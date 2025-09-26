LAAG Annual Family Camp 2025

Join us for the full LAAG Family Camp experience from Thursday, November 27 at 12 noon (lunch) through Saturday, November 29 at 12 noon (brunch).

Your ticket includes:

Two nights of cabin lodging (Thursday & Friday)

All meals : Thursday lunch & dinner, Friday breakfast/lunch/dinner, and Saturday brunch

Full access to every activity—sports, hiking, chess, arts & crafts, campfire gatherings, and Friday Juma prayer

Parking and use of all group-camp facilities

Ideal for fathers, brothers, uncles, and all adult men who want the complete 3-day, 2-night LAAG Family Camp experience.