LIBYAN-AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA INC

LIBYAN-AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA INC

LAAG Annual Family Camp 2025

287 Cenie Rd

Jackson, GA 30233, USA

Adult Male Cabin - (Overnight - 3 Days, 2 nights)
$100

Join us for the full LAAG Family Camp experience from Thursday, November 27 at 12 noon (lunch) through Saturday, November 29 at 12 noon (brunch).

Your ticket includes:

  • Two nights of cabin lodging (Thursday & Friday)
  • All meals: Thursday lunch & dinner, Friday breakfast/lunch/dinner, and Saturday brunch
  • Full access to every activity—sports, hiking, chess, arts & crafts, campfire gatherings, and Friday Juma prayer
  • Parking and use of all group-camp facilities

Ideal for fathers, brothers, uncles, and all adult men who want the complete 3-day, 2-night LAAG Family Camp experience.

Adult Female Cabin - (Overnight-3 Days, 2 nights)
$100

Join us for the full LAAG Family Camp experience Thursday, November 27 at 12 noon (lunch) through Saturday, November 29 at 12 noon (brunch).

Your ticket includes:

  • Two nights of cabin lodging (Thursday & Friday)
  • All meals: Thursday lunch & dinner, Friday breakfast/lunch/dinner, and Saturday brunch
  • Full access to every activity—sports, hiking, chess, arts & crafts, campfire gatherings, and Friday Juma prayer
  • Parking and use of all group-camp facilities

Perfect for mothers, sisters, aunts, and all adult women who want the complete 3-day, 2-night LAAG Family Camp experience.

Youth Male Cabin - (Overnight - 3 Days, 2 nights)
$100

Youth Males, this ticket covers the entire camp from Thursday, November 27 at 12 noon (lunch) through Saturday, November 29 at 12 noon (brunch).

Included:

  • Two nights of cabin lodging (Thursday & Friday)
  • All meals from Thursday lunch through Saturday brunch
  • Participation in all youth-friendly activities: sports, hiking, chess, arts & crafts, campfire gatherings, and Friday Juma prayer
  • Parking and group-camp amenities

Ideal for sons, nephews, and friends ready for a fun filled weekend.

Youth Female Cabin - (Overnight-3 Days, 2 nights)
$100

Youth Females, enjoy the full LAAG Family Camp from Thursday, November 27 at 12 noon (lunch) through Saturday, November 29 at 12 noon (brunch).

Included:

  • Two nights of cabin lodging (Thursday & Friday)
  • All meals from Thursday lunch through Saturday brunch
  • Access to every youth-friendly activity: games, hiking, chess, arts & crafts, campfire gatherings, and Friday Juma prayer
  • Parking and group-camp amenities

Perfect for daughters, nieces, and friends excited to connect and explore in a safe, welcoming community.

Ages 3 and under (Shared Bed)
Free

Kids age 3 years and under attend free, but please note:

  • Shared bed required: To reserve a free spot, your little one must share a bed with a parent or guardian.
  • Need a separate bed? Because cabin beds are limited, families who want their child to have an individual bed must purchase a Youth ticket instead.

This policy helps us plan cabins fairly while keeping the weekend comfortable for everyone.

Thursday Day Pass (All Ages 4+)
$65

Includes all Thursday meals and activities (no overnight stay)

Thursday Day Pass (Ages 3 and under)
Free

Includes all Thursday meals and activities (no overnight stay)

Friday Day Pass (All Ages 4+)
$65

Includes all Friday meals and activities (no overnight stay)

Friday Day Pass (Ages 3 and under)
Free

Includes all Friday meals and activities (no overnight stay)

