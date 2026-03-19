La Verne Friends of the Fourth of July - Sponsorships 2026

Demonstrate your support with high-impact visibility on event signage, social media, and live acknowledgments. A perfect opportunity for businesses to stand out this Independence Day!

· One (1) free entry in the Fourth of July parade through Old Town La Verne

· Four (4) tickets to the Boy Scouts pancake breakfast at the Methodist Church

· Four (4) tickets to the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School

· Signage at the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School

· Recognition in the Fireworks Show Program and public address announcements

· Instagram social media recognition