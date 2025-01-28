Tualatin Valley Creates
La Strada Sponsorship Payment
Chalk Champion
$250
Bringing the magic to life!
More details...
Emerging Artist Sponsor
$500
"Rising Star Sponsor – Uplifting New Talent"
More details...
Homegrown Sponsor
$1,000
"Hometown Heroes – Supporting Local Talent"
More details...
Journey Sponsor
$2,000
"Journey Sponsor – Bringing Artists from Afar"
More details...
Signature Sponsor
$5,000
"Signature Sponsor – Supporting Creativity for All"
More details...
Main Stage Sponsor
$10,000
"Main Stage Powered by [Sponsor Name]"
More details...
Title Sponsor
$15,000
"La Strada Presented by [Sponsor Name]"
More details...
Sponsor at large
$900
Multiple payments from one sponsor
More details...
Individual donation
$75
Add a donation for Tualatin Valley Creates
