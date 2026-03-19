La Verne Friends of the Fourth of July - Sponsorships 2026

About this event
Take center stage in our Independence Day celebration, with prominent recognition across event materials, signage, and social media - plus exclusive access to parade festivities.
· One (1) free entry in the Fourth of July parade through Old Town La Verne
· Ten (10) tickets to the Boy Scouts pancake breakfast at the Methodist Church
· Ten (10) tickets to the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School
· Recognition as a sponsor in the cablecast of the Fourth of July parade
· Dedicated sponsor banner at the beginning of the parade route
· Featured recognition in the Fourth of July cablecast
· Signage at the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School
· Recognition in the Fireworks Show Program and public address announcements
· Instagram social media spotlight
Prime exposure across event platforms, with your logo showcased on marketing materials, event-day banners, social media, and highlighted mentions throughout the celebration.
· One (1) free entry in the Fourth of July parade through Old Town La Verne
· Six (6) tickets to the Boy Scouts pancake breakfast at the Methodist Church
· Six (6) tickets to the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School
· Dedicated sponsor banner featured on the Grand Marshal parade entry
· Recognition as a sponsor in the cablecast of the Fourth of July parade
· Signage at the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School
· Recognition in the Fireworks Show Program and public address announcements
· Instagram social media spotlight.
Demonstrate your support with high-impact visibility on event signage, social media, and live acknowledgments. A perfect opportunity for businesses to stand out this Independence Day!
· One (1) free entry in the Fourth of July parade through Old Town La Verne
· Four (4) tickets to the Boy Scouts pancake breakfast at the Methodist Church
· Four (4) tickets to the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School
· Signage at the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School
· Recognition in the Fireworks Show Program and public address announcements
· Instagram social media recognition
Join the celebration and enjoy recognition on event signage and the Fireworks Show Program.
· Two (2) tickets to the Boy Scouts pancake breakfast at the Methodist Church
· Two (2) tickets to the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School
· Signage at the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School
· Recognition in the Fireworks Show Program and public address announcements
Show your patriotic spirit with a Supporting Sponsor role, with mentions on event materials and social media as we honor the true spirit of freedom.
· Two (2) tickets to the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School
· Recognition in the Fireworks Show Program and public address announcements
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!