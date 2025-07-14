La Serra Collective's Gala Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
10.5"x7"x5"
This pitcher was created by artist in resident, and Forbes 30 under 30 artist, Kate Pincus-Whitney. The sphinx is painted on a form created by John Domenico. This marks one of Kate's first steps into the world of ceramics and is in her renowned maximalist style, celebrating the duality of the sacred and profane.
Starting bid
11.5" x 0.5" x 23.5"
This ceramic wall tile by Maxwell Henderson highlights the depth and translucency created by flowing layers of glaze. Subtle blues and grays blend across the surface, and fine crazing marks add a network of lines that catch light and reveal the movement of the material. The result is a work that emphasizes the natural flow of glaze and the complexity that emerges when surface and form interact.
Starting bid
6.5" x 6.5" x 12"
This porcelain pitcher was hand-thrown and finished with detailed china painting. The surface imagery includes a diving mermaid, seaweed, and a variety of fish. The piece combines functional design with careful surface painting, showing Klem’s focus on traditional ceramic processes and contemporary subject matter.
Starting bid
2.75" x 2.75" x 6.5" | Soda Fired
Casey Beck is our featured artist for June and July.
These two tumblers are the result of masterful atmospheric firing, a process that produces subtle surface variation through the interaction of heat, flame, and ash. The surfaces show a range of natural tones and textures, giving each cup a distinct character. Functional and well-balanced, they are ideal for everyday use while also representing Beck’s refined approach to this firing method.
Starting bid
2.75" x 2.75" x 6.5" | Soda Fired
Casey Beck is our featured artist for June and July.
"I say this as someone who does a lot of atmospheric firing- Almost no one does it as well as Casey Beck. I use a Casey cup daily and I have alot of cups to choose from. Both tumblers he donated are beautiful and I can already imagine having a cold beer (or tea depending on the day) out of them. Not to be missed." -John Domenico
Starting bid
8" × 6" × 5.5" | Wood Fired
One-of-a-kind La Serra Design Camellia teapot fired in the Denver Anagama in 2024.
Starting bid
4.5" x 4.5" x 8.25" | Pit Fired
Johanna has been an active participant in the history of La Serra, contributing to most Anagama firings over the years. Her steady involvement and commitment to the process reflect the strength and depth of Denver’s ceramic community.
Starting bid
3" x 3" x 5" | Pit Fired
Johanna has been an active participant in the history of La Serra, contributing to most Anagama firings over the years. Her steady involvement and commitment to the process reflect the strength and depth of Denver’s ceramic community.
Starting bid
8" × 6" × 5.5" | Wood Fired
One-of-a-kind La Serra Design Camellia tea pot. Tenmoku on porcelain fired in the Denver Anagama in 2024.
Starting bid
3" x 3" x 2.75"
This pair of whiskey cups is made from porcelain with a thickly applied slip that gives the surface a soft, generous texture. They are finished in a blue celadon glaze and atmospheric fired, creating subtle variation in color and surface.
Starting bid
16" x 16"x 4"
In this large, shallow bowl, the balanced form and wide profile serve as a visual field for the crater glaze, creating a textured surface with depth and presence.
Starting bid
3.5" x 3.5" x 7.5" | Wood Fired
These wood-fired tumblers were made by Eddie Balistreri, a dedicated member of the La Serra community and the ceramics community as a whole. Over years of involvement, Eddie has become a leader in the firings, helping to build, facilitate, and guide each one. The improvement of the kiln’s results from firing to firing owes much to the knowledge and care he brings to the process.
Starting bid
4" x 4" x 10.5" | Wood Fired
Nancy Utterback has been an essential part of La Serra for almost a decade, long before the organization was formally founded. Her time, expertise, and generosity have shaped much of the infrastructure that exists today, including sourcing and donating many of the bricks that built the Denver Anagama wood kiln. She continues to be a steady presence, always willing to help and always bringing wonderful energy.
Starting bid
3.25" x 12.25" x 7" | Salt Fired
Nancy Utterback has been an essential part of La Serra for almost a decade, long before the organization was formally founded. Her time, expertise, and generosity have shaped much of the infrastructure that exists today, including sourcing and donating many of the bricks that built the Denver Anagama wood kiln. She continues to be a steady presence, always willing to help and always bringing wonderful energy.
Starting bid
4" x 4" x 4" | Wood Fired
This wood-fired cup was made by John Balistreri, an internationally recognized ceramic artist and Professor of Art at Bowling Green State University. Known for his decades of work exploring atmospheric firing, Balistreri’s vessels carry the quiet depth of that process. Beyond his studio practice, his family’s history and connection to the Balistreri Vineyards are part of the story of the place where La Serra has grown.
Starting bid
Teapot: 8" × 6" × 5.5" | Wood Fired
Pour-Over: 6.5" × 5.5" × 3.5" | Wood Fired
This pour-over set is part of the La Serra Design collection. Unlike the standard pieces in the collection, this set was wood-fired, giving it a unique surface and character that can only be achieved through the long firing process in a wood kiln.
Starting bid
3.5" x 3.5" x 3.25" | Wood Fired
These wood-fired cups were made by John Domenico, the founding director of La Serra Collective and La Serra Design. Alongside a full-time studio practice, John plays a leading role in his family’s business Balistreri Vineyards, and he balances life as a husband and father all while making the vision of La Serra possible. Unlike most of his work, these cups are made only during the annual Denver Anagama firing, which is a communal event that brings artists together in a shared process, creating pieces that carry the story of collaboration and community.
Starting bid
3.5" x 3.5" x 4" | Wood Fired
These wood-fired cups were made by John Domenico, the founding director of La Serra Collective and La Serra Design. Alongside a full-time studio practice, John plays a leading role in his family’s business Balistreri Vineyards, and he balances life as a husband and father all while making the vision of La Serra possible. Unlike most of his work, these cups are made only during the annual Denver Anagama firing, which is a communal event that brings artists together in a shared process, creating pieces that carry the story of collaboration and community.
Starting bid
3.25" x 3.25" x 3.25" | Wood Fired
These wood-fired cups were made by John Domenico, the founding director of La Serra Collective and La Serra Design. Alongside a full-time studio practice, John plays a leading role in his family’s business Balistreri Vineyards, and he balances life as a husband and father all while making the vision of La Serra possible. Unlike most of his work, these cups are made only during the annual Denver Anagama firing, which is a communal event that brings artists together in a shared process, creating pieces that carry the story of collaboration and community.
Starting bid
8" × 6" × 5.5" | Wood Fired
One-of-a-kind La Serra Design Camellia tea pot. Natural ash glaze and flashing on raw porcelain fired in the Denver Anagama in 2024.
Starting bid
2.5" x 1.75" x 1.75" each
This beautiful set of cups from Alan Chin was freshly pulled from the 2025 Denver Anagama wood firing.
Starting bid
3.5" x 3.5" x 4"
La Serra Design, Tulip cup and a bottle of 2000 Saint-Emilion Grand Cru.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!