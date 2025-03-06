La Visionaria Guild of Valley Children’s Healthcare Inaugural Pickleball Tournament and Social

• Company name, logo, and sponsorship level included in all event programming and /or promotional materials. • Company included on "Partner's Page" on La Visionaria’s website for 1 year • Ongoing social recognition for 1 month after the event has ended • Four players in the event • Booth/table space at the event • Recognition announcement during the event

• Company name, logo, and sponsorship level included in all event programming and /or promotional materials. • Company included on "Partner's Page" on La Visionaria’s website for 1 year • Ongoing social recognition for 1 month after the event has ended • Four players in the event • Booth/table space at the event • Recognition announcement during the event

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