La Visionaria Guild's Memberships 2026

Active
$125

Valid until March 12, 2027

Current year membership

Sustaining
$150

Valid until March 12, 2027

Sustaining Member  ($150 annual dues)

  1. Is someone who has served five consecutive years as an Active Member and can no longer fully commit as an Active Member.
  2. Will continue to support all fundraising events and continue to advocate for children and promote good will for the hospital.
  3. There is no attendance requirement.
  4. Does not retain a vote.
Inactive
$150

Valid until March 12, 2027

  1. Has been an Active Member for at least two years or presents special circumstances for consideration by the Executive Board. 

b.   Is an Active member who requests a leave of absence, not to exceed 1 year. 

(Leave of absence: family issues, illness, work related or personal)

c.   Is not required to attend monthly meetings.

d.   Retains your status as an active member for purposes of consecutive   

       membership years.

e.   Does not retain a vote.

f.    Upon taking a year as an inactive member, that member must return for no 

      less than two active years prior to taking another inactive year.


Life Membership
$500

No expiration

  1. Is someone who served 10 consecutive years as an Active or Inactive member under one or more of the previously stated memberships and continues to believe in the mission of the Guild.
  2. Is not required to attend monthly meetings, but is welcome to attend (excluding closed meetings).
  3. Will continue to support all fundraising events and continue to advocate for children and promote good will for the hospital.
  4. The $500 dollar sponsorship will go into the Fundraising Account.
  5. Does not retain a vote.
Honorary
$200

Valid until March 12, 2027

  1. Is a member of the community or an elected official who cannot commit to the requirements of a Sustaining Member but realizes the importance of supporting La Visionaria Guild and Valley Children’s Healthcare.
  2. Will support fundraising events and advocate for children and promote good will for the hospital.
  3. The $200 dollar sponsorship will go into the Fundraising Account.
  4. Can be male or female.
  5. Does not have a vote.

