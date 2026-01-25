LIBYAN-AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA INC

Hosted by

LIBYAN-AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA INC

About this event

LAAG Annual Family Camp 2026

287 Cenie Rd

Jackson, GA 30233, USA

Adult Male Cabin - Early-Bird (Overnight - 3 Days, 2 nights)
$70
Available until Aug 1

Join us for the full LAAG Family Camp – Labor Day Weekend experience from Saturday, September 5 at 12 noon (lunch) through Monday, September 7 at 12 noon (brunch).

Your ticket includes:

  • Two nights of cabin lodging (Saturday & Sunday)
  • All meals: Saturday lunch & dinner, Sunday breakfast/lunch/dinner, and Monday brunch
  • Full access to every activity—sports, hiking, chess, arts & crafts, campfire gatherings, and Juma prayer
  • Parking and use of all group-camp facilities

Ideal for fathers, brothers, uncles, and all adult men who want the complete 3-day, 2-night LAAG Family Camp – Labor Day Weekend experience.

Adult Female Cabin - Early-Bird (Overnight-3 Days, 2 nights)
$70
Available until Aug 1

Join us for the full LAAG Family Camp – Labor Day Weekend (Adult Women) experience from Saturday, September 5 at 12 noon (lunch) through Monday, September 7 at 12 noon (brunch).

Your ticket includes:

  • Two nights of cabin lodging (Saturday & Sunday)
  • All meals: Saturday lunch & dinner, Sunday breakfast/lunch/dinner, and Monday brunch
  • Full access to every activity—sports, hiking, chess, arts & crafts, campfire gatherings, and Juma prayer
  • Parking and use of all group-camp facilities

Perfect for mothers, sisters, aunts, and all adult women who want the complete 3-day, 2-night LAAG Family Camp – Labor Day Weekend experience.

Youth Male Cabin - Early-Bird (Overnight - 3 Days, 2 nights)
$65
Available until Aug 1

Youth Males – this ticket covers the entire LAAG Family Camp – Labor Day Weekend experience from Saturday, September 5 at 12 noon (lunch) through Monday, September 7 at 12 noon (brunch).

Included:

  • Two nights of cabin lodging (Saturday & Sunday)
  • All meals from Saturday lunch through Monday brunch
  • Participation in all youth-friendly activities: sports, hiking, chess, arts & crafts, campfire gatherings, and Juma prayer
  • Parking and group-camp amenities

Ideal for sons, nephews, and friends ready for a fun-filled holiday weekend.

Youth Female Cabin - Early-Bird (Overnight-3 Days, 2 nights)
$65
Available until Aug 1

Youth Females – enjoy the full LAAG Family Camp – Labor Day Weekend experience from Saturday, September 5 at 12 noon (lunch) through Monday, September 7 at 12 noon (brunch).

Included:

  • Two nights of cabin lodging (Saturday & Sunday)
  • All meals from Saturday lunch through Monday brunch
  • Access to every youth-friendly activity: games, hiking, chess, arts & crafts, campfire gatherings, and Juma prayer
  • Parking and group-camp amenities

Perfect for daughters, nieces, and friends excited to connect and explore in a safe, welcoming community.

Ages 3 and under (Shared Bed)
Free

Kids age 3 years and under attend free, but please note:

  • Shared bed required: To reserve a free spot, your little one must share a bed with a parent or guardian.
  • Need a separate bed? Because cabin beds are limited, families who want their child to have an individual bed must purchase a Youth ticket instead.

This policy helps us plan cabins fairly while keeping the weekend comfortable for everyone.

Saturday Day Pass - Early-Bird
$30
Available until Aug 1

Includes all Saturday meals and activities (no overnight stay)

Sunday Day Pass - Early-Bird
$30
Available until Aug 1

Includes all Sunday meals and activities (no overnight stay)

Add a donation for LIBYAN-AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA INC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!