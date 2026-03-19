LA VERNE FRIENDS OF THE FOURTH OF JULY

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LA VERNE FRIENDS OF THE FOURTH OF JULY

About this event

La Verne Friends of the Fourth of July - Sponsorships 2026

3102 D St

La Verne, CA 91750, USA

Patriot's Pride
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Take center stage in our Independence Day celebration, with prominent recognition across event materials, signage, and social media - plus exclusive access to parade festivities.
·         One (1) free entry in the Fourth of July parade through Old Town La Verne
·         Ten (10) tickets to the Boy Scouts pancake breakfast at the Methodist Church
·         Ten (10) tickets to the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School
·         Recognition as a sponsor in the cablecast of the Fourth of July parade
·         Dedicated sponsor banner at the beginning of the parade route
·         Featured recognition in the Fourth of July cablecast
·         Signage at the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School
·         Recognition in the Fireworks Show Program and public address announcements
·         Instagram social media spotlight

Liberty Bell Supporter
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Prime exposure across event platforms, with your logo showcased on marketing materials, event-day banners, social media, and highlighted mentions throughout the celebration.
·         One (1) free entry in the Fourth of July parade through Old Town La Verne
·         Six (6) tickets to the Boy Scouts pancake breakfast at the Methodist Church
·         Six (6) tickets to the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School
·         Dedicated sponsor banner featured on the Grand Marshal parade entry
·         Recognition as a sponsor in the cablecast of the Fourth of July parade
·         Signage at the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School
·         Recognition in the Fireworks Show Program and public address announcements
·         Instagram social media spotlight.

Freedom Fighter
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Demonstrate your support with high-impact visibility on event signage, social media, and live acknowledgments. A perfect opportunity for businesses to stand out this Independence Day!

·         One (1) free entry in the Fourth of July parade through Old Town La Verne

·         Four (4) tickets to the Boy Scouts pancake breakfast at the Methodist Church

·         Four (4) tickets to the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School

·         Signage at the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School

·         Recognition in the Fireworks Show Program and public address announcements

·         Instagram social media recognition

Liberty Partner
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Join the celebration and enjoy recognition on event signage and the Fireworks Show Program.

·         Two (2) tickets to the Boy Scouts pancake breakfast at the Methodist Church

·         Two (2) tickets to the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School

·         Signage at the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School

·         Recognition in the Fireworks Show Program and public address announcements


Founding Friend
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Show your patriotic spirit with a Supporting Sponsor role, with mentions on event materials and social media as we honor the true spirit of freedom.

·         Two (2) tickets to the Fireworks Show at Bonita High School

·         Recognition in the Fireworks Show Program and public address announcements

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!