LAAG Annual Family Camp 2026

Join us for the full LAAG Family Camp – Labor Day Weekend experience from Saturday, September 5 at 12 noon (lunch) through Monday, September 7 at 12 noon (brunch).

Your ticket includes:

Two nights of cabin lodging (Saturday & Sunday)

All meals: Saturday lunch & dinner, Sunday breakfast/lunch/dinner, and Monday brunch

Full access to every activity—sports, hiking, chess, arts & crafts, campfire gatherings, and Juma prayer

Parking and use of all group-camp facilities

Ideal for fathers, brothers, uncles, and all adult men who want the complete 3-day, 2-night LAAG Family Camp – Labor Day Weekend experience.