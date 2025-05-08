eventClosed

La Veta Trails 10th Anniversary Silent Auction

#1 - Twosome for Golf at Grandote Peaks item
#1 - Twosome for Golf at Grandote Peaks item
#1 - Twosome for Golf at Grandote Peaks item
#1 - Twosome for Golf at Grandote Peaks
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy phenomenal mountain views and challenging play for golfers at every skill level with this twosome for one round of 18-hole golf with a cart, Grandote Peaks branded soft-sided cooler (10”x12”x6”), and two sleeves of Callaway golf balls.


Donor: Grandote Peaks Golf Course and Country Club

https://playgrandote.com


Value: $250

#2 - Original Photograph by Nancy J. Carroll item
#2 - Original Photograph by Nancy J. Carroll item
#2 - Original Photograph by Nancy J. Carroll item
#2 - Original Photograph by Nancy J. Carroll
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Title: Deserted Beauty

Artist and Donor: Nancy J. Carroll, Photographer

https://njcarroll.smugmug.com


Own a stunning framed photographic study by acclaimed photographer Nancy J. Carroll. This evocative image captures the haunting beauty of a pair of rusting cars slowly being reclaimed in Colorado’s ever-changing landscape. The frame measures 16” wide x 20” high. The photograph measures 9.5” wide x 12” high.


Value: $225

#3 - Quilt by Marilyn item
#3 - Quilt by Marilyn item
#3 - Quilt by Marilyn item
#3 - Quilt by Marilyn
$500

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Title: Stars Over Bali Skies Quilt

Quilter and Donor: Marilyn Russell, La Veta


The quilt pattern designed by Charlotte Humphrey measures 81” wide by 89” length. The top was machine pieced by Marilyn from her scrap pile of cotton batik fabrics. Peg Collins (Alamosa) performed the custom machine quilting. It took a lot of hours to construct this quilt.


Value: $1000

#4 - Frankie the Stag Ceramic Plates item
#4 - Frankie the Stag Ceramic Plates
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Host a whimsical breakfast, lunch or dinner on this charming set of four 10” ceramic plates designed by artist Jessica Heimstra.


Donor: Parmelee’s, 202 S. Main St., La Veta


Value: $75

#5 - Original Sculpture by Gary Weston item
#5 - Original Sculpture by Gary Weston
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Title: Firefly Glows In The Dark

Artist and Donor: Gary Weston, sculptor

https://www.garyalanwestonstudios.com


Original 3” x 4” x 3” sculpture using re-purposed and recycled materials and electronics.


Value: $50

#6 - Ceramic Bowl by Nicole Copel item
#6 - Ceramic Bowl by Nicole Copel
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Artist and Donor: Nicole Copel Ceramics

https://www.nicolecopelceramics.com


Original 6.5” x 4” handcrafted ceramic bowl features a rich, deep green glaze crafted using wheel-thrown and hand-altered techniques.


Value: $40

#7 - Two Tickets to Vermejo Community Brunch item
#7 - Two Tickets to Vermejo Community Brunch
$70

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Vermejo Community Brunches are sought-after seasonal events hosted at the Vermejo Ranch Headquarters, part of the Ted Turner Reserves in northern New Mexico. The tickets are only for the August 17, 2025, community brunch, offering an all-you-can-eat gourmet brunch, live music, and building tours. There’s a long waiting list, but you will not have to wait a year if you win this item. Tax, tips and gratuities included.


Donor: Vermejo

https://vbrunches.com


Value: $140

#8 - Three LogLites Serial #2502 item
#8 - Three LogLites Serial #2502
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Illuminate your home or cabin with a set of three oil handcrafted log lights crafted by Jared Chatterly. Each light is made from aspen logs harvested from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Southern Colorado, varying in height to create a beautiful, layered effect - 6”, 9”, and 12”.


Donor: Friends of Sugarite Canyon State Park


Value: $65

#9 - Original Sculpture by Roger “Roge” Fowler item
#9 - Original Sculpture by Roger “Roge” Fowler
$1,000

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Title: Greenback Cutthroat Trout


Immerse yourself in the beauty of Colorado’s natural heritage with this stunning 8” x 6” x 6” desktop sculptor cast in bronze and finished with a polished patina. This exquisite piece captures the grace and vitality of Colorado’s state fish in a way that is both realistic and awe-inspiring.


Artist and Donor: Roge Fowler, Sculptor

https://www.fowlersculpture.com


Value: $1800

#10 - Original Bronze Angel by Cathy Fowler item
#10 - Original Bronze Angel by Cathy Fowler
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Title: Spirit of Loving


This wall angel is cast in bronze, weighs 1.5 pounds and measures 8” tall with a wingspan of 5”.


Artist and Donor: Cathy Fowler, Sculptor

Orders may be placed at 405.385.1601.


Value: $250

#11 - Spanish Peaks Guesthouse item
#11 - Spanish Peaks Guesthouse
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Reserve your stay at this vacation rental on 200 acres south of Walsenburg, CO. A 3 bed/2 bath home, it is ideal for a family or couples' getaway, a relaxing escape, and a base for all your Southern Colorado adventures.


Donor: Sarah Jardis, owner and host


https://www.facebook.com/SpanishPeaksGuesthouse


Value: $250

#12 - Hand-crocheted Cotton Blend Wrap item
#12 - Hand-crocheted Cotton Blend Wrap
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This wrap is crocheted in varigated spring/summer colors. Perfect for cool evenings.


Crafter and Donor: Ava Clark, La Veta


Value: $50

#13 - Weekender Duffle-Style Bag item
#13 - Weekender Duffle-Style Bag item
#13 - Weekender Duffle-Style Bag
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Woven 18”L x 12”W x 10”H bag with zipper, handles and shoulder strap holds a lot of clothes or gear for a weekend getaway.


Donor: Two Mountain Treasures, 206 S. Main St., La Veta


Value: $80

#14 - Coffee for Two Basket item
#14 - Coffee for Two Basket item
#14 - Coffee for Two Basket item
#14 - Coffee for Two Basket
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This basket includes a variety of products, including two of Nicole Copel Ceramics mugs, Cup, LLC High Altitude Coffee Roasters two 8-ounce bags, Book Nook Gift Certificate, Just In Time Bakery Gift Certificate, and Danny’s Jam.


Donors:

Nicole Copel Ceramics

Cup, LLC High Altitude Coffee Roasters

La Veta Book Nook

Just In Time Bakery

Danny’s


Value: $100

#15 - Trinidad Outdoor Destination Package item
#15 - Trinidad Outdoor Destination Package item
#15 - Trinidad Outdoor Destination Package item
#15 - Trinidad Outdoor Destination Package
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Immerse yourself in outdoor fun with this exclusive outdoor destination package to Trinidad, CO. Enjoy a relaxing getaway with gift certificates for The Well Hotel and Taproom, Trinidad’s premier boutique hotel, e-bike rental for two with Tarantula Cycling, and hit the water for a kayaking experience with Trinidad Kayak Company.


Donors:

Tarantula Cycles

https://www.tarantulacycles.com

Trinidad Kayak Company

https://www.trinidadkayakcompany.com

The Well Hotel and Taproom

https://www.wellhoteltrinidad.com


Value: $435

#16 - Guided Nature Hike item
#16 - Guided Nature Hike item
#16 - Guided Nature Hike
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Gift certificate for two on a hike led by Bob Kennemer, Interpretative Naturalist, Spanish Peaks Outdoor Center (owner).


Donor: Bob Kennemer

Value: $50

#17 - Almost Skateboard item
#17 - Almost Skateboard
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Experience the skating magic on an Almost Skateboards Neon Black / Red / White / Blue Complete Skateboard. This professional quality skateboard measures 8" wide x 31.7" long and is ideal for every skill level at a skate park, pool, street or vert.


Donor: La Veta Pines RV Park, La Veta


Value: $90

#18 - Cuchara Yacht Club item
#18 - Cuchara Yacht Club item
#18 - Cuchara Yacht Club
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Treat yourself to a delicious meal on the Cucharas River.


Donor: Russell and Annalee Hickey

https://www.cucharayachtclub.com


Value: $100

#19 - Original Painting by Al Clymer item
#19 - Original Painting by Al Clymer
$800

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Title: Spirit Hunter


Own a captivating original acrylic painting by legendary artist, Al Clymer, connected to his Choctaw heritage. Dimensions: 20" x 20". This original work was created specifically for the La Veta Trails silent auction.


Artist and Donor: Al Clymer

Plan to attend his show in the John & Jeannie Fuller Gallery at the Spanish Peaks Arts Council from September 2nd to October 11th.

https://www.spanishpeaksarts.org


Value: $2,800

#20 - Original Painting by Al Clymer item
#20 - Original Painting by Al Clymer
$500

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Title: A Warrior's Journey


Add to your collection this beautiful original acrylic painting by Al Clymer, inspired by this native Choctaw heritage. Dimensions: 14 1/4" x 10 3/4". This original work was created specifically for the La Veta Trails silent auction


Artist and Donor: Al Clymer

Plan to attend his show in the John & Jeannie Fuller Gallery at the Spanish Peaks Arts Council from September 2nd to October 11th.

https://www.spanishpeaksarts.org


Value: $1,200

#21 - 100% Alpaca Hand-woven Scarf item
#21 - 100% Alpaca Hand-woven Scarf
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Yummy hand-crafted cream-colored scarf 82” x 7” with fringe, 74” x 7” without fringe.


Artist and Donor: Colleen L. Yarbrough, La Veta


Value: $95

#22 - La Veta Spa Basket item
#22 - La Veta Spa Basket item
#22 - La Veta Spa Basket
$80

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Relax, unwind, and connect with a gift certificate for The Salon and an assortment of bath products made with sustainable ingredients and packaging.


Donors:

Lluvia Musgrave / The Salon

Chaé Organics

Celeste Melville

Katrin Hurley


Value: $140

#23 - Twosome for Walsenburg Golf item
#23 - Twosome for Walsenburg Golf
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Thrill to stunning views of the Spanish Peaks while playing 18-holes of golf with a cart.


Donor: Walsenburg Golf Course

https://www.golfwalsenburg.com


Value: $90

#24 - La Veta Shop and Dine Package item
#24 - La Veta Shop and Dine Package
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Treat yourself to the warmth and charm of La Veta with gift certificates to some of our favorite local shops and restaurants. Shop for pottery or prints, original batik art, jewelry or clothes, and enjoy a delicious dinner at Alys’ Restaurant and Asian Fusian at Lou’s Diner.


Donors:

Alys' Restaurant

https://www.alysrestaurant.com

Artisans on Main St.

https://www.artisansonmain.art

Shalawalla Gallery and Gift Shop

https://www.shalawalla.com

Lou's Diner

https://www.facebook.com/lou.s.diner.2025


Value: $150

#25 - Cucharas River B&B item
#25 - Cucharas River B&B item
#25 - Cucharas River B&B
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Treat yourself to the warmth and charm of Cuchara with a one-night stay at the Cucharas River Bed and Breakfast.


Donor: Cucharas River Bed and Breakfast

https://www.cucharasriverbnb.com


Value: $200

#26 - Hand-painted Birdhouse item
#26 - Hand-painted Birdhouse
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Hang this sweet little birdhouse hand-painted in the colors of the rainbow in your garden, or indoors.


Donor: La Veta Creative District


Value: $20

#27 - La Veta Farmers Market Gift Basket item
#27 - La Veta Farmers Market Gift Basket
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

An assortment of items and gift certificates for local products, Red House pie, steaks, and much more.


Donor: La Veta Farmers Market


Value: $150

#28 - Unframed Print of a Vintage Poster item
#28 - Unframed Print of a Vintage Poster
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Title: Huajatolla, 1916


If you like to collect memorabilia pertaining to the Spanish Peaks region, this print is for you.


Donor: World Journal


Value: $40

#29 - 1-Year Subscription to the World Journal item
#29 - 1-Year Subscription to the World Journal
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Never miss a beat with a 1-year subscription from local news and events to in-depth features on the people and places that make the region unique


Donor: World Journal


Value: $100

#30 - 1-hour Design Consulting Gift Certificate item
#30 - 1-hour Design Consulting Gift Certificate
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Are you seeking inspiration and guidance as you prepare for a building project?


Donor: Diane Lohman Design

https://www.lohmandesignstudio.com


Value: $300

#31 - Gas Card item
#31 - Gas Card
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Whether you're commuting to work, heading out on a weekend adventure, or running errands around town, this card makes it easy to gas up at a local business.


Donor: La Veta Country Store


Value: $50

#32 - Original Batik by Beth Evans item
#32 - Original Batik by Beth Evans
$60

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Title: Mt. Maestas


Original batik wall hanging measuring14.5” wide x 24” long mounted on bamboo hanger.


Donor: Marilyn Russell, La Veta


Value: $150

#33 - Original Batik by Jonathan Evans item
#33 - Original Batik by Jonathan Evans
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Title: Pink Lily


Original batik in a black frame measuring 36” wide x 30” long.


Donor: Marilyn Russell, La Veta


Value: $300

#34 - Ceramic Pitcher by Nicole Copel item
#34 - Ceramic Pitcher by Nicole Copel
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Original 8.5” tall (to the top of handle) handcrafted ceramic pitcher featuring Nicole’s whimsical dots using her wheel-thrown and hand-altered techniques.


Donor: Anonymous


Value: $60

#35 - Wood Turned Lamp Base with Shade item
#35 - Wood Turned Lamp Base with Shade item
#35 - Wood Turned Lamp Base with Shade
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This 17” tall lamp with the shade was turned by Spinning Aspen Studios, which was located in Canon City, CO at one time. The donor purchased this original at a small gallery in rural Maine about 25 years ago.


Donor: Marilyn Russell, La Veta


Value: $100

#36 - Suzanne Organics item
#36 - Suzanne Organics
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This 5-piece skin care kit includes Neck Firming Creme, Radiance Oil Moisturizer, Resurfacing Vit C Creme, Brightening Serum, and Golden Tanning Serum.


Donor: Chaé Organics, Walsenburg, CO

https://www.chaeorganics.com


Value: $150

#37 - Mountain Merman Brewing item
#37 - Mountain Merman Brewing
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy a round of drinks and two appetizers for four people at the Merman in La Veta, CO.

 

Donor: Brad Atchison, La Veta, CO


Value: $60

#38 - Elk Themed Wine Set item
#38 - Elk Themed Wine Set item
#38 - Elk Themed Wine Set item
#38 - Elk Themed Wine Set
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Attending a birthday, anniversary or wedding? This wine set will make an awesome gift.


Donor: Serendipity, Walsenburg, CO

https://serendipitywalsenburg.com/


Value: $60

#39 - Acupuncture Session item
#39 - Acupuncture Session
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Gift certificate for 1.5-hour session of acupuncture.


Donor: Roger Batchelor

606 E. Virginia Ave

La Veta, CO 81055

503-208-5183

[email protected]


Value: $120

#40 - Sound Healing or Sound Bath Session item
#40 - Sound Healing or Sound Bath Session
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Gift certificate for a one-person sound healing session, or one-group sound bath session for up to four people. The session will take place in La Veta, CO


Donor: Minette McCoy, Westminster, CO


Value: $150

#41 - Reflexology Session with Heather item
#41 - Reflexology Session with Heather
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Treat yourself to a reflexology foot massage.


Donor: H. Unlimited Reflexology, La Veta, CO


Value: $60

#42 - Gub Gub's Pizza & Ice Cream item
#42 - Gub Gub's Pizza & Ice Cream item
#42 - Gub Gub's Pizza & Ice Cream
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Treat yourself to one-of-a-kind pizza spot inside a restored 1960's gas station.


Donor: Gub Gub's Pizza & Ice Cream, Walsenburg, CO

https://www.gubgubs.com


Value: $20

#43 - Dog Bar and Grill item
#43 - Dog Bar and Grill item
#43 - Dog Bar and Grill
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Treat yourself to a meal with a Dog Bar gift certificate.


Donor: Dog Bar and Grill, Cuchara, CO

https://www.dogbarandgrill.com


Value: $50

#44 - Carved "Cinnamon" Bear item
#44 - Carved "Cinnamon" Bear item
#44 - Carved "Cinnamon" Bear
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Own this adorable bear, measuring 20” tall and 31.5 around the base, carved by Kenneth Rathbun, co-owner of The Bear Spot.


Donor: The Bear Spot, Walsenburg, CO

719-989-0777

https://www.facebook.com/Thebearspot1


Value: $125

#45 - Cuchara Ski Passes item
#45 - Cuchara Ski Passes item
#45 - Cuchara Ski Passes
$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy skiing at family-friendly Cuchara Mountain Park with two lift tickets good for the entire 2025/2026 season.


Donor : Panadero Ski Corp.

www.cucharamountainpark.org


Value: $400

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing