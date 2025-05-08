La Veta Trails 10th Anniversary Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy phenomenal mountain views and challenging play for golfers at every skill level with this twosome for one round of 18-hole golf with a cart, Grandote Peaks branded soft-sided cooler (10”x12”x6”), and two sleeves of Callaway golf balls.
Donor: Grandote Peaks Golf Course and Country Club
Value: $250
Title: Deserted Beauty
Artist and Donor: Nancy J. Carroll, Photographer
Own a stunning framed photographic study by acclaimed photographer Nancy J. Carroll. This evocative image captures the haunting beauty of a pair of rusting cars slowly being reclaimed in Colorado’s ever-changing landscape. The frame measures 16” wide x 20” high. The photograph measures 9.5” wide x 12” high.
Value: $225
Title: Stars Over Bali Skies Quilt
Quilter and Donor: Marilyn Russell, La Veta
The quilt pattern designed by Charlotte Humphrey measures 81” wide by 89” length. The top was machine pieced by Marilyn from her scrap pile of cotton batik fabrics. Peg Collins (Alamosa) performed the custom machine quilting. It took a lot of hours to construct this quilt.
Value: $1000
Host a whimsical breakfast, lunch or dinner on this charming set of four 10” ceramic plates designed by artist Jessica Heimstra.
Donor: Parmelee’s, 202 S. Main St., La Veta
Value: $75
Title: Firefly Glows In The Dark
Artist and Donor: Gary Weston, sculptor
https://www.garyalanwestonstudios.com
Original 3” x 4” x 3” sculpture using re-purposed and recycled materials and electronics.
Value: $50
Artist and Donor: Nicole Copel Ceramics
https://www.nicolecopelceramics.com
Original 6.5” x 4” handcrafted ceramic bowl features a rich, deep green glaze crafted using wheel-thrown and hand-altered techniques.
Value: $40
Vermejo Community Brunches are sought-after seasonal events hosted at the Vermejo Ranch Headquarters, part of the Ted Turner Reserves in northern New Mexico. The tickets are only for the August 17, 2025, community brunch, offering an all-you-can-eat gourmet brunch, live music, and building tours. There’s a long waiting list, but you will not have to wait a year if you win this item. Tax, tips and gratuities included.
Donor: Vermejo
Value: $140
Illuminate your home or cabin with a set of three oil handcrafted log lights crafted by Jared Chatterly. Each light is made from aspen logs harvested from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Southern Colorado, varying in height to create a beautiful, layered effect - 6”, 9”, and 12”.
Donor: Friends of Sugarite Canyon State Park
Value: $65
Title: Greenback Cutthroat Trout
Immerse yourself in the beauty of Colorado’s natural heritage with this stunning 8” x 6” x 6” desktop sculptor cast in bronze and finished with a polished patina. This exquisite piece captures the grace and vitality of Colorado’s state fish in a way that is both realistic and awe-inspiring.
Artist and Donor: Roge Fowler, Sculptor
https://www.fowlersculpture.com
Value: $1800
Title: Spirit of Loving
This wall angel is cast in bronze, weighs 1.5 pounds and measures 8” tall with a wingspan of 5”.
Artist and Donor: Cathy Fowler, Sculptor
Orders may be placed at 405.385.1601.
Value: $250
Reserve your stay at this vacation rental on 200 acres south of Walsenburg, CO. A 3 bed/2 bath home, it is ideal for a family or couples' getaway, a relaxing escape, and a base for all your Southern Colorado adventures.
Donor: Sarah Jardis, owner and host
https://www.facebook.com/SpanishPeaksGuesthouse
Value: $250
This wrap is crocheted in varigated spring/summer colors. Perfect for cool evenings.
Crafter and Donor: Ava Clark, La Veta
Value: $50
Woven 18”L x 12”W x 10”H bag with zipper, handles and shoulder strap holds a lot of clothes or gear for a weekend getaway.
Donor: Two Mountain Treasures, 206 S. Main St., La Veta
Value: $80
This basket includes a variety of products, including two of Nicole Copel Ceramics mugs, Cup, LLC High Altitude Coffee Roasters two 8-ounce bags, Book Nook Gift Certificate, Just In Time Bakery Gift Certificate, and Danny’s Jam.
Donors:
Nicole Copel Ceramics
Cup, LLC High Altitude Coffee Roasters
La Veta Book Nook
Just In Time Bakery
Danny’s
Value: $100
Immerse yourself in outdoor fun with this exclusive outdoor destination package to Trinidad, CO. Enjoy a relaxing getaway with gift certificates for The Well Hotel and Taproom, Trinidad’s premier boutique hotel, e-bike rental for two with Tarantula Cycling, and hit the water for a kayaking experience with Trinidad Kayak Company.
Donors:
Tarantula Cycles
https://www.tarantulacycles.com
Trinidad Kayak Company
https://www.trinidadkayakcompany.com
The Well Hotel and Taproom
https://www.wellhoteltrinidad.com
Value: $435
Gift certificate for two on a hike led by Bob Kennemer, Interpretative Naturalist, Spanish Peaks Outdoor Center (owner).
Donor: Bob Kennemer
Value: $50
Experience the skating magic on an Almost Skateboards Neon Black / Red / White / Blue Complete Skateboard. This professional quality skateboard measures 8" wide x 31.7" long and is ideal for every skill level at a skate park, pool, street or vert.
Donor: La Veta Pines RV Park, La Veta
Value: $90
Treat yourself to a delicious meal on the Cucharas River.
Donor: Russell and Annalee Hickey
https://www.cucharayachtclub.com
Value: $100
Title: Spirit Hunter
Own a captivating original acrylic painting by legendary artist, Al Clymer, connected to his Choctaw heritage. Dimensions: 20" x 20". This original work was created specifically for the La Veta Trails silent auction.
Artist and Donor: Al Clymer
Plan to attend his show in the John & Jeannie Fuller Gallery at the Spanish Peaks Arts Council from September 2nd to October 11th.
https://www.spanishpeaksarts.org
Value: $2,800
Title: A Warrior's Journey
Add to your collection this beautiful original acrylic painting by Al Clymer, inspired by this native Choctaw heritage. Dimensions: 14 1/4" x 10 3/4". This original work was created specifically for the La Veta Trails silent auction
Artist and Donor: Al Clymer
Plan to attend his show in the John & Jeannie Fuller Gallery at the Spanish Peaks Arts Council from September 2nd to October 11th.
https://www.spanishpeaksarts.org
Value: $1,200
Yummy hand-crafted cream-colored scarf 82” x 7” with fringe, 74” x 7” without fringe.
Artist and Donor: Colleen L. Yarbrough, La Veta
Value: $95
Relax, unwind, and connect with a gift certificate for The Salon and an assortment of bath products made with sustainable ingredients and packaging.
Donors:
Lluvia Musgrave / The Salon
Chaé Organics
Celeste Melville
Katrin Hurley
Value: $140
Thrill to stunning views of the Spanish Peaks while playing 18-holes of golf with a cart.
Donor: Walsenburg Golf Course
https://www.golfwalsenburg.com
Value: $90
Treat yourself to the warmth and charm of La Veta with gift certificates to some of our favorite local shops and restaurants. Shop for pottery or prints, original batik art, jewelry or clothes, and enjoy a delicious dinner at Alys’ Restaurant and Asian Fusian at Lou’s Diner.
Donors:
Alys' Restaurant
https://www.alysrestaurant.com
Artisans on Main St.
https://www.artisansonmain.art
Shalawalla Gallery and Gift Shop
Lou's Diner
https://www.facebook.com/lou.s.diner.2025
Value: $150
Treat yourself to the warmth and charm of Cuchara with a one-night stay at the Cucharas River Bed and Breakfast.
Donor: Cucharas River Bed and Breakfast
https://www.cucharasriverbnb.com
Value: $200
Hang this sweet little birdhouse hand-painted in the colors of the rainbow in your garden, or indoors.
Donor: La Veta Creative District
Value: $20
An assortment of items and gift certificates for local products, Red House pie, steaks, and much more.
Donor: La Veta Farmers Market
Value: $150
Title: Huajatolla, 1916
If you like to collect memorabilia pertaining to the Spanish Peaks region, this print is for you.
Donor: World Journal
Value: $40
Never miss a beat with a 1-year subscription from local news and events to in-depth features on the people and places that make the region unique
Donor: World Journal
Value: $100
Are you seeking inspiration and guidance as you prepare for a building project?
Donor: Diane Lohman Design
https://www.lohmandesignstudio.com
Value: $300
Whether you're commuting to work, heading out on a weekend adventure, or running errands around town, this card makes it easy to gas up at a local business.
Donor: La Veta Country Store
Value: $50
Title: Mt. Maestas
Original batik wall hanging measuring14.5” wide x 24” long mounted on bamboo hanger.
Donor: Marilyn Russell, La Veta
Value: $150
Title: Pink Lily
Original batik in a black frame measuring 36” wide x 30” long.
Donor: Marilyn Russell, La Veta
Value: $300
Original 8.5” tall (to the top of handle) handcrafted ceramic pitcher featuring Nicole’s whimsical dots using her wheel-thrown and hand-altered techniques.
Donor: Anonymous
Value: $60
This 17” tall lamp with the shade was turned by Spinning Aspen Studios, which was located in Canon City, CO at one time. The donor purchased this original at a small gallery in rural Maine about 25 years ago.
Donor: Marilyn Russell, La Veta
Value: $100
This 5-piece skin care kit includes Neck Firming Creme, Radiance Oil Moisturizer, Resurfacing Vit C Creme, Brightening Serum, and Golden Tanning Serum.
Donor: Chaé Organics, Walsenburg, CO
Value: $150
Enjoy a round of drinks and two appetizers for four people at the Merman in La Veta, CO.
Donor: Brad Atchison, La Veta, CO
Value: $60
Attending a birthday, anniversary or wedding? This wine set will make an awesome gift.
Donor: Serendipity, Walsenburg, CO
https://serendipitywalsenburg.com/
Value: $60
Gift certificate for 1.5-hour session of acupuncture.
Donor: Roger Batchelor
606 E. Virginia Ave
La Veta, CO 81055
503-208-5183
Value: $120
Gift certificate for a one-person sound healing session, or one-group sound bath session for up to four people. The session will take place in La Veta, CO
Donor: Minette McCoy, Westminster, CO
Value: $150
Treat yourself to a reflexology foot massage.
Donor: H. Unlimited Reflexology, La Veta, CO
Value: $60
Treat yourself to one-of-a-kind pizza spot inside a restored 1960's gas station.
Donor: Gub Gub's Pizza & Ice Cream, Walsenburg, CO
Value: $20
Treat yourself to a meal with a Dog Bar gift certificate.
Donor: Dog Bar and Grill, Cuchara, CO
https://www.dogbarandgrill.com
Value: $50
Own this adorable bear, measuring 20” tall and 31.5 around the base, carved by Kenneth Rathbun, co-owner of The Bear Spot.
Donor: The Bear Spot, Walsenburg, CO
719-989-0777
https://www.facebook.com/Thebearspot1
Value: $125
Enjoy skiing at family-friendly Cuchara Mountain Park with two lift tickets good for the entire 2025/2026 season.
Donor : Panadero Ski Corp.
Value: $400
