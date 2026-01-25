LAAG Annual Family Camp 2026

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About this event
Jackson, GA 30233, USA
Join us for the full LAAG Family Camp – Labor Day Weekend experience from Saturday, September 5 at 12 noon (lunch) through Monday, September 7 at 12 noon (brunch).
Your ticket includes:
Ideal for fathers, brothers, uncles, and all adult men who want the complete 3-day, 2-night LAAG Family Camp – Labor Day Weekend experience.
Join us for the full LAAG Family Camp – Labor Day Weekend (Adult Women) experience from Saturday, September 5 at 12 noon (lunch) through Monday, September 7 at 12 noon (brunch).
Your ticket includes:
Perfect for mothers, sisters, aunts, and all adult women who want the complete 3-day, 2-night LAAG Family Camp – Labor Day Weekend experience.
Youth Males – this ticket covers the entire LAAG Family Camp – Labor Day Weekend experience from Saturday, September 5 at 12 noon (lunch) through Monday, September 7 at 12 noon (brunch).
Included:
Ideal for sons, nephews, and friends ready for a fun-filled holiday weekend.
Youth Females – enjoy the full LAAG Family Camp – Labor Day Weekend experience from Saturday, September 5 at 12 noon (lunch) through Monday, September 7 at 12 noon (brunch).
Included:
Perfect for daughters, nieces, and friends excited to connect and explore in a safe, welcoming community.
Kids age 3 years and under attend free, but please note:
This policy helps us plan cabins fairly while keeping the weekend comfortable for everyone.
Includes all Saturday meals and activities (no overnight stay)
Includes all Sunday meals and activities (no overnight stay)
$
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