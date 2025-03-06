La Visionaria Guild

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La Visionaria Guild

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La Visionaria Guild of Valley Children’s Healthcare Inaugural Pickleball Tournament and Social

2626 W Alluvial Ave

Fresno, CA 93711, USA

Gold Medal Sponsorship
$500
• Company name, logo, and sponsorship level included in all event programming and /or promotional materials. • Company included on "Partner's Page" on La Visionaria’s website for 1 year • Ongoing social recognition for 1 month after the event has ended • Four players in the event • Booth/table space at the event • Recognition announcement during the event
Silver Medal Sponsorship
$250
• Company name, logo, and sponsorship level included in all event programming and /or promotional materials. • Company included on "Partner's Page" on La Visionaria’s website • Social media recognition for two weeks after the event has ended • Two players in the event • Booth/table space at the event • Recognition announcement during the event
Bronze Medal Sponsorship
$100
• Company name, logo, and sponsorship level included in all event programming and /or promotional materials. • Company included on "Partner's Page" on La Visionaria’s website • Social media recognition a week after the event has ended • Recognition announcement during the event

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