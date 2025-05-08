La Verne Friends of the Fourth of July - Sponsorships

Prime exposure across event platforms, with your logo showcased on marketing materials, event-day banners, social media, and highlighted mentions throughout the celebration * One (1) free entry in the Fourth of July parade through Old Town La Verne * Six (6) tickets to the Boy Scouts pancake breakfast at the Methodist Church * Six (6) tickets to the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School * Recognition as a sponsor in the cablecast of the Fourth of July parade * Signage at the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School * Recognition in the Fireworks Show Program and public address announcements
Instagram social media spotlight
Freedom Fighter
$1,000
Demonstrate your support with high-impact visibility on event signage, social media, and live acknowledgments. A perfect opportunity for businesses to stand out this Independence Day! One (1) free entry in the Fourth of July parade through Old Town La Verne * Four (4) tickets to the Boy Scouts pancake breakfast at the Methodist Church * Four (4) tickets to the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School
Liberty Partner
$500
Join the celebration and enjoy recognition on event signage and the Fireworks Show Program. Two (2) tickets to the Boy Scouts pancake breakfast at the Methodist Church * Two (2) tickets to the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School * Signage at the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School * Recognition in the Fireworks Show Program and public address announcements.
Founding Friend
$250
Show your patriotic spirit with a Supporting Sponsor role, with mentions on event materials and social media as we honor the true spirit of freedom. Two (2) tickets to the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School * Recognition in the Fireworks Show Program and public address announcements.
Patriot's Pride
$5,000
Take center stage in our Independence Day celebration, with prominent recognition across event materials, signage, and social media - plus exclusive VIP access to parade festivities. One (1) free entry in the Fourth of July parade through Old Town La Verne * Ten (10) tickets to the Boy Scouts pancake breakfast at the Methodist Church * Ten (10) tickets to the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School * Recognition as a sponsor in the cablecast of the Fourth of July parade * Dedicated sponsor banner at the beginning of the parade route * Dedicated VIP viewing area along the parade route* Featured recognition in the Fourth of July cablecast* Signage at the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School * Recognition in the Fireworks Show Program and public address announcements * Instagram social media spotlight
