La Vernia FFA Booster Club Holiday Smoked Meat Fundraiser

Smoked Meat Raffle Ticket
$10

We will be raffling off 10 Mesquite Smoked Prime Rib Halves & 10 Applewood Smoked Pork Loin halves. Thats 20 chances to WIN!


Mesquite-Smoked Prime Rib Half
$199

Feeds 8–10 people


Celebrate the season with delicious, locally smoked meats from Pruski’s Meat Market — perfect for feeding your loved ones or gifting to family and friends!


Orders can be picked up on or after Monday, December 15, 2025 from Pruski’s Market in Adkins, TX.

Applewood-Smoked Pork Loin Half
$75

Feeds 8–10 people


