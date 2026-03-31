LA VERNE FRIENDS OF THE FOURTH OF JULY

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LA VERNE FRIENDS OF THE FOURTH OF JULY

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LA VERNE FRIENDS OF THE FOURTH OF JULY SPIRIT WEAR

Blue T-Shirt -Unisex Adult (Sizes Small-XL) item
Blue T-Shirt -Unisex Adult (Sizes Small-XL)
$25

Navy blue Gildan® Ultra Cotton® 100% US Cotton T-Shirt with small logo on the front and large logo on the back.


Unisex Sizes Available:


Adult Small

Adult Medium

Adult Large

Adult X-Large

0
Blue T-Shirt - Unisex Adult (Size XXL) item
Blue T-Shirt - Unisex Adult (Size XXL)
$27

Navy blue Gildan® Ultra Cotton® 100% US Cotton T-Shirt with small logo on the front and large logo on the back.


Unisex Size XXL

0
Blue T-Shirt - Children Sizes item
Blue T-Shirt - Children Sizes
$22

Navy blue Gildan® Youth Ultra Cotton® 100% US Cotton T-Shirt with small logo on the front and large logo on the back.


Unisex Children Sizes Available:


Children Small

Children Medium

Children Large

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White T-Shirt Unisex Adult (Sizes Small-XL) item
White T-Shirt Unisex Adult (Sizes Small-XL)
$25

White Gildan® Ultra Cotton® 100% US Cotton T-Shirt with small logo on the front and large logo on the back.


Unisex Sizes Available:


Adult Small

Adult Medium

Adult Large

Adult X-Large

0
White T-Shirt Unisex Adult (Size XXL) item
White T-Shirt Unisex Adult (Size XXL)
$27

White Gildan® Ultra Cotton® 100% US Cotton T-Shirt with small logo on the front and large logo on the back.


Adult Unisex Size XXL

0
White T-Shirt Children Sizes item
White T-Shirt Children Sizes
$22

White Gildan® Youth Ultra Cotton® 100% US Cotton T-Shirt with small logo on the front and large logo on the back.


Unisex Children Sizes Available:


Children Small

Children Medium

Children Large

0
Woman's White Tank Top (Sizes Small-XL) item
Woman's White Tank Top (Sizes Small-XL)
$25

Gildan Softstyle® Women’s CVC Racerback Tank with logo on the front.

Woman's Sizes Available:


Adult Small

Adult Medium

Adult Large

Adult X-Large

0
Woman's White Tank Top Size XXL item
Woman's White Tank Top Size XXL
$27

Gildan Softstyle® Women’s CVC Racerback Tank with logo on the front.


Woman's Size XXL

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Toddler Shirt Navy
$15
0
Infant Onesie Navy
$15
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