma Chi Coat of Arms Blanket. Bring a sense of warmth and tradition into your home with this premium velveteen plush blanket.
Create a cozy and warm atmosphere at home with this plush velveteen blanket. It is soft to the touch and perfect for any home.
- 50x60" = 4'x 5'
- 100% polyester
- -Medium heavy-weight fabric (8.85 oz/yd² (300 g/m²)) that feels extra soft to the touch
donated by
Simpatico
Starting bid
Coat of Arms – Mixing Glass 16 oz
Exclusive Heritage Pint Glass
Elevate your glassware collection with this striking 16 oz. pint glass, featuring a rendering of the Sigma Chi coat of arms. This piece blends fraternal tradition with everyday utility, making it an essential addition to any alumnus’s home bar or office.
Two-in-one: these mixing glasses are both shakers and serving glasses.
- One size: 16oz
- Material: 100% clear glass
- Heavy solid glass base minimizes spilling
One Glass.
donated by
Simpatico
Starting bid
A Gift That Gives Back. Take the warmth of tonight’s concert home with you. This Redoma Benefit Velveteen Blanket is designed for those who appreciate both comfort and community. Extra-soft, durable, and featuring commemorative benefit concert graphics.
Create a cozy and warm atmosphere at home with this plush velveteen blanket. It is soft to the touch and perfect for any home.
- 50x60" = 4'x 5'
- 100% polyester
- -Medium heavy-weight fabric (8.85 oz/yd² (300 g/m²)) that feels extra soft to the touch
donated by
Simpatico
Starting bid
A Gift That Gives Back. Take the warmth of tonight’s concert home with you. This Redoma Benefit Velveteen Blanket is designed for those who appreciate both comfort and community. Extra-soft, durable, and featuring commemorative benefit concert graphics.
Create a cozy and warm atmosphere at home with this plush velveteen blanket. It is soft to the touch and perfect for any home.
- 50x60" = 4'x 5'
- 100% polyester
- -Medium heavy-weight fabric (8.85 oz/yd² (300 g/m²)) that feels extra soft to the touch
donated by
Simpatico
Starting bid
A Gift That Gives Back. Take the warmth of tonight’s concert home with you. This Redoma Benefit Velveteen Blanket is designed for those who appreciate both comfort and community. Extra-soft, durable, and featuring commemorative benefit concert graphics.
Create a cozy and warm atmosphere at home with this plush velveteen blanket. It is soft to the touch and perfect for any home.
- 50x60" = 4'x 5'
- 100% polyester
- -Medium heavy-weight fabric (8.85 oz/yd² (300 g/m²)) that feels extra soft to the touch
donated by
Simpatico
Starting bid
The Community Heart Autism Awareness Bundle
Carry your support on your sleeve—literally. This curated collection is more than just "merch"; it’s a toolkit for advocacy and a statement of solidarity with our local autism community. Includes
One Trucker Hat
One T-shirt
One long sleeve thermal shirt
One koozie, magnet, sticker
All gathered in one COOL tote bag.
(combined total value of $165)
Donated by
Elizabeth Pearce
Peace Love Autism
310 E Main Street
Tomball, TX 77375
Starting bid
"Blackwater"
Exquisitely handcrafted over 30 hours, this masterfully carved Suriname ironwood handle captures the striking contrast of Suriname’s landscape, mirroring the interplay of gold and deep brown found where blackwater rivers meet golden sands
Materials & Process
Fixed Blade, full tang design for stability & durability
Heat-treated & tempered high-carbon 1080 steel stays sharp under heavy use
Suriname ironwood scales (handle)
Peened brass pins & 2-part epoxy make construction doubly strong
Thumb jimping along spine for added grip
Leather sheath
Leather lanyard with sliding knot
Handmade & donated by
Jay McCormick
832 229 6695
Starting bid
"Jolly Thoughts by Jose."
A one-of-a-kind, a 3 month-long digital residency:
3 months = 12 weeks of emails/texts
Digital subscription starts Monday April 6, ends Monday June 29, 2026
The winning bidder will receive an exclusive, private weekly dispatch written personally for them. These aren't your typical "hang in there" cat posters. These are Jolly Thoughts—whimsical, slightly surreal, and deeply uplifting observations on life, leadership, and the pursuit of a well-lived day.
Think of it as a "Deep Thought" for the soul. Whether it’s a meditation on why breakfast pie is a moral imperative, these weekly notes are designed to be the highlight of your inbox.
Donated by
Jose Tovar
Starting bid
Meet La Salsera
This is one of those pieces where the wood itself leads the way. The sculptor, John West, took a raw piece of Texas cedar root and transformed it into a flowing, expressive wood sculpture he calls, La Salsera. “The natural curves of the root reminded me of a salsa dancer mid‑spin — full of rhythm, confidence, and movement — so I leaned into that energy throughout the shaping and finishing process. Every twist and contour in this root had a story to tell. My goal was to reveal the dancer hidden inside — preserving the wild character of the cedar while giving it a refined, sculptural presence”.
Materials & Process
Raw Texas Cedar Root
Hand‑sanded through progressive grits to a smooth 1000‑grit sheen
Finished with Walrus Oil Tung Oil for depth and warmth
Sealed with Walrus Oil Furniture Butter for a rich, natural glow
Stands 24" tall
donated by
JDub Woodworks
John West
Starting bid
24” x 24” Acrylic, charcoal & graphite on canvas
Witness the power of transition in Darin Coin’s "Inward Rift". A gritty acrylic painting incorporating charcoal and graphite, reflective of both earthly geologic processes that shape our worldly landscape and internal rifts that, over time, shape who we are. A horizon meets an ethereal acrylic glow in this stunning 24" x 24" abstract work.
Every bid moves us closer to our goal—bid high!
donated by
Darin Coin
facebook.com/DarinCoinArt
instagram.com/darincoinart
pinterest.com/darincoin
Starting bid
Why settle for one craving when you can conquer three? This ultimate dining bundle brings together the best of bold spice, iconic comfort, and classic Tex-Mex. Whether you’re planning three distinct date nights or one epic weekend of feasting, this package has your palate covered.
What’s in the Bag?
·PainTrain Salsa ($25): Take home the "Best Salsa in Texas." This local favorite is famous for its fresh ingredients and addictive kick. Perfect for your next tailgate or a quiet night on the couch.
·Portillo’s ($25): Snag a taste of Chicago right here. From their legendary Italian Beef sandwiches and snap-at-the-bite hot dogs to that world-famous chocolate cake shake, Portillo’s is the gold standard of casual comfort food.
·Gringo’s Tex-Mex ($25): Treat yourself to the ultimate Tex-Mex experience. Use this toward their signature sizzling fajitas, gooey enchiladas, or a round of refreshing margaritas in a fun, vibrant atmosphere.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an unforgettable night out with two $100 gift cards to the Landry’s family of restaurants. Whether you are looking for a sophisticated waterfront dinner, a fun family outing, or a classic steakhouse experience, this package offers the ultimate in flexibility and flavor.
Total value $200
What’s in the Bag?
With over 600 locations nationwide and a diversity of brands, these gift cards are your passport to some of the most celebrated dining destinations in the country.
Redeemable at iconic favorites, including:
·Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse, Morton’s The Steakhouse, and Brenner’s Steakhouse. McCormick & Schmick’s, Chart House, and Landry’s Seafood. Rainforest Cafe, Saltgrass Steak House.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!