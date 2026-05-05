La Senorita 2026

18-hole scramble played in foursomes. Includes golf carts, box lunch on course, taco bar post-event, complimentary margarita, and participant swag bag. Fun for all with raffles, auctions, games, and more!!

18-hole scramble played in foursomes. Includes golf carts, box lunch on course, taco bar post-event, complimentary margarita, and participant swag bag. Fun for all with raffles, auctions, games, and more!!

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