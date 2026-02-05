La Visionaria Guild's Memberships 2026

Has been an Active Member for at least two years or presents special circumstances for consideration by the Executive Board.

b. Is an Active member who requests a leave of absence, not to exceed 1 year.

(Leave of absence: family issues, illness, work related or personal)

c. Is not required to attend monthly meetings.

d. Retains your status as an active member for purposes of consecutive

membership years.

e. Does not retain a vote.

f. Upon taking a year as an inactive member, that member must return for no

less than two active years prior to taking another inactive year.



