Angels Of Action

Hosted by

Angels Of Action

About this event

La Senorita 2026

9775 Club House Dr E

Canadian Lakes, MI 49346, USA

Early Bird Registration Fee - Group
$400
Available until Jun 30
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
18-hole scramble played in foursomes. Includes golf carts, box lunch on course, taco bar post-event, complimentary margarita, and participant swag bag. Fun for all with raffles, auctions, games, and more!!
Early Bird Registration Fee - Single
$100
Available until Jun 30
18-hole scramble played in foursomes. Includes golf carts, box lunch on course, taco bar post-event, complimentary margarita, and participant swag bag. Fun for all with raffles, auctions, games, and more!!
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