La Verne Friends of the Fourth of July - Sponsorships

Take center stage in our Independence Day celebration, with prominent recognition across event materials, signage, and social media - plus exclusive VIP access to parade festivities. One (1) free entry in the Fourth of July parade through Old Town La Verne * Ten (10) tickets to the Boy Scouts pancake breakfast at the Methodist Church * Ten (10) tickets to the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School * Recognition as a sponsor in the cablecast of the Fourth of July parade * Dedicated sponsor banner at the beginning of the parade route * Dedicated VIP viewing area along the parade route* Featured recognition in the Fourth of July cablecast* Signage at the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School * Recognition in the Fireworks Show Program and public address announcements * Instagram social media spotlight

Take center stage in our Independence Day celebration, with prominent recognition across event materials, signage, and social media - plus exclusive VIP access to parade festivities. One (1) free entry in the Fourth of July parade through Old Town La Verne * Ten (10) tickets to the Boy Scouts pancake breakfast at the Methodist Church * Ten (10) tickets to the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School * Recognition as a sponsor in the cablecast of the Fourth of July parade * Dedicated sponsor banner at the beginning of the parade route * Dedicated VIP viewing area along the parade route* Featured recognition in the Fourth of July cablecast* Signage at the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School * Recognition in the Fireworks Show Program and public address announcements * Instagram social media spotlight

seeMoreDetailsMobile